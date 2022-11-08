ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Browns add 2 Alabama alumni to game-eligible roster

The Cleveland Browns added two Alabama alumni on Saturday to their game-eligible roster for Sunday’s contest against the Miami Dolphins. The Browns restored running back Jerome Ford to the active roster from injured reserve and elevated tight end Miller Forristall from the practice squad, the NFL team announced. :
CLEVELAND, OH
AL.com

Wyoming claims new world record for longest beard chain

Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That’s more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007.
CASPER, WY
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada

Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez...
NEVADA STATE
AL.com

Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic

The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada; Democrats clinch control of Senate

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now...
NEVADA STATE
AL.com

Cameron Smith: DeSantis must take on the king of the Republican pride

This is an opinion column. Every young male lion wants to be the king. Few get the chance. When a male lion reaches maturity, the older males in the pride kick him out. They silently roam the African savanna navigating the no-man’s-land between territories. The hardships kill most of them. The few survivors become strong. At some point, they want a pride of their own. The only way for that to happen is to take on the king and win.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham man killed in predawn St. Clair County crash

A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday in St. Clair County. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Jawaune D. Morris. He was 26. The wreck happened at 4:50 a.m. on U.S. 231, about eight miles south of Ashville, said Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal. Morris...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy