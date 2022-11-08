Read full article on original website
Slate
Help! It Turns Out My Ex-Husband’s Affair Was Even More Twisted Than I Thought.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Prudence,. My first marriage ended 20 years ago. I knew my husband...
"We did nothing wrong." A husband lost his job and spent the night with his ex-wife, devastating his wife.
Unwillingness to communicate is a major warning sign that it may be time to end a marriage. No matter how much effort you put in, your partner just won't get involved. When one spouse is fed up enough to cut off all communication, it is called an emotional divorce. In most cases, the spouse will become indifferent to both their partner and the relationship at this point.
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
This Husband Skipped Worked to ‘Teach His Wife a Lesson’ & Reddit Is Reminding Him It‘s Not the ’50s Anymore
The 1950s was a cute era if you’re into diners and the jitterbug, but the housewife trope, on the other hand, is a relic of the past — unless you’re this Reddit husband, who decided to punish his wife and three children by intentionally missing a day of work because no one ironed his clothes.
My husband's high-school girlfriend wouldn't stop calling him, so I finally had to say something
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not a jealous woman, generally. However, when my husband's old girlfriend from high school started calling him out of the blue, I definitely had a raised eyebrow over it.
Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’
A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.
Parents shocked after receiving note telling them to 'limit child's time outside' or they'd call police
With some neighbours, you don't even realise that they exist. With others, they make their presence known in the most bizarre of ways. A couple of parents were probably extremely shocked after they received a note from neighbours telling them to 'limit' their child's time outside, or they'd call police.
I didn’t realise I’d given my daughter rude initials until she was a month old – then it was too late to change it
THEY thought they'd picked out a gorgeous name for their baby girl. But when she was a month old, Scarlett and her husband realised the moniker had left their daughter Amalie with some very inappropriate initials. "When mummy and daddy give you the initials ABJ without even thinking what that...
My Husband Had an Affair With a Woman Half My Age—What Should I Do?
"I had a gut feeling, call it women's intuition, that he was cheating on me. I texted him making up a story that my cousin's niece saw him at the restaurant."
Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Awakes from Accident. Then He Recovers — and Proposes to Wife Again
"I never would've made it without her," Andrew Mackenzie says of wife Kristy Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie were heading home from a family celebration on Father's Day in June when a car collided with his motorcycle — a near-fatal accident that sent both of them to the ER. When the 58-year-old Virginia man awoke from the traumatic event in a hospital bed, his wife of 37 years realized they were living yet another nightmare: he thought it was 1993. "He knew me, but I could see him looking through me," Kristy,...
I hid from my nosey neighbor until my boyfriend finally told her the truth
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I lived in my apartment before I bought my house, I had a female neighbor who became obsessed with me, or at least that's how it felt to me. Almost every day she would either knock on my door or call my cell phone.
Dear Abby: Widow essentially disappears after beginning new romance
DEAR ABBY: My dear friend "Rose's" husband died five years ago, and since then she has struggled with grief and loneliness. She immersed herself in her church, friends and family. We usually talked three to five times per week and we traveled together. Rose decided to explore online dating. She met a man and her entire life changed. She has become totally involved, dependent, isolated and controlled. He wants nothing to do with any of her family, friends or church family. Rose has ceased all communication with others. In two months' time she bought a life insurance policy, moved in...
Woman loses 100 pounds at husband’s request, leaves him to go enjoy her best life
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Patty had the worst husband in the history of all the husbands I have known. I think I could write a book about all the ways he failed her in their marriage, and I’ve certainly written a lot of stories about them here, because there’s a lot to learn from observing these situations.
Me and my husband dreamt of having the happily-ever-after when we adopted but our daughter tore our family apart
WHEN Pam*, 52, and her husband adopted Becky* in 2016, they dreamed of creating a happy-ever-after for them all. Nothing could have prepared her for the reality of taking in a troubled, neglected child – or the harsh toll it would take on her marriage. Sitting at the kitchen...
Woman Insisting On Naming Her Baby After Her Deceased Husband Despite Current Husband’s Protests
In the United States, over 900,000 people lose their spouses each year. And for many of these people, the grieving process begins to fade after about six months. But sometimes the grieving process takes on new forms and lasts for many years to come. One woman's husband is currently experiencing this when it comes to preparing to welcome a new baby to the world.
Reddit Backs Woman Whose Dinner Was Ruined by Crying Baby: ‘Family Should’ve Gone Home’
Should parents not bring their babies to fancy restaurants?. On Reddit, a woman kick-started a conversation about dining-out etiquette after venting that her first time dining out with her husband since welcoming their second child was completely ruined by another couple's crying baby. The mother-of-two explained she was looking forward...
Husband requests "hall pass" to see other people while away on business
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of my oldest friends called me in tears, “He asked for a hall pass.” I was confused. She and her husband were married for eight years with two beautiful kids. They never fought, and she couldn’t understand why he would want to stray. She gave me the short version of their story:
From The Confessional: ‘I Do Not Have Time To Leave My Husband, But Once I Do...’
To some, divorce is a tragedy... to others, it’s a godsend. Both perspectives, and pretty much everything in between, are represented in submissions to the Scary Mommy Confessional. From people devastated to be single to people beyond thrilled to have a clean slate, here are 21 anonymous confessions about the end of marriage.
Woman who gave birth to her own granddaughter says she's 'sad about being separated'
The 56-year-old grandma who acted as a surrogate for her son has spoken about her sadness after being separated from the tot. Nancy Hauck, from Utah, US, had offered to carry her son Jeff's baby after his wife, Cambria, 30, had a traumatic birth with their twins. Incredibly grateful, the...
