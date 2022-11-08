Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
Webb County honors Lance Cpl. Espinoza with fitness center
The activity center in the City of Rio Bravo where Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza used to exercise, run laps around the soccer field and play video games with his friends has now been named in his honor to make sure the legacy of the small town hero continues. In...
sheltonherald.com
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo treating local veterans
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo are honoring veterans with a free snack from Cinnabon on Friday, Nov. 11 in celebration of Veterans Day. Any veteran can visit The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo on Friday between noon and 7 p.m. to receive a free cinnamon roll. A military ID will be required to redeem the promotion.
sheltonherald.com
Laredo named one of worst places for 'giving thanks' this Thanksgiving
On Monday, financial website WalletHub released a roundup of the best places to go for Thanksgiving and Laredo claimed the bottom spot in one of the main subcategories while earning high marks for its weather and safety. To determine the list, the report considers five main categories for the 100...
sheltonherald.com
City of Laredo announces holiday closures for Veterans Day
The City of Laredo announced Thursday the closure of all administrative offices on Friday, Nov. 11 for observance of Veterans Day. The administrative offices will all be closed Friday and will resume normal operation on Monday, Nov. 14. Several operations and services will maintain some aspects of their usual schedule.
sheltonherald.com
Laredo's mayoral race: Martinez, Trevino advance to runoff
The Laredo mayoral race is heading for a runoff election as two candidates emerged from a race with five candidates all receiving strong support. Mercurio “Merc” Martinez and Dr. Victor Trevino have advanced to a runoff election after racking up 21.78% and 21.01% of the vote, respectively. A runoff was always likely due to the difficulty for one individual to reach 50% with 10 candidates.
sheltonherald.com
Laredo City Council District I headed to runoff
The Laredo City Council District I race is headed to a runoff between Gilbert Gonzalez and Patty Tijerina San Miguel. Gonzalez received 39.43% of the vote to secure a spot in the runoff with 1,635 votes. San Miguel received 27.63% with 1,146 votes to earn the other spot. G. “Gigi” Rodriguez fell just short of reaching the runoff as she had 1,028 votes for 24.79%. Maxine Rebeles received the other 8.15% with 338 votes.
sheltonherald.com
Viswanath, King head to runoff for District VI
Voters in City of Laredo District VI will have to go to the polls one more time to choose who will represent them in a runoff contest that will be between L. “Vish” Viswanath and Dr. Tyler King. In the unofficial results released late Tuesday night, Viswanath took...
sheltonherald.com
Remodeled Victoria's Secret now open at Laredo's Mall del Norte
After announcing the opening of two new restaurants, the Mall del Norte has announced another new arrival to the Gateway City mall. Victoria's Secret and its sister store PINK are now open for business, the Laredo mall announced last week. Both stores are now open after previously being closed under...
sheltonherald.com
'We did it!' 10 candidates win trustee spots for LISD, UISD, LC
During Tuesday elections, the new elected trustees for school districts boards as well as the local college were defined. Laredo Independent School District had four positions up for grabs in the election, coming from Districts 1, 3, 5 and 6. For District 1, Juan Ramirez won the majority of votes...
sheltonherald.com
NASA mission recognizing Laredoan reschedules launch again due to hurricane
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The NASA Artemis I moon mission that will honor and immortalize Laredo’s Arturo Campos is facing another delay due to a tropical storm approaching Florida. This latest attempt at the launch was scheduled for early on Monday, Nov....
sheltonherald.com
Red, White & You! job fair coming to Laredo this week; to have an exclusive window for veterans
The traditional job fair that is aimed primarily at veterans of the different branches of the military or their spouses — Hiring Red, White & You!, in its 11th. edition — will take place on Thursday at the facilities of Workforce Solutions for South Texas starting at 10 a.m.
sheltonherald.com
Melissa Ortega wins a place on the Texas Board of Education for District 1
Melissa Ortega has been elected to the position of State Board of Education District 1. Ortega's victory was confirmed on Wednesday. The Democrat Ortega took 245,182 votes, racking up 55.7% of the ballots. She bested Republican Michael "Travis" Stevens who had 195,010 votes, or 44.3%. "I’m incredibly honored to be...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo College unveils historical marker honoring Pvt. David B. Barkley Cantu
Laredo College unveiled a historical marker Thursday in tribute of paid tribute to Pvt. David B. Barkley Cantu, a Laredoan who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during World War I in France and has a chapel named at the Fort McIntosh campus. The marker...
sheltonherald.com
2022 Webb County Early Voting Results
Editor's Note: These early voting results have been supplanted by the final unofficial voting results available here. Below are the early voting results provided for the Webb County Elections Administration Office. The information provided includes only early voting and mail-in ballots, and does not include voters who cast their ballot...
sheltonherald.com
Sport Clips to offer free haircuts for Veterans Day
Laredo's two Sport Clips locations are recognizing Veterans Day by providing free haircuts to veterans and active duty members on Friday, Nov. 11 along with raising funds for veteran scholarships. “What we are doing right now is a national thing that Sport Clips does to honor our veterans as all...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo College hosting STEAM open house for local students
Students interested in the STEAM curriculum of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics are being invited by Laredo College to a free open house from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Kazen Student Center on the Ft. McIntosh Campus. “The Latinx community is very underrepresented in the STEAM fields,”...
sheltonherald.com
B&W nature photography exhibit debuting at LC this week
Laredo College’s latest exhibit will excite photography and nature lovers alike with a variety of breathtaking sights from across the United States. LC Art Faculty Matthew Jessie’s “Temporal Nature” is an ongoing series of black and white photographs emphasizing the importance for greater consideration of the natural world in the 21st century. The opening reception is slated for Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Martha Fenstermaker Memorial Visual Arts Gallery. Admission is free and open to the public.
Comments / 0