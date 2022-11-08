Read full article on original website
Netflix Cancels Major Reality Show
Fans of the hit Netflix reality series Selling Tampa won't be catching up with the realtors of Allure Reality any longer. The streaming giant has announced the show is cancelled after just one season. The news comes nearly a year after the show premiered in Dec. 2021 to rave reviews from subscribers. Within 24 hours of its release, the first season shot to No. 1 in the Top 10. Still, it wasn't enough to be renewed. And some of its cast has a theory that race played a huge part in the decision. The show followed an all-Black and Latina-female realty group in Tampa, Florida, making major moves in luxury real estate. Fans have been wondering if the show would return.
Prime Video Unveils Lineup of Holiday Movies and Shows
Things are getting festive at Prime Video. As Starbucks hands outs its annual red cups and Dunkin' debuts its holiday menu, the Amazon streaming service is joining the other networks and streamers in spreading holiday cheer with a special lineup of holiday movies and series throughout November and December. The...
TV Host Reveals His Acclaimed Show Was Secretly Canceled
When G4TV went down, it took a lot of promising shows with it. One program that only aired one season before Comcast shuttered the network was Invitation to Party. The series, which aired a total of 12 episodes, will go down in history as TV's first tabletop gaming series. Invitation to Party, which combined TTRPG gameplay sequences with improvised acting performances, was acclaimed by fans, with host B. Dave Walters' storytelling being the focal point of much praise. After the news of G4's shutdown broke, Walters confessed to fans that the beloved show was quietly canceled in early 2022.
Netflix Adds 2 Major 2022 Movies Fresh From Theaters
Two new movies were just added to Netflix has added two new movies to its catalog, and they are already taking top spots in the streamer's catalog. Where the Crawdads Sing and The Bad Guys were both released in 2022 and have now been licensed by Netflix for streaming. The former is the number one movie overall on Netflix at the time of this writing, while the latter is number three overall and number one in the children's section.
'Manifest' Season 4 Part 1 Delivers Twisty Surprises in Return
Netflix brought Manifest back from the brink after its cancellation by NBC. The first part of Season 4 recently premiered on the streamer and it brought plenty of surprising twists that some fans didn't expect. Spoilers are ahead for Manifest's fourth season on Netflix. The end of the first ten...
'Yellowstone' Stars Have Perfect Reaction to Repeated Awards Show Snubs
Yellowstone is arguably the most popular show on cable television at the moment. The show's fifth season is set to premiere in a two-hour episode that seems poised to keep the foot on the pedal. Still, despite its success on Paramount Network, its spinoffs on Paramount+, and critical acclaim for...
Simon Cowell Called out for 'Terrorizing Society' on 'American Idol' and Other Shows
It's all in good fun until Simon Cowell begins to tell you, "I don't mean to be rude, but ..." Newsflash: he probably does. The 63-year-old is a record producer, entrepreneur, and talent show judge. However, Cowell is best known for his distinctively grumpy, sarcastic on-air persona while remaining the driving force of some massive television hits. He created America's Got Talent, which has generated the most international spinoffs of any reality show in history. Cowell recently renewed his deal to remain on NBC and signed on as a judge for his show's spinoff, America's Got Talent: The Champions. American Idol gained Cowell international fame in 2002, but he left the show in 2010 to launch the U.S. version of The X Factor, now produced in 56 territories and airing in 168 countries.
Comedian Gallagher Dead at 76
Gallagher, the observational and prop comedian best known for his "Sledge-O-Matic" sketch in which he'd smash watermelons, has died. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., the comedian passed away of organ failure while in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California home, his son-in-law confirmed to NBC News. His manager told TMZ that Gallagher had been ill for some time and suffered several heart attacks in recent years. He was 76.
Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?
Rumors of romance have swirled around Chris Evans and actress Alba Baptista for months now, and it seems like at least some of them were true. This week, sources close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Evans and Baptista have been dating for over a year. Their relationship has gotten pretty serious as their friends and family have gotten to know each other as well.
