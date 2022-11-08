ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1,749,900 home in DeWitt: See 151 home sales in Onondaga County

151 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4. The most expensive home sold was a 6-bedroom; 5-full, 3½ -bath mansion in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $1,749,900, according to Onondaga County real estate records. It was assessed for $793,900 this year and has its own basketball court and putting green. (See photos of the home)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NY’s legal marijuana industry shaken by court injunction

Marijuana industry stakeholders are worried New York’s legal cannabis market – which was supposed to launch in the next seven weeks – could get held up in litigation, after a federal judge placed an injunction on the state’s conditional dispensary program. U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe...
MAINE STATE
NY Cannabis Insider week in legal weed Nov. 12, 2022

Another autumn week gone by, another week closer to New York’s self-imposed deadline to open the state’s first dispensaries by the end of 2022. Let’s take a look at what we covered:. Yesterday we wrote about how weed industry stakeholders are reacting to majorly disruptive news of...
NEW YORK STATE
