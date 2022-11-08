ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Larry Born

Mass of Christian Burial for Larry Born, Lawrence, will be 10 a.m. Thurs., Nov.17th at Holy Family Catholic Church, Eudora. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Thurs prior to the Mass. Full obituary at warrenmclewain.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Margo Smith

Graveside services for Margo Smith. 93, rural Lawrence, will be at 2 pm Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. She will lie in state Sunday 8-8 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. See obituary at rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

PHOTOS: 2022 Lawrence Veterans Day Parade

Lawrence honored its veterans on Saturday with the annual Veterans Day Parade through downtown Lawrence. This year, the parade’s grand marshal was Warren Corman, who served as a Navy Seabee during World War II and later helped design several buildings on KU’s campus, including Allen Fieldhouse. Welcome to...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Just Food selects Lawrence native as next permanent executive director

Just Food’s board of directors has selected a Lawrence native as the food bank’s new executive director, the nonprofit announced in a news release Friday morning. Brett Hartford, scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, will return to the community after 10 years working for nonprofit City Relief in New York City.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

KU RB Devin Neal dazzles again in loss at Texas Tech

The kinds of mistakes that the Kansas football program has largely avoided throughout the season hurt the Jayhawks in a big way Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas. Two missed field goals and two turnovers by Kansas quarterback Jason Bean played a huge role in Texas Tech’s 43-28 win over Kansas that dropped the Jayhawks to 6-4 overall, 3-4 in Big 12 play and 1-4 in their last five games.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Upcoming events include Veterans Day activities, genealogy, train rides and more

Veterans Day will be commemorated this weekend with a parade, memorial rededication and other events. Opportunities also exist for genealogists, crafters, gardeners, train fans, mountain bikers, audiophiles and people who enjoy music, art and dance. Community members may also want to attend Saturday’s informative workshop on the homeless crisis in Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas-Texas slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday on FS1

The Kansas football team’s home finale for the 2022 season next weekend against Texas is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday on FS1. The start time was announced late Saturday night, after KU’s road loss at Texas Tech. The start times for all five Big 12 games...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Advocates urge legislators to fully fund special education in Kansas

Topeka — It’s difficult for 6-year-old Crosby Orlando to stay in his first grade classroom. Born with Down syndrome, he has been in therapy since he was four weeks old to work on behavioral and communication barriers. Orlando is mostly nonverbal and uses signs to communicate with classmates, though he gets restless and wants to run around. Once, he even escaped his Shawnee Mission school.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Law enforcement leaders in Douglas County plan to continue collecting traffic stop data; they want to focus on probable cause and driver demographics

Law enforcement agencies are planning to keep collecting data from traffic stops in Douglas County, and they also would like to gather more information about probable cause and where drivers come from, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said this past week. The data collection stemmed from a study commissioned by...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Notebook: Kansas freshman MJ Rice ‘terrific’ in KU debut vs. North Dakota State

It did not take Kansas freshman MJ Rice long to make a memorable impact in his first game as a Jayhawk on Thursday night. And Kansas fans likely won’t soon forget it. After missing the season opener and KU’s exhibition win last week, Rice suited up and played on Thursday night, scoring 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds in 18 minutes. Fifth-ranked Kansas defeated North Dakota State 82-59 in the win.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Want your pet photographed with Santa? You’ll have two opportunities in December

Whether your pet has been naughty or nice, it can still have its photo taken with Santa. This year, it will have two opportunities in December, according to the Lawrence Humane Society. Both opportunities are first come, first served at McCarthy Subaru of Lawrence, 2101 W. 29th Terrace. The first opportunity is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, and the second is from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Steady enrollment in Lawrence school district means better budget picture for next school year, but multiple factors still at play

The Lawrence school board will soon get its first look at some of the numbers that will go into determining what next school year’s budget looks like. And while multiple variables are still undetermined, steady enrollment means the district is not likely to face the shortfalls related to enrollment declines that it did going into this school year.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

With 108 Airbnbs and other short-term rentals now licensed, Lawrence code enforcement thinks process to ID unlicensed rentals is working

With more than 100 short-term rentals now licensed in Lawrence, city code enforcement believes its tactics are working for identifying people renting properties by the night without the required license. After falling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of short-term rental listings in Lawrence is on the rise again, with...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy