Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Yordan Alvarez Named AL MVP Finalists

The American League Most Valuable Player Award finalists were named Monday evening. The award winner will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET Thursday, November 17.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Monday evening, Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the BBWAA awards. The winners will be announced over the next two weeks.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani and Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez were named the finalists for American League MVP.

The winner of the award will be announced live along with the National League MVP award winner Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Here's a look at the finalists:

Aaron Judge, Outfielder, New York Yankees

157 games, .311/.425/1.111, 62 home runs, 131 RBI, 16 stolen bases, 211 OPS+, 3 DRS, 10.6 WAR

Shohei Ohtani, Starting Pitcher and Designated Hitter, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

28 starts, 166 IP, record, 2.33 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 172 ERA+, 4.98 SO/W

157 games, .273/.356/.875, 34 home runs, 95 RBI, 11 stolen bases, 145 OPS+, 1 DRS, 9.6 WAR

Yordan Alvarez, Left Fielder and Designated Hitter, Houston Astros

135 games, .306/.406/1.019, 37 home runs, 97 RBI, 1 stolen base, 187 OPS+, 5 DRS, 6.8 WAR

Check out our MLB Awards Selections:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.