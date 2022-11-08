Read full article on original website
Union draws attention to deficits at SUNY campuses in Northern NY
Plattsburgh, N.Y. — United University Professions joined by advocates and lawmakers held a news conference to draw attention to operating deficits at three SUNY campuses in Northern New York. The deficits, they said, threaten the future viability of public higher education in the region. According to UUP, for the...
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
First lake effect snow of the season could cause slippery roads in CNY; alerts issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ready or not, Central New York is about to get its first lake effect snow of the season. One to 3 inches of snow could fall tonight and into the Monday morning commute. With temperatures hovering around freezing, the snow could make for difficult driving. “Roads may...
$1,749,900 home in DeWitt: See 151 home sales in Onondaga County
151 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4. The most expensive home sold was a 6-bedroom; 5-full, 3½ -bath mansion in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $1,749,900, according to Onondaga County real estate records. It was assessed for $793,900 this year and has its own basketball court and putting green. (See photos of the home)
Central NY could get more rain in the next two days than in the past six weeks
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Central New York could get more rain today and Saturday that in the past six weeks combined. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are arcing through the eastern U.S. and will arrive this morning in the Northeast. Nearly all of Upstate New York is likely to get an inch of rain, with many areas getting 2 or 3 inches.
How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
Tropical Storm Nicole sends Florida beachfront homes into ocean
Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the first...
NY’s legal marijuana industry shaken by court injunction
Marijuana industry stakeholders are worried New York’s legal cannabis market – which was supposed to launch in the next seven weeks – could get held up in litigation, after a federal judge placed an injunction on the state’s conditional dispensary program. U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe...
NY Cannabis Insider week in legal weed Nov. 12, 2022
Another autumn week gone by, another week closer to New York’s self-imposed deadline to open the state’s first dispensaries by the end of 2022. Let’s take a look at what we covered:. Yesterday we wrote about how weed industry stakeholders are reacting to majorly disruptive news of...
Democracy is the clear winner of 2022 midterms (Editorial Board Opinion)
Elections officials in Onondaga County and across the country are still counting votes, and who will control the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate is still up in the air. But we can declare one clear winner of Tuesday’s midterm elections: democracy. Voters cast ballots across New York...
NYC Mayor Adams blames progressives for NY Dem midterm losses: ‘They’re at fault’
Mayor Adams blamed progressive activists Thursday for his party’s spotty performance in New York’s midterm elections, infuriating fellow Democrats who say his finger-pointing is factually dubious and plays into the hands of Republicans. Between the U.S. House and Albany’s two state legislative chambers, Republicans are on track to...
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada; Democrats clinch control of Senate
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now...
Elise Stefanik endorses Trump for president in 2024 as other Republicans decline
WASHINGTON (AP) — No. 3 House Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024, becoming the highest-ranking congressional leader Friday to publicly back the former president, even as he’s being widely blamed by other Republicans for failures in the midterm elections. Stefanik, who represents...
