It has been a very odd week for former Houston Astros general manager James Click. Back on November 5, he was on top of the baseball universe, the general manager of a World Series winning team. Then, just a few days later, Click was let go by the Astros after he and ownership could not agree on a new contract. He, understandably, was not interested in a one year deal while the Astros did not want to make a long term commitment.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO