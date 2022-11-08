Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Expand solar development in the desert, not San Joaquin Valley farms | Guest Commentary
Successfully coping with severe droughts in California and the Southwest requires tough choices, all of them expensive and none of them perfect. But taking millions of acres out of cultivation and replacing them with solar farms is not the answer. California produces over one-third of America’s vegetables and three quarters...
Hanford Sentinel
Donation to women’s center aims to highlighting Domestic Violence Awareness Month
To bring greater attention to the issues surrounding domestic violence and to provide extra support for victims, the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) on Monday donated more than 100 bags of toiletry items to the Wellspring Women’s Center in Sacramento. During October, which is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month,...
