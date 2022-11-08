Scared of needles? Claustrophobic? One longer session of exposure therapy could help as much as several short ones

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
MedicalXpress
Study: Popular dietary supplement causes cancer risk, brain metastasis
While previous studies have linked commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health, new research from the University of Missouri has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer. The international team...
MedicalXpress
Repeat COVID infections increase risk of health problems: study
People who have had COVID more than once are two or three times more likely to have a range of serious health problems than those who have only had it once, the first major study on the subject said Thursday. Multiple infections have surged as the pandemic rumbles on and...
MedicalXpress
Early increase of flu, RSV viruses affecting children: When to seek medical help
Increased cases of influenza and RSV infection, primarily affecting young children across the U.S., have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue a health alert. "We have a whole generation of young children who might not have been exposed to RSV," says Dr. Angela Mattke, a...
MedicalXpress
Updated rheumatoid arthritis treatment recommendations
Since their first publication in 2010, the EULAR recommendations for the use of disease-modifying anti-rheumatic treatments (DMARDs) in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have become a most important publication in the field, and their updates are relied upon by many healthcare professionals, professional organizations and other stakeholders to offer an up-to-date and robust analysis on an optimal approach to the application of available treatment options in clinical practice.
MedicalXpress
Study discovers previously unknown ability of the autonomic nervous system
The autonomic nervous system is known as the control center for involuntary bodily processes such as the beating of our hearts and our breathing. The fact that this part of the nervous system also has the ability to spontaneously restore muscle function following a nerve injury was discovered by a research group at MedUni Vienna's Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery as part of their study recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Their findings may form the basis for improving and developing interventions to treat nerve lesions.
MedicalXpress
Experts call for changes to UK health care system for people affected by bipolar disorder
A Southampton researcher working with Bipolar UK as part of a group of 26 world-leading experts has helped highlight how the health care system in the U.K. is failing millions of people affected by bipolar disorder, resulting in an average diagnosis delay of 9.5 years and inconsistent care. Known as...
MedicalXpress
New cancer therapy takes personalized medicine to a new level
Personalized care has been a buzzword in medicine for years, but new research on cancer treatment is taking it to a new level. Detailed in a study published Thursday in Nature, the new approach combines several cutting-edge technologies to provide perhaps "the most complicated" treatment ever given. But by targeting a patient's own tumor from within, it also offers the possibility of successfully treating people who are out of options.
MedicalXpress
Previous COVID infection may not protect you from the new subvariant wave. Are you due for a booster?
COVID cases in Australia appear to be on the increase, most likely due to community transmission of the omicron variant XBB. Meanwhile, a second omicron variant—BQ.1—is now being recorded in Australia. Australia's Chief Health officer Paul Kelly says, "All indications are that this is the start of a...
MedicalXpress
Menopause: HRT linked to depression—here's what the evidence actually says
A growing number of women are turning to hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to alleviate distressing symptoms of the menopause—including hot flushes, bladder weakness, vaginal dryness, joint pain, brain fog, sleep disturbances, anxiety and depression. For many women, HRT can help manage symptoms and minimize disruptions to daily life. The...
MedicalXpress
Residents of assisted living facilities lost significant, concerning weight during the COVID-19 quarantine
Older adults residing in assisted living facilities and quarantined to their rooms during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lost significant weight, according to gerontology care providers and researchers from McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. Significant weight loss of at least 5% occurred in 40% of residents, with 47%...
MedicalXpress
World at risk: How malaria, dengue could spread due to climate change
Up to 8.4 billion people could be at risk of dengue and malaria at the end of the century if emissions keep rising at current levels. But even in a best-case scenario in which we reduce emissions billions could still be affected. Felipe Colón, Technology Lead at Wellcome, wrote a...
MedicalXpress
Heat or eat? UK's energy prepayment users consume less fruit and vegetables, study finds
People using prepayment energy meters consume less fruit and vegetables compared to those using alternative payment methods, according to new research. The study, by academics at the Universities of East Anglia (UEA) and Reading in the UK, and the University of Macedonia in Greece, explores the role of prepayment meters in the "heat-or-eat" dilemma, a trade-off typically between paying for food or heating.
MedicalXpress
Study examines symptom burden before and after starting dialysis in older adults
In a study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) that included older adults with kidney failure, symptoms related to their condition worsened in the year before patients started dialysis, but stabilized after dialysis initiation. For older people with kidney failure, lessening their symptom burden...
MedicalXpress
Probiotic 'backpacks' show promise for treating inflammatory bowel diseases
Like elite firefighters headed into the wilderness to combat an uncontrolled blaze, probiotic bacteria do a better job quelling gut inflammation when they're equipped with the best gear. A new study by researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison demonstrates just how much promise some well-equipped gut-friendly bacteria hold for improving...
MedicalXpress
Study shows nearly one-third of extremely premature infants develops late-onset sepsis
Nearly one-third of very premature infants develop late-onset sepsis, a life-threatening infection that occurs more than three days after birth, according to new research from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), in collaboration with the Vermont Oxford Network. The study, published today in Pediatrics, also found that 1 in 2 infants born at 23 weeks or earlier either died and/or developed the infection.
MedicalXpress
Parental nicotine use and addiction risk for children
In the United States in 2021, about one in every 50 high school students reported smoking a cigarette in the past month, according to the National Youth Tobacco Survey. For the same time frame, that number jumped to one in nine for e-cigarettes. Most smokers form this habit before age...
MedicalXpress
Florida doctors use saliva test to reveal someone's future risk for Alzheimer's
Florida doctors are using a new test to determine someone's future risk for Alzheimer's disease from a few drops of spit. At a time when the disease's prevalence is rising, the saliva test called genoSCORE analyzes more than 114,000 different genes to provide a score of 0 to 1 for your risk of getting Alzheimer's. A score of .5, for example, means you have a 50% of developing Alzheimer's at some point in your life.
MedicalXpress
Non-physician practitioners in the ED associated with 5.3% more imaging use
A new Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute study found when patients are treated in the Emergency Department (ED) by non-physician practitioners (physicians assistants and nurse practitioners), there were 5.3% more imaging studies performed than if patients were seen only by physicians. This JAMA Network Open study was based on a nationally representative sample of Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries with 16,922,274 ED visits between 2005 and 2020.
Comments / 0