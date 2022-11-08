ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Health officials host diabetes screenings, vaccination clinic at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Healthy players on the field and healthy fans in the stands.The Steelers teamed up with area health officials to make sure the black-and-gold nation is protected against all illnesses, including diabetes.As quickly as you can say "Go Steelers," fans at today's game can be screened for diabetes."It's simple. It's a finger stick," said Nick Vizzoca, president of the Center for Healthcare Solutions. "We check their A1C levels, right on the spot. We give them the information and they're good to go."So, before focusing on T.J. Watt's return to the turf or Kenny Pickett's ongoing quest for his...
Doug Mastriano concedes to Josh Shapiro in race for Pennsylvania governor

Doug Mastriano released a statement Sunday evening officially conceding to Josh Shapiro in the race for Pennsylvania governor. “Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do, and I look to the challenges ahead. Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him an opportunity to lead and pray that he leads well,” Mastriano said.
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

