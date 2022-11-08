Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty'
Kody Brown is getting candid about his relationship with Christine Brown. The most recent season of the Brown family's TLC reality series Sister Wives has documented the final days of Brown and Christine's marriage and the continued fallout of their split, with a sneak peek clip of Sunday's upcoming episode seeing Brown admit that he was only intimate with his ex-wife out of "duty" and an effort to make their relationship work.
Popculture
Fans Think Pete Davidson Was Edited out of 'The Kardashians' Following His Breakup With Kim
Pete Davidson's split from Kim Kardashian has led to speculation that he was cut from The Kardashians. The Hulu reality show featured the Skims CEO, 42, wearing the dress Marilyn Monroe donned to serenade President John F. Kennedy in 1962 on its Thursday, November 10 episode. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, assisted her during the spring episode, helping her into the vintage dress and photographing her so she could see how it would look. A TMZ video released in May showed Davidson, 28, in a black and red flannel shirt during the fitting at Ripley's."You're good. You're good, relax," the SNL alum told her in the clip before complimenting her dress. "The other dress [she was considering] was like a Halloween costume."
Popculture
See Johnny Depp's Controversial Cameo in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Fashion Show
Johnny Depp surprised viewers after popping up in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor modeled Savage X Fenty loungewear while Outkast's "So Fresh, So Clean" played in the background at the renowned fashion event. Strutting through a woodland scene, he gazed into the camera before hugging a tree. Depp's monochromatic sleepwear for Savage X Fenty consisted of a robe and a pajama set. Layered necklaces and a ponytail complemented the outfit. TMZ initially reported Depp, 59, would make a guest appearance on the hotly anticipated fashion show during one of the celebrity segments as the "first male in Savage X Fenty show history to take the role."
Popculture
Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?
Rumors of romance have swirled around Chris Evans and actress Alba Baptista for months now, and it seems like at least some of them were true. This week, sources close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Evans and Baptista have been dating for over a year. Their relationship has gotten pretty serious as their friends and family have gotten to know each other as well.
Popculture
Simon Cowell Called out for 'Terrorizing Society' on 'American Idol' and Other Shows
It's all in good fun until Simon Cowell begins to tell you, "I don't mean to be rude, but ..." Newsflash: he probably does. The 63-year-old is a record producer, entrepreneur, and talent show judge. However, Cowell is best known for his distinctively grumpy, sarcastic on-air persona while remaining the driving force of some massive television hits. He created America's Got Talent, which has generated the most international spinoffs of any reality show in history. Cowell recently renewed his deal to remain on NBC and signed on as a judge for his show's spinoff, America's Got Talent: The Champions. American Idol gained Cowell international fame in 2002, but he left the show in 2010 to launch the U.S. version of The X Factor, now produced in 56 territories and airing in 168 countries.
Popculture
Camila Alves McConaughey Injures Her Neck Falling Down Stairs
Camila Alves has been injured in a fall and is on the mend. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Matthew McConaughey's 40-year-old wife revealed she slipped and fell down the stairs. "I am OK but… Don't fall people… don't fall," the mother of three warned her followers. "Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!" Alves explained her own accident: "Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead." A number of her famous friends weighed in with their support and love in the comments, including Rita Wilson, who commented, "Oh no!!!!!!! Im so sorry!" and Isla Fisher, who wrote, "Still looking beautiful."
Popculture
Tom Cruise's Son Connor's Catches Massive Fish for Good Cause, But Many Aren't Happy
Connor Cruise's latest big fish seemed to be his largest to date, and is sure to pep up supporters and haters alike. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman has always received a mixed bag of comments from critics and fans, with this new catch likely to catch a few eyes.
Popculture
Millie Bobby Brown Doesn't Hold Back Critiquing Finn Wolfhard's Kissing Skills
Millie Bobby Brown is giving fans the inside scoop on Finn Wolfhard's kissing skills. The Stranger Things stars seem to have a lot of chemistry on-screen, but when Brown took a lie sector test for Vanity Fair, she was asked "You exclaimed 'kissing sucks' after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard. Is Finn just a lousy kisser?"
