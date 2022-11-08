Read full article on original website
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal projected to beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate election
Amid predictions of a"red wave," incumbent Richard Blumenthal's seat was highly likely to remain in Democratic hands.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first female elected Arkansas governor
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state. She is the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. The New York Times reported that there were no competitive races in Arkansas. The state is one...
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Rep. Golden hoping to stay in Congress, no winner declared
In the race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District, it is likely going to go to ranked choice as neither candidate has reached 50% of the vote as of Wednesday morning. Representative Jared Golden is hoping to hold onto his seat for another term, but it’s unclear how he’s feeling about how the race stands because he didn’t go to a watch party like other major candidates.
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
Lindsey Graham says it's 'definitely not a Republican wave — that's for darn sure' as Democrats win in competitive races
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said it's "definitely not a Republican wave" on Tuesday evening. His comments came after some Democratic victories in competitive midterm races. "It's not a wave for sure, but I think it'll be a very good night," he said. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on his...
DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar wins 5th Congressional District reelection
MINNEAPOLIS – U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has won a third term representing Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Cicely Davis. The Democratic congresswoman, one of the most visible figures on the political left, has led the Fifth District since 2019. The district - one of the most Democratic in the country, and the most Democratic in Minnesota - includes Minneapolis and 14 surrounding suburbs.
Ex-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled Tuesday to campaign for Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, just days after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. Lake's campaign said Gabbard would introduce Lake at a GOP forum in Chandler. Gabbard tweeted out a statement early Tuesday...
First two Senate races called as experts predict long night of counting ahead
Two Senate races were called by the Associated Press at 7pm eastern Tuesday evening: Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has won reelection while Peter Welch, a Democrat, has won the race to succeed Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont. Neither race was expected to be contested and are just two...
Alaska Senate race fueled by Trump, McConnell feud
A Republican is going to win the Alaska Senate race, but that hasn’t stopped Mitch McConnell from plowing millions of dollars into the deep-red state. McConnell allies say he simply wants to protect Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who faces a serious challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. But strategists see a proxy war playing out between McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate minority leader, and his chief antagonist, former President Donald Trump, who is backing Tshibaka.
Sen. Mike Lee and Evan McMullin clash in heated debate
GOP Sen. Mike Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin faced off last night in a highly anticipated debate ahead of the vote for Utah's U.S. Senate seat. Organized by the nonpartisan Utah Debate Commission, the event was held at Utah Valley University. Of note: It was the only scheduled debate...
Mike Lee makes urgent plea for Mitt Romney's endorsement in Utah Senate race
With less than a month to go until Election Day, Sen. Mike Lee is putting pressure on his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney to endorse him in his re-election bid. Driving the news: In a recent appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Lee asked Romney to support his campaign versus his independent opponent Evan McMullin.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
It Was a Good Night For Abortion Rights, Ron DeSantis, Iowa Gun Owners—and Democrats
Big-picture items like the fate of the House or Senate are still unclear, so for Roundup this morning we'll zero in on what we do know. This includes the outcomes of a lot of the state ballot initiatives we previewed yesterday, and of some key Congressional races. It was a...
Democrats Spent Millions Boosting Far-Right Republicans. How Did It Pan Out?
Throughout the 2022 primary season, groups affiliated with the Democratic Party funded ads to boost immoderate Republican candidates. The goal was to boost the least moderate candidates in the hopes that they would be easier to beat in a general election. Now that Americans have voted, it looks like the gamble worked. Democrats exercised their free speech, but did they set a good precedent?
Elise Stefanik torches Hillary Clinton for accusing GOP of fearmongering about crime: 'People are scared'
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., joined "America's Newsroom" to react to Hillary Clinton campaigning for Kathy Hochul and said she is confident that Lee Zeldin will win.
After Supreme Court Ruling, States Grapple With How To Define an Excessive Fine
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on excessive fines and fees applies to states under the incorporation doctrine. In the underlying case that triggered the ruling, Indiana police had seized a Land Rover from Tyson Timbs for a minor drug crime. But while the...
Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans intensified their public criticism of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying it was time for the party to move on after an unexpectedly poor showing in the midterm elections, even as he plans to announce a third White House bid next week. Virginia’s Republican...
