Deafheaven to play ‘Sunbather’ in full as they headline ArcTanGent 2023
Experimental rock festival ArcTanGent has confirmed that Deafheaven will be headlining their 2023 event, and will be playing 2013’s ‘Sunbather’ in full. Other headliners are still to be confirmed, but ArcTanGent have announced over fifty acts that will also be appearing at next year’s festival, including Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Loathe and Russian Circles.
MNH Entertainment announces girl group BVNDIT have disbanded
Girl group BVNDIT have disbanded and parted ways with management agency MNH Entertainment after three years in the K-pop industry. In a statement issued to South Korean media outlet MyDaily earlier today (November 11), MNH Entertainment announced that the group terminated their exclusive contracts with the company last month, after a series of in-depth discussions.
Listen to NCT member Taeyong’s latest solo release, ‘Fine’
NCT member Taeyong has released his latest solo single, ‘Fine’, through his official Soundcloud account. “I feel I am broken / I’m living on empty,” the NCT leader croons on the soulful ballad track. ‘Fine’ features lyrics written by Taeyong himself, and was also co-composed by the idol. Notably, the track’s SoundCloud credits indicate that the new release is a demo, potentially hinting at an official version of ‘Fine’ to be released sometime in the future.
RAYE drops new single ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates
RAYE has shared a new single called ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates – see details below and buy tickets here. The singer is set to release her long-awaited debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ on February 3 next year, and is previewing it with a new collaboration with 070 Shake.
James announce new double album and orchestral 40th anniversary tour
James have announced details of a new album and 40th anniversary tour, both featuring an orchestra and gospel choir – see dates below and buy tickets here. The Manchester legends will release the as-yet-untitled new album next year, which will follow 2021’s ‘All The Colours Of You’ and feature reworkings of the band’s biggest hits as well as rarities and one brand new song.
Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical link up for new version of ‘Move’
Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical have collaborated on a new version of the former’s recent track ‘Move’ – listen to the new track below. ‘Move’ appears on Tempest’s recent album ‘The Line Is A Curve’, which came out back in April. “Kae...
Watch the first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary ‘Harvest Time’
The first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary Harvest Time has been shared – check it out below. Announced last week, Neil Young: Harvest Time features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville and documents the writing and recording of Young’s classic 1972 album ‘Harvest’.
How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates
Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
Watch Louis Tomlinson debut ‘Faith In The Future’ tracks live
Louis Tomlinson released his second album ‘Faith In The Future’ on Friday (November 11) and to celebrate, played an intimate show at New York’s Irving Plaza – check out footage and the setlist below. Tomlinson started the gig by giving ‘Faith In The Future’’s opening track...
Jerry Springer is “so sorry” for his talk show: “I’ve ruined the culture”
Jerry Springer says he’s “so sorry” for his controversial talk show, that ran for nearly 30 years and over 4,000 episodes. The Jerry Springer Show featured guests airing their problems in relationships and family life in front of a live studio audience. It gained notoriety and criticism...
Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop
When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
Taylor Swift shares two more ‘Anti-Hero’ remixes courtesy of Kungs and Jayda G
Taylor Swift has shared two new remixes of her ‘Midnights’ lead single, ‘Anti-Hero’. The first dance-ready remix comes courtesy of French DJ Kungs, with producer Jayda G helming a second, equally bouncy rendition of the ‘Midnights’ track. For his part, Kung veers ‘Anti-Hero’ firmly into EDM territory, speeding up Swift’s cadence for a breezier take on the sombre original. Jayda G, meanwhile, distorts the pop star’s vocals with the addition of shimmering synths. Listen to both remixes below.
What I learned about Selena Gomez from making a documentary of her life
Selena Gomez first found fame on the Disney Channel, but over the past decade she’s blossomed into a chart-topping pop star, acclaimed actress and successful TV producer. In the powerful new documentary film ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’, we see the toll this has often taken on her mental health. The film is directed by Alek Keshishian, whose previous credits include one of the most-acclaimed music documentaries of all time: ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’. Here, exclusively for NME, he shares what he learned about Gomez from shadowing her during a pivotal and ultimately transitional period of her life.
Rebooted ‘GamesMaster’ video game-themed TV show to return again in 2023
The classic British TV show GamesMaster will return next year, Channel 4 has confirmed. GamesMaster, which among reviews and other strands often pits members of the public against celebrities in video game challenges, originally ran from 1992-1998. Last year, the show made a comeback in the form of three special episodes broadcasted on E4 and the E4 YouTube channel.
Patrick Wolf shares his first new song in 10 years, ‘Enter The Day’
Patrick Wolf has shared his first piece of new music in 10 years today (November 11) with ‘Enter The Day’ – scroll down to listen to it now. The track arrives on the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut record, ‘The Patrick Wolf EP’.
Brooklyn post-punks Dead Tooth crash a DIY show in their new video for ‘Sporty Boy’
Brooklyn post-punks Dead Tooth have shared the video for their latest single ‘Sporty Boy’. See it first on NME below. In the video for the track which dropped last week, the band steals a car and kick-flips their way into a DIY garage show. The visuals also show the band’s frontman, Zach James, going on a grand theft joy ride through Bushwick, with drummer Ginno Tacsiat and saxophone player John Staesco stitching off the back of the car, culminating in what the band called “a jam-packed, skater boy lark.”
Quavo pays tribute to cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff: “You are our angel”
Quavo has penned a lengthy tribute to his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff following his death this month. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old. After Takeoff’s funeral...
Anita Baker announces first tour for nearly 30 years
Anita Baker has announced she will be touring in 2023 for the first time in almost three decades. The tour will take in fifteen arenas across North America, kicking off in Hollywood, Florida, in February, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of her debut album ‘The Songstress’. “Looking...
New allegations of OMEGA X’s mistreatment under SPIRE Entertainment surface
New reports alleging other forms of mistreatment that OMEGA X had endured under SPIRE Entertainment’s officials have surfaced. An exclusive report by South Korean media outlet SBS, published earlier today (November 11), alleged that former CEO Kang Seong-hee had been engaging in power-tripping and that she had forced the members to push through with their performances even if they were physically unwell.
Louis Tomlinson announces 2023 North American tour dates
Louis Tomlinson has announced a North American headline tour for 2023 – tickets will be available here. The former One Direction singer, who released his second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’ today (November 11), is set to hit the road in the US and Canada next May.
