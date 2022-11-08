Read full article on original website
Teenager shot and seriously injured in Carlisle: Police
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-year-old was injured during a shooting in Carlisle on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Carlisle Police, detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred along the 100 block of East North Street at 11:38 p.m. Police say a 16-year-old was shot during the incident and was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital where they are receiving care at this time.
16-year-old shot in Cumberland County taken to hospital with serious injuries
A 16-year-old was shot Friday night in Carlisle in what police say was a targeted shooting. The teen was transported to the hospital from the scene at 100 E. North St. after 11:30 p.m. with serious injuries, according to the Carlisle Borough Police. Meanwhile, the victim’s assailant is still on the loose.
Mifflin County shooting suspect arrested after days-long manhunt
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Fink, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9, was arrested by State Police on Nov. 11. According to State Police, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived they say Fink had fled the scene and a gunshot victim was located.
Shooting in Reading leaves one person injured
READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Fremont Street in Reading. The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. A 40-year-old female victim received a gunshot wound to her stomach and was taken to Reading Hospital Medical Center for...
DSP Investigating Shooting in Mount Joy Area
A Millsboro area man was injured during a shooting on Oak Street in the Mount Joy area. Delaware State Police met with a 30 year old man who was shot in the thigh by an unknown man during a fight. The victim was taken to an area hospital – there were no other injuries. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective LaPlaca at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Homicide suspect may be with family in Lebanon, police say
LEBANON, Pa. — The Reading Police Department is looking for a suspect in a homicide, and they say he may be staying with family in Lebanon. Video above: Suspect photos. Jabar Hill, 24, also known as Jabar Marquis, is wanted for homicide and related charges. Police said he and Marc Lockman, 24, shot a person on Nov. 5 at 5:22 a.m. on the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading.
Woman injured after shooting in Northeast Reading
The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Northeast Reading on November 11, 2022 at approximately 2:03am. Initially dispatched as an automated crash notification from a vehicle accident in the 2300 block of Fairmont Ave, police later said the incident happened in the 2100 block of Fremont street.
Police looking for suspect in Harrisburg 7-Eleven robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place at a 7-Eleven on Derry Street in Harrisburg. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 7 at 3:21 a.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven store located at 4811 Derry St. in Harrisburg.
Lancaster woman convicted for her role in 2020 police station riot
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster woman has been convicted for her role in the riot at the Lancaster City police station in 2020. The riot followed the shooting and killing of a man by a Lancaster police officer. The shooting was later justified by the Lancaster County District Attorney.
Schuylkill County Police Reports - 11/12/2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on November 1st, 2022, Joseph Runkle, 22, of Orwigsburg, was formally charged after fleeing police in February 2022. Police say on February 17th, 2022, police were dispatched to Route 61 northbound for a report of a reckless driver. When police found the...
Police searching for suspects in Harrisburg grocery and jewelry store robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are actively searching for multiple suspects who they say robbed a grocery store and a jewelry store in Harrisburg. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 10 at 6:40 p.m., Swatara Police responded to the report of a robbery at the South Asian Grocery Store located at 5450 Derry Street in Harrisburg.
Swatara Township police are looking for a group of at least seven men who they say robbed the South Asian Grocery Store at 5450 Derry Street and the adjacent Baral Jewelers and Gift Center Thursday evening. Three of the man, who wore masks and mostly black clothing, brandished firearms during...
Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
2 juveniles critically injured in Harrisburg crash involving tractor-trailer
Police said a tractor-trailer and a sedan were involved in a crash on Cameron Street in Harrisburg on Thursday morning.
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
Six People Hospitalized Following Serious Crash On Route 30 In Pennsylvania: Police
Six people have been hospitalized following a crash at a Sunoco off Route 30 in western Pennsylvania, authorities say. Two vehicles collided on the highway near Colonial Manor Road in Huntingdon around 6:54 p.m., according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The two vehicles involved were an SUV and a sedan, according...
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Manchester Township Police Department says it is attempting to identify a man in connection with a bank robbery. According to authorities, it happened on November 7 just after 9:00 AM at the Traditions Bank on White Street. The individual is described to...
