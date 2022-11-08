ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

ABC7 Los Angeles

Democrat Mark Kelly projected to win Senate race in Arizona

ARIZONA -- Sen. Mark Kelly is projected to win re-election, ABC News reports, securing a full six-year term to the Senate after pitching himself as an independent-minded candidate with bipartisan success, and casting his opponent, Republican Blake Masters, backed by former President Donald Trump, as too extreme for Arizona. Democrats...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Pelosi holds open option of another term as House Dem leader

WASHINGTON -- With control of the House still hanging in the balance, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stayed mum Sunday on her future plans but said congressional colleagues are urging her to seek another term as Democratic leader following a strong showing in the midterm elections.Appearing in Sunday news shows, Pelosi said Democrats are "still alive" in their fight to win the chamber and that she will make a decision on whether to run for House leadership in the next couple weeks."People are campaigning and that's a beautiful thing. And I'm not asking anyone for anything," she said, referring to House Democratic...
NEVADA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden student loan forgiveness plan

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness - a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
TEXAS STATE

