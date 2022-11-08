Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia Basketball Hosts Three Class of 2025 Recruits
Three potential recruiting targets in the class of 2025 took unofficial visits to UVA this week
Husker Doc Talk: Don’t Bite on the Rumor-Mill Bait
Trev Alberts will name his guy in due time
Alabama’s offense looked broken, then it heard Nick Saban’s message
For an Alabama offense that has sputtered since the second half of January’s national championship game, the closing seconds the first quarter Saturday might have been rock bottom. Through three offensive possessions against Ole Miss, Alabama was averaging less than two yards per play. It had 22 total yards,...
No. 4 Nebraska Falls in Four Sets at No. 6 Ohio State
The Huskers can still win the conference, but the road is now tougher
Health officials host diabetes screenings, vaccination clinic at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Healthy players on the field and healthy fans in the stands.The Steelers teamed up with area health officials to make sure the black-and-gold nation is protected against all illnesses, including diabetes.As quickly as you can say "Go Steelers," fans at today's game can be screened for diabetes."It's simple. It's a finger stick," said Nick Vizzoca, president of the Center for Healthcare Solutions. "We check their A1C levels, right on the spot. We give them the information and they're good to go."So, before focusing on T.J. Watt's return to the turf or Kenny Pickett's ongoing quest for his...
Doug Mastriano concedes to Josh Shapiro in race for Pennsylvania governor
Doug Mastriano released a statement Sunday evening officially conceding to Josh Shapiro in the race for Pennsylvania governor. “Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do, and I look to the challenges ahead. Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him an opportunity to lead and pray that he leads well,” Mastriano said.
Dana Hall McCain: Lessons on abortion politics from the midterms
This is an opinion column. The Supreme Court’s historic decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health earlier this year didn’t end the national tug-of-war over abortion rights. It simply pushed it back down into the states to be decided. Advocates on both sides have wasted no time...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0