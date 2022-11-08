Read full article on original website
MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team
Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Pete Rose’s plea for Hall of Fame
Pete Rose has stepped up his quest to make the Hall of Fame. The 81-year-old Rose sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this week asking to be reinstated to baseball so he can be considered for the Hall of Fame. Former MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose from baseball in 1989 for betting on the sport in the 1980s while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Rose petitioned Manfred to be reinstated in 2015, but was denied.
World Series Champion Astros Announce Surprising Sudden Departure
The Astros have announced a surprising sudden departure just days after winning their second World Series title in six years.
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to the Big Clayton Kershaw News
Dodgers fans aren't the only ones happy for a Clayton Kershaw return
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
Sporting News
Why did the Astros fire James Click? 'Airing of grievances' leads to Houston GM's shock departure one week after World Series win
A week after winning their second World Series title, the Astros are making major changes to their front office. James Click, the architect of Houston's championship-winning roster, is stepping away, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. He reportedly rejected a one-year contract extension. Click's departure is a shock, particularly for an organization...
Dodgers Rumors: The Trea Turner Sweepstakes Could Come Down to Phillies and LA
Is there still hope the Dodgers can bring back their star shortstop Trea Turner?
FOX Sports
MLB free-agent pitcher rankings: Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander lead top 20
Our free-agent rankings are based primarily on how much we believe these players can help a team in the relatively short term — the next three to five years or so. Sure, the biggest contracts signed are awfully likely to extend beyond that range, but no big-name free agent is ever being signed for what they are going to do in Year 6 or 7. It’s about improving a team in the short term for the cost of potentially paying for some less-stellar years in the long-term.
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
Could Houston Astros Bring Back GM Jeff Luhnow After James Click Firing?
The Houston Astros fired general manager James Click Friday morning, along with assistant GM Scott Powers. Owner Jim Crane will need to hire a new GM. Could he pursue former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, who built the Astros' 2022 and 2017 World Series teams?
FOX Sports
Refsnyder agrees to $1.2 million, 1-year deal with Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Outfielder Rob Refsnyder has a $1.2 million salary for his one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox that avoided salary arbitration. The deal includes $100,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $25,000 each for 300, 350, 400 and 450. Refsnyder, 31, hit .307 with six...
FOX Sports
Mattress Mack collects record-breaking sports betting payout, talks to FOX Sports
On Thursday night, Jim McIngvale headed to Las Vegas. And when he got here, he decided he needed some walking-around money, as most people do when they hit the Vegas Strip. But unlike most people, he didn’t have to find the ATM. Rather, his cash was waiting for him in a couple of vaults at two of the largest sportsbook operators.
