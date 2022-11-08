Six months into being Sam Ashgari's wife, Britney Spears is reflecting on the day she said "I Do." In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 40-year-old "Baby One More Time" singer gave insight into her mental state on the day of her wedding. "Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven't had real consciousness in 3 years," she wrote, per Page Six. "There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me, unfortunately because when you can't breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!" After revealing she is doing better with breathing and taking things in, she added, "Its been a while for me !!! I CAN NOW...I just hope my family breathes well today !!!"

