Louisiana State

Here's how No. 5 Zachary won big over St. Amant in their Division I playoff opener

Fifth-seeded Zachary High had few problems Friday night in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs, routing St. Amant 42-7 at home. The Zachary defense held the Gators to negative yardage in the first half. On offense, the Broncos averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. And star quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
Survey: Duck numbers lowest on record

The collective prayers from tens of thousands of Louisiana’s West Zone duck hunters were so loud that they were heard all in all corners of the state Friday night. They were calling for help after learning the bad news from the state Wildlife and Fisheries’ Waterfowl Study team, a four-biologist crew who surveyed the coastal marshes and Catahoula Lake for three days last week.
58 Louisiana churches leave United Methodist Church denomination amid national schism

The United Methodist Church cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference Saturday amid a nationwide schism in the Protestant denomination over sexuality and theology. The disaffiliations, approved in a virtual state conference session Saturday, were in line with decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. The church has long been roiled by tensions between traditionalists and progressives, most notably over the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why

It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin and the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
