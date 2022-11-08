Read full article on original website
Democracy is the clear winner of 2022 midterms (Editorial Board Opinion)
Elections officials in Onondaga County and across the country are still counting votes, and who will control the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate is still up in the air. But we can declare one clear winner of Tuesday’s midterm elections: democracy. Voters cast ballots across New York...
Pulaski family donates $1 million to new Oswego mental health center
Oswego, N.Y. -- The Lobdell family is donating $1 million to Oswego Health’s Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness. The gift is the largest the Oswego Health system has ever received, and among the largest donations to a mental health facility in Upstate New York. The family, who...
From the news desk: editor bids farewell
The time has finally come for me to say farewell to The Oswegonian and my time as news editor. I started writing for paper two years ago. I was a sophomore broadcasting major who had just transferred to Oswego only a few months prior. I knew nothing about the paper, but I figured it would be a great way to practice my writing skills. Little did I know that by the next semester I would be the news editor and by my senior year I would have made some of my favorite college memories in this office.
How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
Toby Shelley, leading in sheriff’s race, says he will take salary and pension if elected
Syracuse, N.Y. – Toby Shelley - who is likely to be the next Onondaga County sheriff - said this week he will continue to collect his public pension while receiving his salary as sheriff if elected. Eventually, however, he says he will donate his pension to charity. Shelley holds...
Cornell Protesters Disrupt Ann Coulter Event
The all too well known conservative pundit, Ann Coulter, has made it into the news again after she was interrupted by student protesters while speaking at an event at Cornell University on November 10. Coulter graduated from Cornell in 1984 and was speaking at an event hosted by Cornell’s chapter...
Robert Cardillo announces campaign for Mayor of Utica
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Although we just finished the 2022 election cycle with the Midterms earlier this week some are already looking to next year’s election day. Robert Cardillo announced his candidacy for the Mayor of Utica and will seek the Republican and Conservative nominations. Cardillo who currently...
Company news: Beth Cuddy earns New York Library Association award
Auburn High School librarian Beth Cuddy has been named School Librarian of the Year. The New York Library Association awarded the honor November 5 at its annual conference in Saratoga Springs. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
Syracuse must release police disciplinary records it refused to make public, court rules
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse officials must release records of police misconduct allegations even if those claims led to no disciplinary action, an appellate court ruled Thursday. The decision came from a lawsuit by the New York Civil Liberties Union against Syracuse after the city refused to release the disputed...
Baldwinsville school board lodges disciplinary charges against superintendent
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville school board voted 7 to 1 Thursday night to bring disciplinary charges against Superintendent Jason Thomson. The charges will result in a hearing. These appear to be steps that are required before firing a superintendent. The board approved several disciplinary charges which include misconduct,...
'@ Your Service': Women's Healthcare in Cortland
CORTLAND, NY — Alison Platukis is a Certified Nurse Midwife with Guthrie Cortland OB/GYN. This newly renovated building on Groton Avenue in Cortland provides all women's healthcare services including yearly exams, maternity care/prenatal care, birth/beyond birth care, family planning, contraceptives/birth control counseling, menopausal care, & infertility care. This community...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: The Rest Of The Story
The date was Thursday November 10th, the place was Oswego County Building, Oswego New York. The event, the monthly Oswego County Legislative meeting. A resolution FP-3 was presented for a vote by the full legislative body. It was a resolution requesting a Public Hearing on Salaries for Select Elected Officials.
Conole leads Williams by 15,000 votes with 70% of districts reporting in NY Congressional District 22
Syracuse, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole has built a 15,000-vote lead in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District with about 72% of the votes counted, according to The Associated Press. Conole leads Republican Brandon Williams 53.9% to 46.1%, AP said....
CNY school district quietly appoints interim leader while superintendent away with no explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – The Sandy Creek School District’s middle/high school principal has been appointed “temporary acting superintendent” while the school’s top leader is “temporarily absent.”. Kevin Seymour was appointed and will serve until Sandy Creek Superintendent Kyle Faulkner “is able to return or...
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
Which Onondaga County schools saw falling math scores during Covid? An exclusive analysis
Before Covid-19 closed schools and turned classroom time into remote learning, nearly half of students tested in math skills in Onondaga Central School District were proficient. Last spring, math scores in grades 3 through 8 fell: Just 39% on average at Onondaga were considered proficient in the 2022 state test...
Onondaga County’s automatic pay raises were a bad idea. Now it’s costly, too (Editorial Board Opinion)
Onondaga County lawmakers made a poor decision in 2015 to “index” their pay increases to the rate of inflation. That decision has now come home to roost to the detriment of county taxpayers who, for the most part, will not be getting cost-of-living adjustments next year. County officials...
Rachel May keeps her state Senate seat, beating challenger Julie Abbott
Syracuse, N.Y. — Democrat Rachel May won her third term as a state senator Tuesday night after spending months campaigning in a mostly new district. “I’m nervous,” she said as she started the night of waiting with other Democrats at the Hotel Syracuse. By the end, she was dancing.
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
Election 2022: See winners in local, state races
U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
