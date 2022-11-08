Read full article on original website
What TV channel is Dolphins-Browns on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns face off on Sunday, Nov. 13. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Mike McDaniel believes playing in tight games can lead to more wins late in the season. Being involved in close contests, as his Miami...
Browns add 2 Alabama alumni to game-eligible roster
The Cleveland Browns added two Alabama alumni on Saturday to their game-eligible roster for Sunday’s contest against the Miami Dolphins. The Browns restored running back Jerome Ford to the active roster from injured reserve and elevated tight end Miller Forristall from the practice squad, the NFL team announced. :
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
Wyoming claims new world record for longest beard chain
Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That’s more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007.
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez...
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
Here comes the cold: Freeze warnings issued for part of Alabama
A blast of cold air was making its presence felt in Alabama on Saturday, and a cold night is ahead. High temperatures today (Saturday) will be very chilly compared with the past few days, with highs only reaching the 50s for a wide area:. Then the real cold sets in...
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada; Democrats clinch control of Senate
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now...
Check out all the final scores from Friday’s Round 2 playoff games
There were at least two surprises in Round 2 of the 2022 high school football playoffs on Friday night. In Class 3A, Geraldine surprised top-ranked Mars Hill 17-14. In Class 1A, perennial power Sweet Water ousted previously unbeaten Elba 27-20. Here are all the second-round playoff scores from the AHSAA...
See next week’s Round 3 football playoff pairings in the AHSAA, AISA
There are multiple rematches in the third round of the playoffs next week. In Class 7A, two rematches will determine who plays for the state title as Hoover hosts Thompson in the north and Central-Phenix City hosts Auburn in the south. Other rematches on tap include St. Paul’s at Theodore...
Cameron Smith: DeSantis must take on the king of the Republican pride
This is an opinion column. Every young male lion wants to be the king. Few get the chance. When a male lion reaches maturity, the older males in the pride kick him out. They silently roam the African savanna navigating the no-man’s-land between territories. The hardships kill most of them. The few survivors become strong. At some point, they want a pride of their own. The only way for that to happen is to take on the king and win.
Birmingham man killed in predawn St. Clair County crash
A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday in St. Clair County. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Jawaune D. Morris. He was 26. The wreck happened at 4:50 a.m. on U.S. 231, about eight miles south of Ashville, said Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal. Morris...
Arrested Tarrant councilman allegedly punched mayor for ‘vulgar and disgusting comments’ about his wife
A Tarrant city councilman arrested earlier this week for punching the mayor was jailed again Thursday, and more details have been released about the moments that led up to confrontation following Monday’s contentious council meeting. Councilman Tommy Bryant was charged with harassment Monday night. He was booked into the...
Gunfire erupts at child’s birthday party in Tarrant; 1 adult injured
Gunshots erupted at a child’s birthday party in Tarrant, leaving one adult injured. The shooting happened at 4:28 p.m. Saturday at an event center in the 1100 block of Pinson Street, confirmed Tarrant police Chief Wendell Major. The party was reportedly for a 1-year-old. Multiple shots were fired, Major...
