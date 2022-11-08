Read full article on original website
Bears Signing Jerry Tillery Would Fit With Ryan Poles' Early Rebuild Plan
Bears signing Tillery would fit with Poles' early rebuild plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles has been consistent early in his tenure as the Bears' general manager. He has stuck to his long-term vision while searching high and low for young talent that either needs a second chance or could be a diamond in the rough.
Helmet-Less Baker Mayfield Headbutts Teammates to Celebrate Win Vs. Falcons
Helmet-less Baker Mayfield headbutts teammates to celebrate TNF win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Baker Mayfield was amped up for the Carolina Panthers' win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Maybe a little too amped up. After kicker Eddy Pineiro gave Carolina a 25-15 lead with a...
Colts Start Matt Ryan Over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 Vs. Raiders
Colts start Matt Ryan over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well, that didn’t last long. In Jeff Saturday’s first game in charge as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Ryan returned as the starting quarterback over Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders, despite Saturday saying in the build up to the game that Ehlinger would start.
Bears Vs. Lions: Teven Jenkins, Velus Jones Jr., N'Keal Harry Inactive
Teven Jenkins, Velus Jones Jr. inactive for Lions game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be without two more starters when they take on the Lions on Sunday. Right guard Teven Jenkins will miss the game with a hip injury and Al-Quadin Muhammad will sit with a knee injury.
Justin Jefferson Makes Catch of the Year in Vikings' Wild Win Vs. Bills
Justin Jefferson makes catch of the year in Vikings’ wild win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are no words for Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver set records in his first two seasons and had the game – and catch – of his life in Buffalo on Sunday. He finished the afternoon with 10 catches, 193 yards and a touchdown, but he saved his best for the final drive of the regulation.
Fields Only QB in SB Era With Multiple 60+ Yard Rushing TDs
Fields only QB in SB era with multiple 60yard rushing TDs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite the Bears' loss to the Lions on Sunday, Justin Fields continues to prove his ability to run the football. According to NFL research, Fields is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl...
NFL Twitter Reacts to Wild Finish Between Vikings and Bills
Twitter reacts to wild finish between Vikings and Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Won't see too many regular season football games better than that. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in what became an instant classic on Sunday. The game featured an incredible game-saving catch, a highly-questionable call, a mind-boggling fumble that led to the tying touchdown and an overtime finish.
Bears First NFL Team to Lose Three Straight Games With 29 Points
Bears first team to lose three straight games with 29 points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' issues are becoming easier to pinpoint. With Sunday's loss to the Lions on Sunday, the Bears became the first team in NFL history to score 29 points in three consecutive games, and lose all the games.
Kmet First Bear With Consecutive 2-TD Reception Weeks Since 1964
Kmet first Bear with consecutive 2-TD reception weeks since 1964 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The tight end is the first Bear since Johnny Morris in 1964 to record back-to-back two receiving touchdown weeks, recording his second touchdown Sunday against the Lions with a wide-open 50-yard touchdown. Kmet is...
Bears Observations: Fourth-Quarter Meltdown Leads to 31-30 Loss Vs. Lions
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields and the Bears' offense lamented missed opportunities to pull off game-winning drives against the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins earlier this season. They got another chance Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Once again, they came up short as Fields was sacked on fourth-and-8...
Bears' Justin Fields Has More Rushing Yards Than Three NFL Teams
Justin Fields has more rushing yards than three NFL teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is a machine on the ground. He has more rushing yards this season than three NFL teams – the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray Both Ruled Out for Rams-Cardinals Game
Stafford, Murray both ruled out for Rams-Cardinals game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. Matthew Stafford’s Rams and Kyler Murray’s Cardinals will face off on Sunday, but the two star quarterbacks will be watching from the sidelines. Both Stafford and Murray were ruled out for Sunday’s NFC...
Bears' Fields Breaks Down His 67-Yard, Record-Breaking Touchdown
Fields breaks down his 67-yard, record-breaking touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields smashed his record-breaking 61-yard touchdown run last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with a 67-yarder on Sunday against the Lions. He rewrote his franchise record for the longest quarterback run and longest quarterback touchdown run,...
Tom Brady Falls, Leonard Fournette Throws Interception on Embarrassing Trick Play
Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws INT on embarrassing trick play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport. When it comes to the...
Pigeons Take Over Field During Saints-Steelers Game in Pittsburgh
Pigeons take over field during Saints-Steelers game in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Between the Eagles, Ravens, Falcons, Cardinals and Seahawks, there are a lot of birds in the NFL. On Sunday, another feathered friend got in on the action. Acrisure Stadium saw a flock of pigeons occupy...
How Many Injury Reserve Players Can NFL Teams Bring Back?
Injured NFL teams find no reprieve from IR rules — here’s why originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NFL teams dealing with a ton of injuries will have to navigate the second half of the 2022 regular season under new injured reserve rules. In the previous two seasons,...
Justin Fields Keeps Breaking Bears Records But He Doesn't Care
Fields: I don't care about records, I just want to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past month, Justin Fields has been spectacular. I mean that in the truest sense of the word. When he takes off for 60+ yard touchdowns or when he hits deep balls with pinpoint accuracy, it’s a sight to behold. Jaw-dropping stuff. It’s gotten to the point that no matter what kind of trouble Fields faces, the question isn’t if Fields can extend the play, it’s how he’ll extend the play.
Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa Attends Sunday's Bears-Lions Game
Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa attends Sunday's Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A special Chicago guest was present at Soldier Field on Sunday for the Bears-Lions game. Ex-Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa showed up to the game on Sunday with a Bears sweatshirt. Hossa, 43, spent the last eight...
How Bears' Velus Jones Jr. Responded to Healthy Scratch Vs. Dolphins
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Velus Jones Jr. has been here before. In college, the Bears rookie wide receiver attended USC out of high school but struggled to get on the field for head coach Clay Helton. Jones eventually transferred to Tennessee, where his speed and play-making ability put him on the Bears' radar.
Seahawks, Jets Biggest Surprises in 2022 NFL Playoff Picture
2022 NFL playoff picture entering Week 10 of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s always a silver lining. Through nine weeks of the 2022 regular season, the NFL has seen its 32 teams score less and adopt more run-first approaches on offense much to the detriment of fans who just want to see the Divisional Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills every Sunday.
