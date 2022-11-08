‘Shared use’ agreement stalls Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project in Cleveland Heights

Read full article on original website
Middleburg OKs plan for new Panera/Citizens Bank building on Bagley Rd.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – An outlot in front of a planned Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center at Engle and Bagley roads will become the location for a new multi-tenant building slated to house a Panera Bread bakery-café and a Citizens Bank. Middleburg Heights Planning Commission approved...
‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
Richmond Heights would like developer to provide residents with Belle Oaks construction updates
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City leaders want residents to know that, while the Belle Oaks project is still proceeding, the city is not hindering the development’s progress. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine told Economic Development Director Brian Gleisser that residents regularly ask him what is happening with the mixed-use Belle Oaks Marketplace development planned for the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
Birth rate increases in Ohio, U.S., but drops in Ohio’s largest counties including Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite increasing birth rates in the state and country in 2021 - the first time since 2014 - Cuyahoga County and other Ohio counties with densely populated areas saw another year of decreases, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. This could be the result...
Former Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio dies after lengthy cancer battle
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Former longtime Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio died Friday (Nov. 11) after battling cancer over the past several years. A beloved yet humble city representative, Burgio actively advocated for animals, and for an off-leash dog park in particular, for 15 years, ultimately collaborating with Berea and Middleburg Heights officials in establishing this year the Tri-City Bark Park on Sheldon Road in Middleburg Heights. The joint venture is part of his animal rights legacy, while the park’s advisory board, on which he served until his death, continues planning more amenities for the future enjoyment of his four-legged friends.
Shaker schools want to support students, not divide communities. That’s why state education board should reject anti-LGBTQ+ resolution: Emmitt Jolly
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As members of the Shaker Heights Board of Education, we work with resolve to make sure our schools are safe, welcoming places for all students, faculty and staff, regardless of the color of their skin or their gender identity. We will not place any of our...
Starbucks, Chipotle, Noodles & Company proposed for Nagel Crossing retail complex
Avon, Ohio - More retail is coming to Avon as Starbucks, Chipotle, and Noodles & Company (all with drive-thrus) are listed as proposed tenants at the new retail complex, Nagel Crossing off Nagel Road in front of the Residence Inn by Marriott near the Cleveland Clinic Richard E Jacobs Health Center (across from GetGo). According to information on the Goodman Real Estate Services Group website (leasing agent), Nagel Crossing features seven retail spaces, averaging approximately 2,300-square-foot each. A proposed hotel is also on the site map. For more information, go to goodmanrealestate.com, click on “Properties.”
cleveland19.com
Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
Berea Schools’ 5-year forecast shows need to explore future levy options
BEREA, Ohio – The November update to the Berea City Schools’ five-year financial forecast indicates the district’s cash balance will remain in the black through fiscal year 2023 and beyond, but by the end of fiscal year 2027, the numbers show a $5.4 million cash balance shortfall.
Best Spas in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who couldn’t use a bit of relaxation right now?. Summer is over, and the mad dash to get kids back to school and fall sports is done. Now, we are facing the mad dash of prepping for the holidays. So why not take a day to spoil yourself -- to calm your mind and pamper your body One day is all you’ll need to relax and recharge before jumping into the coming celebrations.
Parallax in Tremont closing for now; restaurateur Bruell calls business climate ‘off the rails’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Parallax in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is closed because of the ongoing labor crisis, though Zack Bruell, who owns the restaurant with his son Julian, says he is considering reopening. “In my mind, I’m down but not out,” he said.
Ohio's top law enforcement honored for their work by U.S. Marshal Service
Some of Ohio’s top law enforcement officials were honored for their work. The U.S. Marshals Service held their annual awards ceremony and it took place at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday.
These 7 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million October
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Seven Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in October, including a $1.5 million home in Bentleyville. Two additional homes sold for at least $1 million in Brecksville. The other homes topping $1 million last month were in Beachwood, Hunting Valley, Lakewood and Olmsted Falls.
Where Cleveland Metroparks support is greatest; see tax vote by city
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuyahoga County overwhelmingly voted to keep the Cleveland Metroparks funded in Tuesday’s election. Appearing on the ballot as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots, the 2.7-mill replacement levy will give contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the numerous parks in Cleveland and the zoo.
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
columbusfreepress.com
Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election
NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A foster parent contacted 19 Investigates because he was a dad fed up and concerned for his safety. Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days. The county says the unfortunate situation amplifies a placement crisis in our state. 19...
As levy fails, local school district left with outdated building concerns
Election night was bad news for many Northeast Ohio school districts, including the Nordonia Hills Public Schools in Northern Summit County. Voters said "no" to a bond issue creating new schools, which would have been not only more modern, but more handicap accessible.
Vitality Bowls superfoods cafés planned for Berea, Brecksville
BEREA, Ohio – Business partners Michael Todia and Susan DiMassa spent a lot of time mulling the right location for an eatery - eight to 10 years, in fact. Between their intent to offer healthy foods and what they deem a “perfect location” in Berea, “Everything just seemed to fall in place,” Todia said.
Each loss reminds me of my dwindling bloodline -- and the importance of strengthening family ties: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my cousins died a couple weeks ago. The news came from his sister via text. Per our custom, I forwarded the news to the other remaining cousins. Death notices seem to be our only communication. At every funeral, we say we need to get together under different circumstances, but we haven’t – yet.