'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo's Final Episode as Full-Time Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans will see their favorite medical staff return Feb. 23, 2023. It also marks the highly anticipated exit of the longtime series, lead Ellen Pompeo. As revealed this summer, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on the show, appearing in just eight episodes. She'll remin on board behind the scenes as an executive producer. She will also provide the voiceover narration for all episodes this season. The episode titled "I'll Follow the Sun" will segway her transition and is written by executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, is Episode 7. Pompeo is switching her focus to a new Hulu limited series, which she is starring in and executive producing.
'Chappelle's Show' Characters Revived for 'SNL' 'House of the Dragon' Parody
Saturday Night Live staged an elaborate parody of House of the Dragon this week, but the crossover with embattled comedian Dave Chappelle left some viewers unsure of how to feel about it. Chappelle revived some of his most beloved characters from his sketch show days and brought them to Westeros. It was a bit of a shock to see how well some of them fit in.
1923 Teaser: The Duttons Hunt Down Violence in First Footage of New Yellowstone Prequel — Watch Video
On the heels of Yellowstone‘s Season 5 premiere Sunday comes our first look at its upcoming prequel 1923, in which the Duttons are once again taking us on a time-traveling tour of their storied past. In the series’ first footage (watch it above), patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren) tango with the carnage that continues to haunt their family. The teaser is chock-full of gunfire, bouts of fisticuffs and plenty of chase scenes, and as the narrator explains: “Where [violence] doesn’t follow, we hunt it down.” The prequel (which premieres Sunday, Dec. 18 on Paramount+) will introduce viewers to...
'The Office' Star Rainn Wilson Just Drastically Changed His Name
The beloved actor who brought Dwight Schrute to life on The Office goes by Rainn Wilson no more. On Wednesday, Wilson announced that he changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson, and it's for a very important reason: to raise awareness about climate change. The Office star...
Canceled TV Show Saved, 2023 Return Eyed
One of TV's most promising shows is coming back after unceremonious cancellation. Hey, Donna! was a comedic call-in advice show that premiered on G4TV over the summer and quickly became one of the network's biggest hits. However, the Will Neff-led series abruptly ended when Comcast shuttered the gaming network on Oct. 16. Fans have been anxious for news on Hey, Donna!'s future ever since. On his Oct. 9 Twitch stream, Neff confirmed that the show will return in some form, with a return likely in 2023.
Ice-T Reacts to People Trying to 'Cancel' Him for 'SNL' Cameo With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he did not seem to care about the controversy it generated. The rapper-turned-actor joined this week's SNL host Dave Chappelle for a parody of House of the Dragon featuring characters from Chappelle's Show. After the show was over, Ice-T acknowledged the condemnations of Chappelle on social media but seemed to be ambivalent toward them.
'NCIS' Sets Date for Three-Show Crossover
NCIS is kicking off the New Year with a three-way dance crossover event within the franchise. According to Deadline, all three NCIS shows in the franchise will crossover in a three-hour special event airing on Jan. 2. "We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCISverse crossover to...
'Modern Family': Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen Just Reunited
Claire and Gloria reunited for a night of fun and drinks to attend the Baby2Baby Charity Gala. Modern Family alums Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen posed for a photo that Vergara shared with her 27 million Instagram followers. "Is it cocktail [itsjuliebowen]??" Vergara asked with laughing and kissing-faced emojis. Both were dressed in gowns, with Vergara donning all Black and Bowen wearing a Black and gold ensemble. Vergara's caption is a nod to Bowen's famous impersonation of her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While speaking with Degeneres at the time, Bowen shared how her Vergarawanted to know if the dress code for taping the daytime talk show would be considered "cocktail" so that she'd showed up in the right attire.
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion
Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
Ariel Winter's Career Takes Setback Amid Move From LA
Ariel Winter's television return after Modern Family was officially canceled at NBC before this season. After a production full of setbacks, including Demi Lovato's exit from the lead role, the network decided to finally pass on Hungry despite Winter replacing the pop star. It also followed her exit from Los Angeles, hoping to avoid the eye of the paparazzi.
'The Rookie' Not on Tonight, ABC Airing Michelle Obama Special Instead
ABC's The Rookie is not on this week. Instead, ABC News is taking over the 10 p.m. ET timeslot on Sunday, Nov. 13 with a 20/20 special, Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts. The special is timed with the release of the former First Lady's new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. It will be available to stream on Hulu Monday, and the book will hit stores on Tuesday.
