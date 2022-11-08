The Laredo mayoral race is heading for a runoff election as two candidates emerged from a race with five candidates all receiving strong support. Mercurio “Merc” Martinez and Dr. Victor Trevino have advanced to a runoff election after racking up 21.78% and 21.01% of the vote, respectively. A runoff was always likely due to the difficulty for one individual to reach 50% with 10 candidates.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO