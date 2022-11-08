ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WALA-TV FOX10

Attendees brave chilly weather for 2nd Annual Chocolate & Cheese Festival

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Chocolate and cheese are two distinct foods but what happens when they’re paired together?. Attendees brave chilly weather Saturday for the iconic Chocolate & Cheese Festival in Foley. Some folks said they were getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping with a variety of...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Drug Education Council holds 2nd Annual Disc Golf Tournament in Loxley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The non-profit organization, Drug Education Council held its 2nd Annual Disc Golf Tournament in Loxley. Disc golf amateurs and pros alike, came out to support. Discs were flying across the course to help fight the use of drugs and honor lost, loved ones. “It’s a really...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Night three of Gulf Coast Challenge fun downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was another lively night in the Port City, filled with live music, great weather, and smiles all around. This is the third night of events for the Gulf Coast Challenge, and some haven’t missed a beat. “I’ve been here every night, party!” said Rita...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Challenge hosts large networking event at Flight Works

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackson State and Alabama A&M alums got together at Flight Works to socialize and talk business, ahead of the big game Saturday. “This is an event that shows the Gulf Coast challenge is more than just a football game,” said Nikki Porter, a small business owner and on staff with the GCC.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mix 99.9 ‘flips the switch’ to Christmas music

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It might not be December, but its Christmas time all the time on one radio station in Mobile. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon was on hand Friday for Mix 99.9′s “Flipping the Switch,” kicking off a time-honored tradition of playing round-the-clock Christmas music. The...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

38th Annual Christmas Jubilee kicks off in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are 44 days until Christmas, and people are already counting down in the Port City. The Junior league of Mobile kicked off its 28th annual Christmas Jubilee on Friday-- Mobile’s largest holiday shopping event of the year. There are around 100 different vendors at...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Annual Power of Giving event a big success in Summerdale

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - For the 17th year, Baldwin EMC and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers hosted the Power of Giving event Thursday, November 10, 2022. Blood and food were collected throughout the day to nourish bodies and save lives. It takes less than 30 minutes of your time and can...
SUMMERDALE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Parks and Rec hosts youth basketball clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile hosted its annual youth basketball clinic at the Harmon Community Center. The clinic was held to kick off the 2022-2023 youth basketball season. Young athletes had the chance to improve their skills on the court. City of Mobile Sports Coordinator Marcus Fluker...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Signature Salads with Salad Station

The folks from Salad Station in Mobile, AL stopped by Studio 10 to show us some of their fresh signature salads!. “With the seasons starting to change and chilly winter weather on the horizon, Salad Station – a fully customizable salad restaurant concept famous for serving farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is happy to announce that they have introduced their new Q4 signature salads as well as a delicious Pomegranate Lemonade to put customers in the spirit for a joyful holiday season! Customers can now enjoy a delicious Buffalo Chicken Salad just in time for football season as well as a new Harvest Salad featuring the brands Gourmet Chicken Salad.”
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UMS-Wright honors veterans during Veterans Day assembly

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students in our area spent the day honoring veterans. At UMWS-Wright, a line of students greeted veterans, waving flags and cheering. UMS-Wright alum and former special forces major Brad Israel was the guest speaker. “Walking through and seeing what it means to these students and these...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Hope For The Warriors

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families. Hope For The Warriors was founded in 2006 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, in North Carolina by military families that witnessed, firsthand, the effects of war on their families and community.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semper Fi & America’s Fund

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Joseph Deslauriers is USAF veteran supported by Semper Fi & America’s Fund. He shares his story of how the Fund helped him after losing his left arm and both legs trying to save the lives of fellow service members in an Afghanistan minefield. Semper Fi &...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Port City honors veterans with Veterans Day Parade downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Port City honored our active and retired military members with a Veterans Day parade in downtown Mobile. The streets of downtown were filled with hundreds of people who showed their gratitude for all our local veterans. Parade-goers held and waved American flags as veterans and...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Red Carpet Party culminates 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - People in Fairhope took a trip to the cinemas for the 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival’s Red Carpet Party Saturday. Entering the party on a red carpet, festivalgoers got to enjoy drinks, food and live music from Journey 2 Mars, all while enjoying local short films.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

A local church holding a food distribution

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Downtown Mobile shooting leaves one person in the hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have confirmed in a statement that one person was shot in Downtown Mobile Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m. According to Mobile Police, officers were in the area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. The officers were then flagged down by a male victim with a gunshot wound.
MOBILE, AL

