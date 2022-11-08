Read full article on original website
Related
informedinfrastructure.com
NEx Announces Partnership with GatorBar/Neuvokas Corporation
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich – NEx: An ACI Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials, announces GatorBar, also known as Neuvokas Corporation, as the newest Bronze Supporting Member. The organizations will work together to help drive NEx’s mission to collaborate globally on the use of nonmetallic building materials driving research, education, awareness, and adoption. As a new member, GatorBar will join NEx sustaining members Aramco and the American Concrete Institute (ACI), as well as a growing team of supporting members in achieving NEx’s mission.
informedinfrastructure.com
Bentley Systems Enhances SYNCHRO Construction Management Solution with New Capabilities and Applications
Virtual construction, planning, and model-based workflows from the field to office. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems. Advancements in 4D/5D Models and Addition of Cost and Performance Management Make Model-based Construction Projects Easier to Deliver. EXTON, Pa. – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced advancements...
informedinfrastructure.com
Montana DOT Mobilizes Quickly Using All-Digital Modeling and Delivery to Rebuild a Vital Wildfire-Damaged Bridge While Gaining Insight into Expanding Digital Delivery Agency-Wide
Todd Danielson, Informed Infrastructure’s editorial director, interviewed Montana Department of Transportation’s Patrick Lane, Lenci Kappes and Brandon Jones, via webcam. Todd Danielson has been in trade technology media for more than 20 years, now the editorial director for V1 Media and all of its publications: Informed Infrastructure, Earth Imaging Journal, Sensors & Systems, Asian Surveying & Mapping, and the video news portal GeoSpatial Stream.
informedinfrastructure.com
Montroy DeMarco Architecture Completes 18,000-square foot Office Expansion for a National Legal Services Not-for-Profit Organization in Manhattan
Montroy DeMarco Architecture has designed the expansion section of the national not-for-profit organization’s office in Manhattan for a total occupancy of 63, including 21 attorney offices, one double suite, and two open office areas that seat up to 27 administrative and support staff. The layout is functional and staff friendly, with multiple communal spaces, while incorporating acoustical control and natural light. Image/floor plan courtesy of Montroy DeMarco Architecture.
informedinfrastructure.com
Shalonda A. Baldwin Named Senior Director for WSP USA Advisory Enterprise Management and Strategy Team
SAN FRANCISCO — WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, welcomes Shalonda A. Baldwin as senior director for the Advisory Enterprise Management and Strategy team. In her new role, Baldwin is collaborating with public and private transportation leadership teams across the U.S. She is leading transformative...
Comments / 0