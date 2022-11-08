ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Teenager shot and seriously injured in Carlisle: Police

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-year-old was injured during a shooting in Carlisle on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Carlisle Police, detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred along the 100 block of East North Street at 11:38 p.m. Police say a 16-year-old was shot during the incident and was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital where they are receiving care at this time.
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Teen shot in Cumberland County

Police say a 16-year-old was shot Friday night in Carlisle, Cumberland County. According to police, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East North Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. They say the shooting was not a random act and...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County shooting suspect arrested after days-long manhunt

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Fink, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9, was arrested by State Police on Nov. 11. According to State Police, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived they say Fink had fled the scene and a gunshot victim was located.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting in Reading leaves one person injured

READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Fremont Street in Reading. The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. A 40-year-old female victim received a gunshot wound to her stomach and was taken to Reading Hospital Medical Center for...
READING, PA
WGMD Radio

DSP Investigating Shooting in Mount Joy Area

A Millsboro area man was injured during a shooting on Oak Street in the Mount Joy area. Delaware State Police met with a 30 year old man who was shot in the thigh by an unknown man during a fight. The victim was taken to an area hospital – there were no other injuries. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective LaPlaca at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
MILLSBORO, DE
WGAL

Homicide suspect may be with family in Lebanon, police say

LEBANON, Pa. — The Reading Police Department is looking for a suspect in a homicide, and they say he may be staying with family in Lebanon. Video above: Suspect photos. Jabar Hill, 24, also known as Jabar Marquis, is wanted for homicide and related charges. Police said he and Marc Lockman, 24, shot a person on Nov. 5 at 5:22 a.m. on the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading.
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say

Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. There, a 40-year-old woman...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Woman injured after shooting in Northeast Reading

The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Northeast Reading on November 11, 2022 at approximately 2:03am. Initially dispatched as an automated crash notification from a vehicle accident in the 2300 block of Fairmont Ave, police later said the incident happened in the 2100 block of Fremont street.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for suspect in Harrisburg 7-Eleven robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place at a 7-Eleven on Derry Street in Harrisburg. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 7 at 3:21 a.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven store located at 4811 Derry St. in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports - 11/12/2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on November 1st, 2022, Joseph Runkle, 22, of Orwigsburg, was formally charged after fleeing police in February 2022. Police say on February 17th, 2022, police were dispatched to Route 61 northbound for a report of a reckless driver. When police found the...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police searching for suspects in Harrisburg grocery and jewelry store robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are actively searching for multiple suspects who they say robbed a grocery store and a jewelry store in Harrisburg. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 10 at 6:40 p.m., Swatara Police responded to the report of a robbery at the South Asian Grocery Store located at 5450 Derry Street in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police search for man in connection with York County bank robbery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Manchester Township Police Department says it is attempting to identify a man in connection with a bank robbery. According to authorities, it happened on November 7 just after 9:00 AM at the Traditions Bank on White Street. The individual is described to...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy