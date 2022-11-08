Read full article on original website
Griefsgiving To Be Held Nov. 12
The holidays can be a time fraught with emotions for those grieving the death of a loved one. Sometimes, grief isn’t acknowledged, which compounds those hard emotions. And grieving people can feel lost in a time that’s all about happy family gatherings. There may be a lack of motivation to carry on with holiday traditions or keeping up with expectations—all common feelings around this time of year when coping with grief.
Mitch McKinney Receives Vandeveer Impact Award
For his extensive work in the community, Deputy Chief of the Southeast Division, Mitch McKinney has been named the 2022 recipient of the Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award. The award was presented last week by the Allen County Board of Commissioners along with the award’s namesake, Jerry Vandeveer, during a ceremony held at Citizen Square.
New Bench Dedicated To Waynedale Lions Club Legacy
The Waynedale Lions Club began in 1946 and sponsored good deeds in our community far too numerous to mention throughout their 75 years of service. They provided help where help was needed with a firm belief that the world gets better and problems get smaller when people unite to serve. However, the service Club was disbanded in 2020.
Annual Holiday Service & Tree Lighting
The 37th annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting is at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Baker Street Train Station, 221 W. Baker St. in downtown Fort Wayne. This annual event features guest speakers, a performance by the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir and the symbolic lighting of an evergreen tree with twinkling lights memorializing and honoring those who have passed on. The origins of Stillwater Hospice’s annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting ceremony go back to 1985, the year our agency began offering Medicare-supported hospice services to the community. It is a special program designed to honor our departed loved ones during one of the most cherished holiday seasons. It is our hope that this event will bring back wonderful memories of days past and hope and love for the future.
ACPL Employee Receives Award For Library At Home Services
Peg Heinze, outreach specialist for the Allen County Public Library’s Library at Home program, has been awarded the 2022 John Philip Excellence in Outreach Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services. This award honors the dedication and tireless work of bookmobile and outreach service leaders and is...
November 4, 2022 – Local Ads
9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline. FALL CLEANUP. Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653. HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT. Hott...
Celebrating 50 Years Of Making Arts Accessible To All
Audiences Unlimited, Inc. (AUI) is celebrating 50 years of enriching the lives of people with limited access to the arts in Allen County and the surrounding region. Through a wide range of programming, AUI is opening the door to meaningful experiences with the performing arts for diverse audiences and inspiring others to value a rich quality of life for all people.
Nancy Brickley For Allen County Council
I have been putting ads in the Waynedale News for many years for my business, Nancy’s Insurance Service. I am now running for County Council District 4. I am running because I think more women should be involved in government and making decisions. I’m not always happy with what’s going on in the world, but I want to help solve our problems not just complain.
LC Nature Park Founder Named Sagamore Of The Wabash
John Brooks, founder of LC Nature Park and chairman of the board of Brooks Construction Company, Inc., received the Sagamore of the Wabash award on Oct. 12 for his efforts in preserving Indiana’s natural landscape and contributions to building the state’s road infrastructure. The award is one of...
Free Prenatal & Infant Care Directories
The latest edition of the Prenatal & Infant Care Resource Directory is now available for free to the public and organizations that serve low-income and vulnerable residents. Free, printed copies of the directory are available for pick up by filling out the request form at www.SJCHF.org/directories. A pdf copy of the directory is also available on that same web page.
Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Harry Potter Played By Philharmonic
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced recently that it will perform a concert featuring the music of Academy, Grammy, and Golden Globe award winning American composer John Williams on Saturday, November 12th at 7:30 p.m. in the Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center on the downtown campus of St. Francis University. Led by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Guest Conductor for Engagement, Caleb Young, the program will include scores from Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Star Wars, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. General admission tickets – $35 for adults and $15 for students and patrons 18 and younger – are on sale now online at fwphil.org or by calling (260) 422-4226 Monday through Friday from noon – 6pm.
Waynedale Elementary Upgrades
Being Principal of Waynedale Elementary School, Kristee Hoffner knows her building and exactly how badly the recent improvements there were needed. As a part of the Fort Wayne Community School’s (FWCS) capital improvement project to renovate many of its buildings, the more than 50-year-old school recently received a vast slate of upgrades to bring its entire edifice and classrooms more in line with other 21st-century schoolhouses.
Tri-State CSA Conference Coming To Fort Wayne
Are you a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farmer? Are you looking to start a CSA or wanting to increase the success of your existing CSA? If so, Thinking Inside the Box, the 2022 Tri-State CSA Conference is the place to be November 12-13 at Purdue Fort Wayne campus. This two-day conference will feature informative sessions and speakers covering a broad range of topics from marketing to managing your CSA to production practices.
Eleanor June Grile, 83
Eleanor June Grile, 83 passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital. She was the beloved wife of John and was his steady rock in their 63 years of marriage. Eleanor took on many roles in her lifetime as a devoted and dedicated wife, mother (to all), grandmother, and great-grandmother which gave her much happiness and kept her very busy. She was a member of Avalon Missionary Church and was very active with committees, decorations, and choir, as well as developing lasting relationships with her church friends. Her life was always centered around God and her faith was present always with reaching out to everyone with love and support. She was a devoted IU fan and loved going to games. Eleanor is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Rae Ann (Monte) Fortney; son, John Nathan Grile; grandchildren, Nicole Derheimer and Jessica Fortney; great-grandchildren, Devin, Max, and Tyler Derheimer, and Luis Lefferts; sisters, Dorothy (Walter) Love, Nancy (Tim) Reside, and Nina Raines; brothers, Tom (Cheryl) Tracey and Jim (Sandy) Tracey; and sister-in-law, Annette (Lowell) Becker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Dorothy Tracey; sisters, Rose (Bud) Taylor and Linda (Jack) Kirkhoff; and brothers, Lee and Butch Tracey. A funeral service was held at 11:00am Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 West Mill Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777 with visitation one hour prior. Burial followed the service at Elm Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to donor’s choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.
It’s Important To Make Your Vote Count On Nov. 8 ~ Voice Of The Township
Two important days for all Americans will be upon us shortly. These are Election Day on Tuesday, November 8 and Veterans Day on Friday, November 11. On Election Day, we can express our gratitude for the freedom and privilege we have to cast our vote; and on Veterans Day we honor those who fought to ensure our right to vote.
Jorge Fernandez For Allen County Commissioner
I am Jorge Fernandez and I am running for Allen County Commissioner this year. All three Allen County Commissioners are elected by the entire county, and each is elected in a separate race on the ballot. Two of those are on the ballot this year (the other seat up this year is unopposed). Early voting has already begun.
Energy Assistance Program Resumes
Brightpoint’s winter Energy Assistance Program has resumed for eligible households in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and Whitley counties. The Energy Assistance Program (EAP) helps pay a portion of a household’s heating bills during the winter months. In 2021-2022, Brightpoint helped 7,973 families with their utility bills. This year, help is available for a portion of a household’s water and wastewater bills. Eligible households receive the EAP benefit one time per heating season. The program runs through May 15, 2023, or until funds run out.
Famous Civil War Nurse To Be Honored
There are many famous people buried in Lindenwood Cemetery 2324 W. Main Street but maybe not with full military honors like Mrs. Eliza E George. She was Fort Wayne’s noted Civil War nurse, better known as “Mother George” who died of typhoid fever in 1865. Known as...
Erin’s House ‘Wine For The Spirit’ Raises $440,000
Erin’s House for Grieving Children hosted their 17th annual Wine for the Spirit fundraising gala on Friday, October 14 at its new location of PUNCH Films in downtown Fort Wayne. This year’s event set a record raising $440,000 to directly support the mission of Erin’s House. “Each...
Halloween Worship & Events
Add’l: Fun, games, dinner, and a Silent Auction (bidding closes at 7:30pm). All are invited. PURPLE SUNDAY – ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE IN OUR COMMUNITY. When: During 9:45am Worship Service, Sunday, October 23, 2022. Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St, Fort Wayne, IN 46809. Why: To learn...
