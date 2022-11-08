ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WPFO

Rep. Golden hoping to stay in Congress, no winner declared

In the race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District, it is likely going to go to ranked choice as neither candidate has reached 50% of the vote as of Wednesday morning. Representative Jared Golden is hoping to hold onto his seat for another term, but it’s unclear how he’s feeling about how the race stands because he didn’t go to a watch party like other major candidates.
MAINE STATE
Fox News

Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
UTAH STATE
CBS Minnesota

DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar wins 5th Congressional District reelection

MINNEAPOLIS – U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has won a third term representing Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Cicely Davis. The Democratic congresswoman, one of the most visible figures on the political left, has led the Fifth District since 2019. The district - one of the most Democratic in the country, and the most Democratic in Minnesota - includes Minneapolis and 14 surrounding suburbs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC News

Alaska Senate race fueled by Trump, McConnell feud

A Republican is going to win the Alaska Senate race, but that hasn’t stopped Mitch McConnell from plowing millions of dollars into the deep-red state. McConnell allies say he simply wants to protect Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who faces a serious challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. But strategists see a proxy war playing out between McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate minority leader, and his chief antagonist, former President Donald Trump, who is backing Tshibaka.
ALASKA STATE
Axios

Sen. Mike Lee and Evan McMullin clash in heated debate

GOP Sen. Mike Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin faced off last night in a highly anticipated debate ahead of the vote for Utah's U.S. Senate seat. Organized by the nonpartisan Utah Debate Commission, the event was held at Utah Valley University. Of note: It was the only scheduled debate...
UTAH STATE
Reason.com

Democrats Spent Millions Boosting Far-Right Republicans. How Did It Pan Out?

Throughout the 2022 primary season, groups affiliated with the Democratic Party funded ads to boost immoderate Republican candidates. The goal was to boost the least moderate candidates in the hopes that they would be easier to beat in a general election. Now that Americans have voted, it looks like the gamble worked. Democrats exercised their free speech, but did they set a good precedent?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
