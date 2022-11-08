Read full article on original website
Nancy Brickley For Allen County Council
I have been putting ads in the Waynedale News for many years for my business, Nancy’s Insurance Service. I am now running for County Council District 4. I am running because I think more women should be involved in government and making decisions. I’m not always happy with what’s going on in the world, but I want to help solve our problems not just complain.
Mitch McKinney Receives Vandeveer Impact Award
For his extensive work in the community, Deputy Chief of the Southeast Division, Mitch McKinney has been named the 2022 recipient of the Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award. The award was presented last week by the Allen County Board of Commissioners along with the award’s namesake, Jerry Vandeveer, during a ceremony held at Citizen Square.
Energy Assistance Program Resumes
Brightpoint’s winter Energy Assistance Program has resumed for eligible households in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and Whitley counties. The Energy Assistance Program (EAP) helps pay a portion of a household’s heating bills during the winter months. In 2021-2022, Brightpoint helped 7,973 families with their utility bills. This year, help is available for a portion of a household’s water and wastewater bills. Eligible households receive the EAP benefit one time per heating season. The program runs through May 15, 2023, or until funds run out.
It’s Important To Make Your Vote Count On Nov. 8 ~ Voice Of The Township
Two important days for all Americans will be upon us shortly. These are Election Day on Tuesday, November 8 and Veterans Day on Friday, November 11. On Election Day, we can express our gratitude for the freedom and privilege we have to cast our vote; and on Veterans Day we honor those who fought to ensure our right to vote.
ACPL Employee Receives Award For Library At Home Services
Peg Heinze, outreach specialist for the Allen County Public Library’s Library at Home program, has been awarded the 2022 John Philip Excellence in Outreach Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services. This award honors the dedication and tireless work of bookmobile and outreach service leaders and is...
LC Nature Park Founder Named Sagamore Of The Wabash
John Brooks, founder of LC Nature Park and chairman of the board of Brooks Construction Company, Inc., received the Sagamore of the Wabash award on Oct. 12 for his efforts in preserving Indiana’s natural landscape and contributions to building the state’s road infrastructure. The award is one of...
Five Students Presented With Chancellor’s Merit Awards
Five Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw students were given Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship – Chancellor’s Merit Awards. Zoey Carver and Jeffrey Hosford were awarded a full-ride scholarship and the remaining three finalists received one-year scholarships to Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw. “Winning this...
Waynedale Elementary Upgrades
Being Principal of Waynedale Elementary School, Kristee Hoffner knows her building and exactly how badly the recent improvements there were needed. As a part of the Fort Wayne Community School’s (FWCS) capital improvement project to renovate many of its buildings, the more than 50-year-old school recently received a vast slate of upgrades to bring its entire edifice and classrooms more in line with other 21st-century schoolhouses.
Griefsgiving To Be Held Nov. 12
The holidays can be a time fraught with emotions for those grieving the death of a loved one. Sometimes, grief isn’t acknowledged, which compounds those hard emotions. And grieving people can feel lost in a time that’s all about happy family gatherings. There may be a lack of motivation to carry on with holiday traditions or keeping up with expectations—all common feelings around this time of year when coping with grief.
November 4, 2022 – Local Ads
9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline. FALL CLEANUP. Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653. HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT. Hott...
November Worship & Events
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819. Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Annual Holiday Service & Tree Lighting
The 37th annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting is at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Baker Street Train Station, 221 W. Baker St. in downtown Fort Wayne. This annual event features guest speakers, a performance by the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir and the symbolic lighting of an evergreen tree with twinkling lights memorializing and honoring those who have passed on. The origins of Stillwater Hospice’s annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting ceremony go back to 1985, the year our agency began offering Medicare-supported hospice services to the community. It is a special program designed to honor our departed loved ones during one of the most cherished holiday seasons. It is our hope that this event will bring back wonderful memories of days past and hope and love for the future.
Salamonie Lake’s Senior Monday Luncheon
The monthly Salamonie Senior Monday Luncheon will be held at noon, Nov. 7, at Salamonie Lake’s Interpretive Center. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend. Retired Saint Francis professor Larry “Doc” Wiedman has been a woodcarver for over 40 years. Trained as a marine biologist and paleontologist, he brings a unique perspective to the critters and natural objects he creates.
Celebrating 50 Years Of Making Arts Accessible To All
Audiences Unlimited, Inc. (AUI) is celebrating 50 years of enriching the lives of people with limited access to the arts in Allen County and the surrounding region. Through a wide range of programming, AUI is opening the door to meaningful experiences with the performing arts for diverse audiences and inspiring others to value a rich quality of life for all people.
New Bench Dedicated To Waynedale Lions Club Legacy
The Waynedale Lions Club began in 1946 and sponsored good deeds in our community far too numerous to mention throughout their 75 years of service. They provided help where help was needed with a firm belief that the world gets better and problems get smaller when people unite to serve. However, the service Club was disbanded in 2020.
Families Fight Hunger On National Family Volunteer Day
Volunteer Center will observe its first annual recognition of “National Family Volunteer Day” on Saturday, November 19th from 10 am to noon by partnering with Project 216 to assemble meals for Ukraine refugees at Waynedale UMC, 2501 Church Street. Ellen Mann is the Event Development Specialist for Project...
Margaret “Peg” Marie Minick, 65
Margaret “Peg” Marie Minick, 65, of Fort Wayne passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. She was a caring wife, daughter, sister, stepmother, and friend. Born April 15, 1957 to the late John and Dorothy Hanley in Albany, NY. After graduating high school, Peg served abroad in the U.S. Navy as a Chief Master-at-Arms. Peg was a sassy soul who had a passion for traveling, cats, flowers, crocheting, woodworking, and puzzles. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; step-daughters, April (Chad) Resor and Angie Tacker; sister, Barb (Bob Bauerle) Hanley; and brother, John (Sherry) Hanley. Peg was also preceded in death by her brothers, Mike and Jeff Hanley; and sister, Patricia Hanley. A Memorial Service was held on, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Inurnment followed in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org.
City’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program Open
The Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services began accepting applications for the City of Fort Wayne’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program on October 11. This program offers qualified households a grant to make accessibility improvements to their homes. Qualified applicants must have a household that includes a person with a...
Family History Month At ACPL With Genealogy Programs
Throughout the month of October, the Allen County Public Library’s Genealogy Center is celebrating Family History Month (October) with an array of genealogy programming open to the community. “Family History Month is a time for all of us to reflect upon our families, their history, and their stories. It...
Fall Leaf Fort Wayne Cleanup
Beginning October 31, the Fort Wayne Street Department will collect leaves in the City’s more than 400 neighborhoods. This year’s leaf pick-up will run through December 16, but weather conditions or the volume of leaves in a particular area may cause the planned schedule to shift slightly. To keep residents informed of any changes in the schedule, leaf collection updates will be provided daily before 3:00 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. The daily updates will include what neighborhood the crews will be working in the following day. A collection map and guidelines for the process will also be located on the web page. Additionally, residents have the option to call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.
