Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
Holiday Market held in Robertsdale, benefiting DASH Foundation of Baldwin County
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - From holiday music to décor, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. ‘Twas the case in Robertsdale for the 6th Annual Holiday Market hosted by Baldwin County Boss Babes. There were more than a hundred vendors ready to sell and with plenty of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Attendees brave chilly weather for 2nd Annual Chocolate & Cheese Festival
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Chocolate and cheese are two distinct foods but what happens when they’re paired together?. Attendees brave chilly weather Saturday for the iconic Chocolate & Cheese Festival in Foley. Some folks said they were getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping with a variety of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Holiday Shopping Kickoff
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Holiday shopping has officially kicked off! Now’s the time to start working on that shopping list. Tech Life Expert Stephanie Humphrey shines the spotlight on what’s on the get-it-before-it’s gone list.. from a portable printer for memories on the go, to the gift of a great smile, a payment solution for your purchases, something for the kids and more!
thebamabuzz.com
7 events in Mobile to make your holiday season merry & bright
Can you hear the jingle bells? ‘Tis the season for holiday fun, and Mobile is ho-ho-hosting the most delightful events in Alabama. From a magical holiday light display to digging into the world’s largest MoonPie cake, you’ll want to grab your friends + family and mark your calendars.
WALA-TV FOX10
38th Annual Christmas Jubilee kicks off in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are 44 days until Christmas, and people are already counting down in the Port City. The Junior league of Mobile kicked off its 28th annual Christmas Jubilee on Friday-- Mobile’s largest holiday shopping event of the year. There are around 100 different vendors at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semper Fi & America’s Fund
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Joseph Deslauriers is USAF veteran supported by Semper Fi & America’s Fund. He shares his story of how the Fund helped him after losing his left arm and both legs trying to save the lives of fellow service members in an Afghanistan minefield. Semper Fi &...
WALA-TV FOX10
Night three of Gulf Coast Challenge fun downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was another lively night in the Port City, filled with live music, great weather, and smiles all around. This is the third night of events for the Gulf Coast Challenge, and some haven’t missed a beat. “I’ve been here every night, party!” said Rita...
wuwf.org
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is seeing a huge increase in home applications, especially among single mothers of color
Like many places, the lack of affordable housing in Northwest Florida has been compounded by soaring rental costs since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Habitat for Humanity’s mission has been to build new houses for qualifying residents and they’ve seen an increasing need, especially among single mothers of color. One Pensacola woman is in the process of seeing her dream of homeownership come true and is excited about getting a lift from other women in the community.
WALA-TV FOX10
Signature Salads with Salad Station
The folks from Salad Station in Mobile, AL stopped by Studio 10 to show us some of their fresh signature salads!. “With the seasons starting to change and chilly winter weather on the horizon, Salad Station – a fully customizable salad restaurant concept famous for serving farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is happy to announce that they have introduced their new Q4 signature salads as well as a delicious Pomegranate Lemonade to put customers in the spirit for a joyful holiday season! Customers can now enjoy a delicious Buffalo Chicken Salad just in time for football season as well as a new Harvest Salad featuring the brands Gourmet Chicken Salad.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Residents want City of Mobile to trap and eliminate growing coyote population
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Coyote encounters have been an ongoing issue for a couple of years here in Mobile. Jacob Blasius lives on Evelyn Drive near Gate 1 of the University of Mobile and says the problem has only gotten worse. “The coyotes were using my yard -- crossing my...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mix 99.9 ‘flips the switch’ to Christmas music
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It might not be December, but its Christmas time all the time on one radio station in Mobile. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon was on hand Friday for Mix 99.9′s “Flipping the Switch,” kicking off a time-honored tradition of playing round-the-clock Christmas music. The...
utv44.com
In honor of Veteran's Day, this Mobile vet is getting a cool surprise
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — And inside, a local man who once served in Iraq in the United State Marine Corps is chatting with two young ladies who are about to deliver some really good news. "So we're here today to do the final interview for the Veteran's Day Giveaway,”...
Teamwork makes the dream work at Waterfront Rescue Mission
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Waterfront Rescue Mission held its annual Holiday Luncheon today, celebrating the work it is doing with the homeless community in Pensacola and the surrounding areas. President of the mission, Clay Romano, said his team is successful because of three facets, having a strategy for winning, having great personnel and execution. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile planning to make changes to animal control ordinances
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a four-legged friend, you might want to pay attention. The City of Mobile is exploring options to make changes to their animal control ordinances. Many city leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss updating and revising animal control laws to protect pets in the...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 279-Unit CCRC in Mobile, Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Knollwood Healthcare & Gordon Oaks Senior Living, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Mobile. Originally constructed in 1985 and expanded in 1987, 1993 and 1996, the property features 279 units of skilled nursing, independent living,...
WPMI
675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
WALA-TV FOX10
Jubilee Renaissance Faire comes to Robertsdale
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can be transported back in time at the Jubilee Renaissance Faire. It’s Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online at jubileerenaissancefaire.com or in person day of. You can also win a free ticket, for the day...
utv44.com
ANGEL TREE: How to adopt an angel this holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Salvation Army will begin its Angel Tree adoption process on Tuesday, November 15 in Mobile and Pensacola. With the highest inflation rates in four decades, and food and fuel costs rising, The Salvation Army is experiencing a shortage in funding along with an increased demand for services. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program helps families in need by providing Christmas gifts for their children.
WALA-TV FOX10
Drug Education Council holds 2nd Annual Disc Golf Tournament in Loxley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The non-profit organization, Drug Education Council held its 2nd Annual Disc Golf Tournament in Loxley. Disc golf amateurs and pros alike, came out to support. Discs were flying across the course to help fight the use of drugs and honor lost, loved ones. “It’s a really...
WALA-TV FOX10
UMS-Wright honors veterans during Veterans Day assembly
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students in our area spent the day honoring veterans. At UMWS-Wright, a line of students greeted veterans, waving flags and cheering. UMS-Wright alum and former special forces major Brad Israel was the guest speaker. “Walking through and seeing what it means to these students and these...