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Major Reality Show
Fans of the hit Netflix reality series Selling Tampa won't be catching up with the realtors of Allure Reality any longer. The streaming giant has announced the show is cancelled after just one season. The news comes nearly a year after the show premiered in Dec. 2021 to rave reviews from subscribers. Within 24 hours of its release, the first season shot to No. 1 in the Top 10. Still, it wasn't enough to be renewed. And some of its cast has a theory that race played a huge part in the decision. The show followed an all-Black and Latina-female realty group in Tampa, Florida, making major moves in luxury real estate. Fans have been wondering if the show would return.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Stars Have Perfect Reaction to Repeated Awards Show Snubs
Yellowstone is arguably the most popular show on cable television at the moment. The show's fifth season is set to premiere in a two-hour episode that seems poised to keep the foot on the pedal. Still, despite its success on Paramount Network, its spinoffs on Paramount+, and critical acclaim for...
Popculture
Kate Middleton and Prince William Adorably Interrupted by Girl in Princess Costume
Prince William and Kate Middleton were practically upstaged by another princess at an event last week, but they didn't seem to mind. A viral video shows the Prince and Princess of Wales addressing a local charity foundation when a young girl in a fanciful princess costume wanders into the frame, seemingly oblivious to whom she was interrupting. Prince William had a simple but adorable response to this interruption.
Popculture
'The View': Joy Behar Scolds Whoopi Goldberg in Sly Dig
There was some internal tension on The View this week when the other co-hosts accused Whoopi Goldberg of "checking out" in the middle of a conversation. The disagreement came during a segment about personal finance, and Joy Behar believed that Goldberg was trying to play to the audience by pretending to be bored by the discussion. Viewers suggested that it had more to do with her relationship status.
Popculture
Ice-T Reacts to People Trying to 'Cancel' Him for 'SNL' Cameo With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he did not seem to care about the controversy it generated. The rapper-turned-actor joined this week's SNL host Dave Chappelle for a parody of House of the Dragon featuring characters from Chappelle's Show. After the show was over, Ice-T acknowledged the condemnations of Chappelle on social media but seemed to be ambivalent toward them.
Popculture
Comedian Gallagher Dead at 76
Gallagher, the observational and prop comedian best known for his "Sledge-O-Matic" sketch in which he'd smash watermelons, has died. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., the comedian passed away of organ failure while in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California home, his son-in-law confirmed to NBC News. His manager told TMZ that Gallagher had been ill for some time and suffered several heart attacks in recent years. He was 76.
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo's Final Episode as Full-Time Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans will see their favorite medical staff return Feb. 23, 2023. It also marks the highly anticipated exit of the longtime series, lead Ellen Pompeo. As revealed this summer, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on the show, appearing in just eight episodes. She'll remin on board behind the scenes as an executive producer. She will also provide the voiceover narration for all episodes this season. The episode titled "I'll Follow the Sun" will segway her transition and is written by executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, is Episode 7. Pompeo is switching her focus to a new Hulu limited series, which she is starring in and executive producing.
Popculture
'Manifest' Season 4 Part 1 Delivers Twisty Surprises in Return
Netflix brought Manifest back from the brink after its cancellation by NBC. The first part of Season 4 recently premiered on the streamer and it brought plenty of surprising twists that some fans didn't expect. Spoilers are ahead for Manifest's fourth season on Netflix. The end of the first ten...
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford
Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.” The teaser aired...
Popculture
Britney Spears Says She's Not 'Sure' She Was 'Present' at Sam Asghari Wedding
Six months into being Sam Ashgari's wife, Britney Spears is reflecting on the day she said "I Do." In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 40-year-old "Baby One More Time" singer gave insight into her mental state on the day of her wedding. "Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven't had real consciousness in 3 years," she wrote, per Page Six. "There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me, unfortunately because when you can't breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!" After revealing she is doing better with breathing and taking things in, she added, "Its been a while for me !!! I CAN NOW...I just hope my family breathes well today !!!"
Popculture
Black Star on 'SNL': What to Know About the Legendary Rap Duo
The legendary hip-hop duo Black Star is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week, and hopefully they will be picking up plenty of new fans when they hit the national stage. The group seem to be a natural compliment to host Dave Chappelle, who often champions Black American artists of his own generation. Like Chappelle, Black Star also had a long period of inactivity that left fans confused.
Bezos awards Dolly Parton with $100 million Courage and Civility prize
Amazon and SpaceX founder Jeff Bezos has awarded country music legend Dolly Parton $100 million to donate as she pleases, as the latest winner of his organization’s “Courage and Civility” award. Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez presented the award to Parton for her philanthropic work on...
Comments / 0