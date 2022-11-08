ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Election 2022: How to Watch MSNBC News Without Cable

By Raven Brunner
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJwgi_0j3C2iir00
Photo: Getty Images

Looking to stay updated on the 2022 midterm election results? MSNBC and NBC have got you covered. Both channels are offering joint digital coverage of the November 8 midterms over at their respective websites, but you’ll need a cable provider to watch their live feeds. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of online subscription services that offer MSNBC live with free trials.

The network has a full schedule planned for election coverage which starts at 6 p.m. ET with commentary by Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid, who will be joined by Chris Hayes, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O’Donnell, Ari Melber, and Stephanie Ruhle. Next, correspondent Steve Kornacki will take the helm, followed with coverage by Ali Velshi, Jonathan Capehart, Alicia Menendez and Ayman Mohyeldin.

Is MSNBC available to stream without a cable provider? Where can you watch it for free? There are plenty of live TV subscriptions that offer free trials — here are a handful of options that feature the MSNBC channel.

Can I watch live TV on the MSNBC website?

As stated above, you’ll need a cable provider to access the live television feed on either MSNBC’s or NBC’s website. You can, however, use Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or other live TV subscription services, and your credentials will allow you to access the live feed on the MSNBC and NBC websites — keep reading to find out about the online services that offer live TV.

Can I watch MSNBC on Hulu?

Yes! Hulu + Live TV carries the live MSNBC channel, along with a number of other news channels. Their live service is available for $69.99 per month. You can sign up over at the Hulu + Live TV website.

Is MSNBC on YouTube?

Yes — if you subscribe to their YouTube TV service. The service offers a free trial period of two weeks. Once you sign up, you can stream MSNBC on the platform for free. After the trial period ends, YouTube TV will cost you $64.99 per month.

Where else is MSNBC streaming?

Sling TV is the most affordable way to stream MSNBC and other live TV channels. Upon signing up, Sling TV offers a 50% off promotion. There are a handful of different packages Sling offers — but, if you’re looking to watch MSNBC, you’ll have to select the Sling Blue Service, which starts at $40 per month ($20 with promotion).

MSNBC is also available on FuboTV, which focuses primarily on sports programming. There’s a seven-day free trial period after you sign up; the subscription will then run $69.99.

On top of that, AT&T offers MSNBC in its AT&T TV Now service. For new users, they offer a $10 discount, with subscription costs starting at $66.99 per month. You can check out AT&T’s other live TV packages at the AT&T TV Now site.

Comments / 3

Related
News Breaking LIVE

MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"

MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Washington Examiner

CNBC says Shep Smith is out immediately, contradicting initial announcement

Former Fox News anchor-turned-CNBC host, Shepard Smith, is out effective immediately at the network. CNBC confirmed Friday that the "last newscast was Wednesday, November 2," in an update to Thursday's initial announcement. The network first reported Thursday that Smith would leave CNBC later in the month of November. However, it...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Houston Chronicle

The meteoric rise of CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Kaitlan Collins became CNN's youngest-ever chief White House correspondent last year, at age 28. Now she's taking on an even more prominent role: co-anchoring a morning news show with strategic importance for the network's future. How fast was Collins's rise? Just eight years ago, she was blogging about Miley Cyrus's...
ALABAMA STATE
Distractify

The Real Reason MSNBC's Joy Reid Rocks Her Natural Hair on TV

In early November, Joy Reid made explosive comments about inflation that landed her in hot water. But this isn’t the first time she’s gotten the internet all riled up. The only thing more controversial than Joy’s comments on-air is her ever-changing hairstyle. Article continues below advertisement. From...
News Breaking LIVE

NBC News Makes Major Hiring Announcement

Amanda Terkel is leaving HuffPost, formerly known as The Huffington Post, to become senior politics editor at NBC News, according to Barrett News Media. Terkel has been at HuffPost for 12 years and will begin her new position at NBC News on November 14. She notes that she will be "overseeing campaign coverage and politics breaking news" as part of her new position.
Decider.com

Decider.com

46K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy