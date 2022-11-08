Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is an iconic brand that’s been around since 1937 selling more than 1.3 billion donuts yearly throughout 30 countries worldwide. Older traders may remember the meme stock like a short squeeze propelling its shares into the triple digits under its old symbol KKD. The Company had since been acquired by private equity firm JAB holdings in 2016 for $1.35 billion. They spun it off again in 2021 under its current symbol in a $500 million IPO. The Company has expanded its line of products from donuts to ice cream, coffee, cookies, shakes, snacks, and various fresh baked goods. The Company competes with privately acquired Dunkin and loosely with Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). A potential deal with McDonalds (NYSE: MCD) could be a game-changer if the test program pans out well. The Company has been evolving its operating model and refining its growth strategy since its new CEO took over in 2016 and it’s finally hitting the tipping point.

