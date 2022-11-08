Read full article on original website
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, November 13, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, November 13, 2022:. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Highs are expected to...
oc-breeze.com
Updated unofficial results of Cypress City Council election
The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. That said, the results reported below are as of Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. With 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 42.5% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 772,897 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 614,693. That left 158,203 ballots cast at vote centers.
oc-breeze.com
Unofficial results of Los Alamitos City Council election
The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 33.6% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 611,060 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 452,856. That left 158,203 ballots cast at vote centers.
oc-breeze.com
Enjoy chocolate and help Soroptimist International of Cypress raise money with their See’s Candy Holiday Fundraiser
The Holidays are fast approaching so treat yourself or gift the yummiest candy on earth, AND support our Soroptimist International of Cypress event at the same time!. Shop online here to help us reach our fundraising goals. Last day to shop for holiday delivery is 12/2. Here’s to achieving sweet...
oc-breeze.com
County of Orange to host Veterans and Military Family Career and Resource Fair
The County of Orange will host a Veterans and Military Family Career and Resource Fair in early 2023. Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District, has committed $10,000 to support this effort, which will help veterans and their families access valuable resources and obtain gainful employment that will lead to self-sufficiency. “I...
oc-breeze.com
2022 Turkey Trot 5K/10K road closures
On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Turkey Trot 5K/10K will take place in the Old Town area of Seal Beach. As a result of this event and the large number of participants expected to run, several streets will be closed to ensure runner safety. The event begins and ends on...
oc-breeze.com
Pacific Chorale rings in the Holidays with “Carols by Candlelight”
The Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale, one of the nation’s leading choirs, launches its signature holiday programming with two performances of “Carols by Candlelight,” spotlighting timeless traditional and contemporary holiday music, including the choir-commissioned world premiere of Meet Me for Noche Buena by noted LA-based Filipino composer Saunder Choi, a tenor in the chorus whose work has been described as “fresh and earnest” (San Francisco Classical Voice). Special musical guests organist Jung-A Lee and pianist David Clemensen join members of Pacific Chorale, bathed in flickering candlelight, for this distinctive seasonal program on Saturday, December 3, and Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 8:00 pm, in the hushed sanctuary of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach. Artistic Director Robert Istad also conducts “Gloria” from Missae Papae Marcelli by Palestrina, Stanford’s Magnificat in G, Op. 81, and works by such contemporary composers as Sarah Quartel, Bob Chilcott, Chad McCoy, Ola Gjeilo, Ēriks Ešenvalds, Will Todd and Alexandra Denny.
oc-breeze.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 14, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
oc-breeze.com
Top Ten Stories for November 07 through November 12
Top Ten Stories for November 07 through November 12 include unofficial election results, a fatal traffic accident, and an in-custody death. Top Ten Stories for November 07 through November 12 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover...
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach Police Department purchases sensory kits to assist when interacting with persons with autism
The Seal Beach Police Department has purchased sensory kits to assist when interacting with individuals with autism. Research shows that sensory kits can effectively increase critical communication and comfort for individuals with autism and other special needs in high-stress situations. Even during routine interactions, contact with law enforcement may be highly stressful for those with autism. The Seal Beach Police Department recently purchased sensory kits containing handheld fidgets, a weighted lap pad, noise-canceling headphones, and an inflatable balance disc. The kits will assist officers in situations involving people with autism or related disabilities.
oc-breeze.com
Seven day local weather forecast for November 13 through November 19
Seven day local weather forecast for November 13 through November 19. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 13 through November 19. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47....
oc-breeze.com
CHP investigates fatal traffic crash involving Orange County 405 Partners vehicle
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 4:43 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision involving an Orange County 405 Partners (OC 405 Partners) attenuator vehicle and a motorcycle, in the area of Interstate 405 northbound, south of Seal Beach Boulevard. The OC 405 Partners...
oc-breeze.com
Investigators seek public’s assistance in locating stolen Olympic medals
Orange County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating three Olympic Games medals stolen during the course of a home burglary in Laguna Hills. On Oct. 29, 2022, a residence in the 25000 block of Black Horse Lane was burglarized in the evening hours after suspect(s)...
