Syracuse, NY

From the news desk: editor bids farewell

The time has finally come for me to say farewell to The Oswegonian and my time as news editor. I started writing for paper two years ago. I was a sophomore broadcasting major who had just transferred to Oswego only a few months prior. I knew nothing about the paper, but I figured it would be a great way to practice my writing skills. Little did I know that by the next semester I would be the news editor and by my senior year I would have made some of my favorite college memories in this office.
Cornell Protesters Disrupt Ann Coulter Event

The all too well known conservative pundit, Ann Coulter, has made it into the news again after she was interrupted by student protesters while speaking at an event at Cornell University on November 10. Coulter graduated from Cornell in 1984 and was speaking at an event hosted by Cornell’s chapter...
Robert Cardillo announces campaign for Mayor of Utica

UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Although we just finished the 2022 election cycle with the Midterms earlier this week some are already looking to next year’s election day. Robert Cardillo announced his candidacy for the Mayor of Utica and will seek the Republican and Conservative nominations. Cardillo who currently...
'@ Your Service': Women's Healthcare in Cortland

CORTLAND, NY — Alison Platukis is a Certified Nurse Midwife with Guthrie Cortland OB/GYN. This newly renovated building on Groton Avenue in Cortland provides all women's healthcare services including yearly exams, maternity care/prenatal care, birth/beyond birth care, family planning, contraceptives/birth control counseling, menopausal care, & infertility care. This community...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: The Rest Of The Story

The date was Thursday November 10th, the place was Oswego County Building, Oswego New York. The event, the monthly Oswego County Legislative meeting. A resolution FP-3 was presented for a vote by the full legislative body. It was a resolution requesting a Public Hearing on Salaries for Select Elected Officials.
Election 2022: See winners in local, state races

U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
