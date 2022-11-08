Georgia Southern vs. San Jose State Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, November 8 (Spartans Offense Reigns Supreme)

This game was a rematch of last season’s contest in which Oakland went on the road and beat Oklahoma State 56-55. Oklahoma State coming off of an upset loss at home against Southern Illinois dominated Oakland on both ends of the floor for a convincing road victory over the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland lost their last game at home to Bowling Green by a score of 87-82 and they hoped to bounce back against the Cowboys but Oklahoma State’s defense was dominant and the Cowboys were able to make their outside shots. Let’s take a look at the three takeaways from the game.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO