If You Noticed Daniel Kaluuya Was Absent From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Here’s Why
"Would you kill me, my love?"
Here’s every song on the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack
The full soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released – check it out below. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther takes place following the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as a new threat emerges from the undersea nation of Talokan, ruled by Namor (Tenoch Huerta).
When is ‘Black Panther 3’ out in cinemas?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be released in cinemas around the world today (November 11) and anticipation is high. The movie arrives more than two years after original franchise star Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 following a prolonged battle against colon cancer. Plans for the sequel to Ryan Coogler’s record-breaking box office success Black Panther had to be changed dramatically due to Boseman’s absence.
Lindsay Lohan wants to make Jamie Lee Curtis’ ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel idea a reality
Lindsay Lohan wants to make a Freaky Friday sequel based on an idea from Jamie Lee Curtis. The pair starred in the teen comedy back in 2003, which sees a warring mother and daughter forced to swap bodies by a curse, and a sequel could now be on the cards.
How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates
Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
‘Call of Duty’ games ranked – what’s the best Call of Duty of all time?
Call of Duty made its debut in 2003, and for every year since, we’ve dutifully picked up a new game in the series. Activision Blizzard‘s first-person shooters have become a mainstay in autumn’s busy release season, and now with a whopping 19 games in the series, most generations can point to their favourite CoD game with ease.
Bruce Springsteen scrapped “entire record” before making ‘Only The Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen has revealed that he scrapped an “entire record” prior to recording his new soul covers album. The Boss’ last album of originals came in 2020 with ‘Letter To You’, and yesterday (November 11) he shared new album ‘Only The Strong Survive’, an album which sees him cover soul classics from his youth.
Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan says Slipknot biopic is “most definitely going to happen”, but not with Hollywood studio
In a new interview with NME, Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan discussed the possibility of the band’s story being turned into a biopic, revealing that he has several ideas for a serial project of his own. The topic came up when Clown filled us in on the...
Lindsay Lohan’s new film praised by critics: “The Citizen Kane of Christmas movies”
Falling For Christmas Lindsay Lohan garner plenty of praise for her “wonderful” cinema comeback. The film, the first of three as part of a deal at Netflix, sees Lohan play a rich socialite who develops amnesia in the run-up to Christmas. Losing all knowledge of her privileged existence, she finds herself in the care of the handsome lodge owner and his daughter.
