Kansas City, MO

NBC Chicago

Colts Start Matt Ryan Over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 Vs. Raiders

Colts start Matt Ryan over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well, that didn’t last long. In Jeff Saturday’s first game in charge as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Ryan returned as the starting quarterback over Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders, despite Saturday saying in the build up to the game that Ehlinger would start.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Chicago

Justin Jefferson Makes Catch of the Year in Vikings' Wild Win Vs. Bills

Justin Jefferson makes catch of the year in Vikings’ wild win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are no words for Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver set records in his first two seasons and had the game – and catch – of his life in Buffalo on Sunday. He finished the afternoon with 10 catches, 193 yards and a touchdown, but he saved his best for the final drive of the regulation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

NFL Twitter Reacts to Wild Finish Between Vikings and Bills

Twitter reacts to wild finish between Vikings and Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Won't see too many regular season football games better than that. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in what became an instant classic on Sunday. The game featured an incredible game-saving catch, a highly-questionable call, a mind-boggling fumble that led to the tying touchdown and an overtime finish.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Bears First NFL Team to Lose Three Straight Games With 29 Points

Bears first team to lose three straight games with 29 points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' issues are becoming easier to pinpoint. With Sunday's loss to the Lions on Sunday, the Bears became the first team in NFL history to score 29 points in three consecutive games, and lose all the games.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Kmet First Bear With Consecutive 2-TD Reception Weeks Since 1964

Kmet first Bear with consecutive 2-TD reception weeks since 1964 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The tight end is the first Bear since Johnny Morris in 1964 to record back-to-back two receiving touchdown weeks, recording his second touchdown Sunday against the Lions with a wide-open 50-yard touchdown. Kmet is...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Fields Breaks Down His 67-Yard, Record-Breaking Touchdown

Fields breaks down his 67-yard, record-breaking touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields smashed his record-breaking 61-yard touchdown run last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with a 67-yarder on Sunday against the Lions. He rewrote his franchise record for the longest quarterback run and longest quarterback touchdown run,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Many Injury Reserve Players Can NFL Teams Bring Back?

Injured NFL teams find no reprieve from IR rules — here’s why originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NFL teams dealing with a ton of injuries will have to navigate the second half of the 2022 regular season under new injured reserve rules. In the previous two seasons,...
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Keeps Breaking Bears Records But He Doesn't Care

Fields: I don't care about records, I just want to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past month, Justin Fields has been spectacular. I mean that in the truest sense of the word. When he takes off for 60+ yard touchdowns or when he hits deep balls with pinpoint accuracy, it’s a sight to behold. Jaw-dropping stuff. It’s gotten to the point that no matter what kind of trouble Fields faces, the question isn’t if Fields can extend the play, it’s how he’ll extend the play.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa Attends Sunday's Bears-Lions Game

Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa attends Sunday's Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A special Chicago guest was present at Soldier Field on Sunday for the Bears-Lions game. Ex-Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa showed up to the game on Sunday with a Bears sweatshirt. Hossa, 43, spent the last eight...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Seahawks, Jets Biggest Surprises in 2022 NFL Playoff Picture

2022 NFL playoff picture entering Week 10 of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s always a silver lining. Through nine weeks of the 2022 regular season, the NFL has seen its 32 teams score less and adopt more run-first approaches on offense much to the detriment of fans who just want to see the Divisional Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills every Sunday.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

