Health Highlights: Nov. 8, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
 5 days ago

Ovary removal before menopause could raise a woman's risk for Parkinson's. In a study of 5,000 women, those who had both ovaries removed before age 43 were five times more likely to eventually be diagnosed with the disease. Read more

Scientists use 'gentler' cell transplant to reverse diabetes in mice. The procedure apparently cures diabetes in lab mice, without the need for immune-suppressing drugs afterward. Read more

Take the mindful way to lower blood pressure. An eight-week customized mindfulness program helped people lower their systolic blood pressure by nearly 6 points during a six-month follow-up period, researchers found. Read more more

Dementia rates decline among older Americans. In people ages 65 and up, prevalence of dementia dropped by 3.7 percentage points between 2000 and 2016. Disparities also decreased between white and Black men and between men and women. Read more

New drug might help beat tough-to-treat high blood pressure. Patients who took a daily dose of the drug, called baxdrostat, were able to reduce their blood pressure substantially, compared to a people who got a placebo, a new trial found. Read more

