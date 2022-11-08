FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich – NEx: An ACI Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials, announces GatorBar, also known as Neuvokas Corporation, as the newest Bronze Supporting Member. The organizations will work together to help drive NEx’s mission to collaborate globally on the use of nonmetallic building materials driving research, education, awareness, and adoption. As a new member, GatorBar will join NEx sustaining members Aramco and the American Concrete Institute (ACI), as well as a growing team of supporting members in achieving NEx’s mission.

