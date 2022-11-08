Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Officer Arrested on DWI Charge in DallasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Two World War ii Aircraft Collide During The Airshow In DallasJoseph GodwinDallas, TX
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
Love is Blind Season 3 featuring Dallas singles is over: Who’s together & who’s still single?
If you've got your eye drops at the ready use them wisely and maybe not fake cry, but it has been an emotional ride through Netflix's Love is Blind Season 3 featuring singles from the city of Dallas.
These are the best places to get a french dip sandwich in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru
Perfect with au jus sauce and horse radish, this sandwich is easily one of the greatest of all time.
Southlake Style
Southlake's Top Instagrams: Nov. 13-19
Fall fashion is officially in, and we love seeing how people are dressing for the occasion! Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
Classic Details Great Updates Make For a Picture-Perfect Munger Place Prairie-Style Home
Allisa Eason and Christopher Hart had no idea when they bought their Munger Place Prairie-Style home just how hard it would be to leave it. Anyone that’s been in Dallas for a minute knows Munger Place is a unique neighborhood. It’s not just that it’s been designated a City of Dallas Historic District and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s also not because it has the most extensive collection of Prairie-Style homes in North Texas. What makes Munger Place special are the people who live here.
'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week
VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
Comedian's Scary Experience at Hotel in Dallas Serves As a Reminder
You really can't be too careful when staying in hotels.
Frisco's founding family of Bubba's, Babe's discuss business origins
Paul Vinyard (center) launched the first Bubba’s Cooks Country in Dallas. Today, his children, Joel Vinyard and Tiffany Vinyard Wheeless, co-own three restaurant concepts with him. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Paul and Mary Beth Vinyard opened Bubba’s Cooks Country in 1981, they did so with a goal of putting...
fortworthreport.org
Tickets on sale for internationally acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, running Nov. 18 through Jan. 8
Following sold-out runs in the world’s largest cities including London, Melbourne, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the internationally acclaimed Lightscape will make its North Texas debut at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Nov. 18 and run on select nights through Jan. 8, 2023. Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Lightscape at the 120-acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden.
A Texas-Sized Ice Rink You Must Visit This Holiday Season
Grapevine, Texas isn't called The Christmas Capital of Texas for nothing, and here's why. They just announced an exciting new attraction coming to their Historic Main Street: a 4,500-square-foot outdoor ice skating rink. Ice Ice Baby. For the first time, the city of Grapevine will be unveiling this all-new attraction...
DNA test brings together father and son and creates an extended family willing to help bring a veteran home
FORNEY, Texas — DNA test kits are powerful things. They can reunite long-lost biological families, and they can tear apart other biological families who might have preferred that their long-lost secrets remain hidden. But in Forney early last month, the DNA journey ended with an even bigger family of...
Dallas Observer
Veteran Seafood Stalwart Lefty’s Is a Lobster Lover’s Paradise
Editor's Note: A couple of weeks ago I got a message from a reader who had read an article about Lexy's in anticipation of dinner there the next night. Turns out the reader was not going to the swank new spot in Trinity Groves with a Moët vending machine. Rather, L-E-F-T-Y-'S, the lobster house in Addison. Never having heard of Lefty's, I asked for a report back. They loved it. And so we set out to check it out ourselves seeing as it's been around for decades and we have nary an article about it. Here's Nick Reynold's dispatch:
fox4news.com
JFK's rocking chair, Jack Ruby's wallet, Titanic deck chair up for sale at Dallas auction
DALLAS - John F. Kennedy's rocking chair, Jack Ruby's wallet and a deck chair from the Titanic will soon be going up for sale in Dallas. Those items and plenty of others will be a part of a massive auction at Heritage Auctions on Dec. 1. Several items from JFK...
These Dallas eateries have the best ice cream sundaes around town: Yelp
We all know one of the best songs from our childhood when the ice cream was rolling by, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." Ah, the memories.
fox4news.com
Top 10 toys for 2022
DALLAS - Want a fast track to our favorites? These are our top 10 toys for 2022!. It’s back and we love it! This diorama-style Castle Grayskull playset offers countless hours of creative action and adventurous fun. It has a four-room interior, working elevator and trap door that fans of the original are sure to love. Set also comes with a special edition Temple of Darkness Sorceress figure and can display all other Origins 5.5-inch figures (sold separately). By the power of Grayskull!
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
Live An Amenity Rich Life at Canyon Falls in Denton County
Canyon Falls is a master-planned community tucked between Flower Mound and Argyle in the Denton County town of Northlake. And it’s kind of the best of all the things. It has everything you need — walking trails, a clubhouse, a community pool, an elementary, a high school, and a gorgeous, better-than-new-construction-but-very-recently-constructed home. Why better? The owners took care of all the extras. They added two-inch wood blinds, a pool, an outdoor kitchen with a built-in grill, and a gorgeous pergola.
Experts criticize Dallas air show operations in wake of deadly collision
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The head of the Commemorative Air Force defended his volunteer organization today, insisting that its planes are safe and its pilots are well trained. But a pilot who was watching here at the airport and an aviation attorney say tonight that it appears mistakes were made. "I was standing on the edge of the tarmac on the south side of the field." Mark Colburn, a retired Dallas Police Department helicopter pilot, took photos of the ill-fated B-17 bomber just seconds before the collision. "The last photo that I shot was the spitfire overtaking the B-17."Colburn was also listening to...
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday afternoon during a Dallas air show, officials said.
WFAA
Study: DFW is 2nd most festive city in U.S., one of three Texas cities in top 5
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth was ranked the most-festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. Three of the top five "most-festive" cities were...
Chef Chris Vogeli Shares The Secrets Of Beef
On November 10, III Forks in Frisco will host a very special five-course dinner that perfectly pairs beef with wine. Using meat from Certified Angus Beef and a selection of wines from The Duckhorn Portfolio, III Forks’ Executive Chef Chris Vogeli brings his worldwide culinary experience to each dish.
