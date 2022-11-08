Whether your pet has been naughty or nice, it can still have its photo taken with Santa. This year, it will have two opportunities in December, according to the Lawrence Humane Society. Both opportunities are first come, first served at McCarthy Subaru of Lawrence, 2101 W. 29th Terrace. The first opportunity is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, and the second is from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO