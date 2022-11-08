Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
Democrat Mark Kelly projected to win Senate race in Arizona
ARIZONA -- Sen. Mark Kelly is projected to win re-election, ABC News reports, securing a full six-year term to the Senate after pitching himself as an independent-minded candidate with bipartisan success, and casting his opponent, Republican Blake Masters, backed by former President Donald Trump, as too extreme for Arizona. Democrats...
Pelosi holds open option of another term as House Dem leader
WASHINGTON -- With control of the House still hanging in the balance, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stayed mum Sunday on her future plans but said congressional colleagues are urging her to seek another term as Democratic leader following a strong showing in the midterm elections.Appearing in Sunday news shows, Pelosi said Democrats are "still alive" in their fight to win the chamber and that she will make a decision on whether to run for House leadership in the next couple weeks."People are campaigning and that's a beautiful thing. And I'm not asking anyone for anything," she said, referring to House Democratic...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden student loan forgiveness plan
FORT WORTH, Texas -- A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness - a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
ABC7 Los Angeles
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program no longer accepting applications
WASHINGTON -- The Department of Education is no longer accepting applications for its student debt relief program after a Texas judge on Thursday night blocked the program from going forward, ABC News reported. "Student loan debt relief is blocked," the government website for student debt relief says. "Courts have issued...
