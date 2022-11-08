Editor's Note: A couple of weeks ago I got a message from a reader who had read an article about Lexy's in anticipation of dinner there the next night. Turns out the reader was not going to the swank new spot in Trinity Groves with a Moët vending machine. Rather, L-E-F-T-Y-'S, the lobster house in Addison. Never having heard of Lefty's, I asked for a report back. They loved it. And so we set out to check it out ourselves seeing as it's been around for decades and we have nary an article about it. Here's Nick Reynold's dispatch:

ADDISON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO