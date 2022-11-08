ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakira and her kids are moving to Miami after Gerard Piqué breakup

By Francesca Bacardi
 5 days ago

Shakira and her sons are relocating to Miami now that she and their father, Gerard Piqué, are no longer together.

The former couple announced in a joint statement Tuesday that they have reached a custody agreement over their sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

“We have signed a custody agreement,” they told TMZ . “Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment.”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer’s legal team and the soccer star’s reps reached the agreement during a 12-hour meeting, the outlet reported.

Shakira, 45, will be taking the kids from Barcelona to Miami next year, as her entire family lives there.

A source closed to the exes told TMZ that the two “signed an agreement that is best for the kids — [who are] their main focus — and after eight years of living in Barcelona, [Shakira] and the kids will now move back to her longtime home of Miami, where all the maternal family is.”

The decision comes after she and Gerard Piqué split after 11 years together.
Shakira and Piqué, 35, announced their split in June after 11 years together. The former soccer player allegedly cheated on the Grammy winner with his 23-year-old now-girlfriend, Clara Chia.

“It’s hard to talk about it , especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation,” Shakira later said in her Elle digital cover story .

“And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult,” she added.

The decision to move to the US also comes as the “Whenever, Wherever” performer faces allegations that she defrauded the Spanish government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes. Shakira rejected a deal with Spanish prosecutors and instead opted to go to trial.

She “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law,” PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement in July.

Page Six

