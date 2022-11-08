ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

‘Shared use’ agreement stalls Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project in Cleveland Heights

By Thomas Jewell, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Richmond Heights would like developer to provide residents with Belle Oaks construction updates

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City leaders want residents to know that, while the Belle Oaks project is still proceeding, the city is not hindering the development’s progress. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine told Economic Development Director Brian Gleisser that residents regularly ask him what is happening with the mixed-use Belle Oaks Marketplace development planned for the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio dies after lengthy cancer battle

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Former longtime Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio died Friday (Nov. 11) after battling cancer over the past several years. A beloved yet humble city representative, Burgio actively advocated for animals, and for an off-leash dog park in particular, for 15 years, ultimately collaborating with Berea and Middleburg Heights officials in establishing this year the Tri-City Bark Park on Sheldon Road in Middleburg Heights. The joint venture is part of his animal rights legacy, while the park’s advisory board, on which he served until his death, continues planning more amenities for the future enjoyment of his four-legged friends.
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Starbucks, Chipotle, Noodles & Company proposed for Nagel Crossing retail complex

Avon, Ohio - More retail is coming to Avon as Starbucks, Chipotle, and Noodles & Company (all with drive-thrus) are listed as proposed tenants at the new retail complex, Nagel Crossing off Nagel Road in front of the Residence Inn by Marriott near the Cleveland Clinic Richard E Jacobs Health Center (across from GetGo). According to information on the Goodman Real Estate Services Group website (leasing agent), Nagel Crossing features seven retail spaces, averaging approximately 2,300-square-foot each. A proposed hotel is also on the site map. For more information, go to goodmanrealestate.com, click on “Properties.”
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Spas in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who couldn’t use a bit of relaxation right now?. Summer is over, and the mad dash to get kids back to school and fall sports is done. Now, we are facing the mad dash of prepping for the holidays. So why not take a day to spoil yourself -- to calm your mind and pamper your body One day is all you’ll need to relax and recharge before jumping into the coming celebrations.
CLEVELAND, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election

NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy