ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, NY

Jen Lunsford wins reelection over Joseph Chenelly in 135th Assembly District race

WXXI News
WXXI News
 5 days ago

Democrat Jen Lunsford is headed to a second term representing the 135th Assembly District, according to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s elections.Lunsford pulled in 55 percent of the votes to the 45 percent received by her challenger, Joseph Chenelly.The 135th Assembly District covers Penfield, East Rochester, Pittsford, Perinton, and Mendon.Lunsford, a Perinton resident, defeated a 10-year incumbent in 2020 to flip an Assembly seat long held by the Republican Party, but she did so by a narrow margin. This year, the 135th District seat has been redrawn and it has a stronger Democratic enrollment.As an Assemblymember, Lunsford has advocated for and supported legislation that tightened state gun laws, provided a property tax rebate to homeowners, increased child care funding, bolstered state environmental laws, and expanded children’s eligibility for early intervention services and increased funding for the programs. She also sponsored legislation that would increase funding for career and technical education aid.Chenelly is also a Perinton resident. He served in the Marines for seven years and has worked on veterans' issues for much of his professional career. He’s currently national director of the veterans’ service organization AMVETS.He campaigned on cutting state spending and lowering taxes, increasing state investment in roads, implementing term limits, and giving parents a larger role in shaping the school environment. He’s referred to himself as the “tough on crime candidate” and has called for rolling back state bail reform laws.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waynetimes.com

Wayne County Unofficial Election Results

While there many contested races within Wayne County this year, there were a few noteable races. Here are the unofficial results of the Federal, State, County and local town/village elections. The voting remains unofficial until next week, when mail-in ballots are counted. VILLAGE OF NEWARK:. To begin, the race between...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Election 2022: See winners in local, state races

U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Several New York counties experienced reporting issues on election night

Three separate New York counties had issues reporting election results Tuesday night, leaving uncertainty about the outcomes of various races even Wednesday morning. However, New York State Board of Elections spokesperson John Conklin said it wasn't that unusual. "Last night was a big election. Any even numbered year is a...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Hochul retains Governor seat; Allegany and Steuben county voters help Langworthy go to Congress

In New York, key races on Nov. 8 were for U.S. House seats from – on the grid left to right – Districts 18, 19 and 22, and the governor’s race. Respectively in the grid, those candidates are Pat Ryan and Colin Schmitt (bottom) in NY18, Josh Riley and Marc Molinaro (bottom) in NY19, Francis Conole and Brandon Williams (bottom) in NY22, and Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (bottom) for governor.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wrvo.org

2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY

On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE

In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Gotham Gazette

An Initial Look at Voter Turnout in New York's 2022 General Election

Approximately 5.7 million New Yorkers across the state cast ballots in one of the closest races for governor in over two decades, according to unofficial 2022 election data. Some votes, especially final absentee ballots, are still being counted. That amounts to roughly 43% of New York's 13.1 million registered voters,...
NEW YORK STATE
13 WHAM

Beikirch, Hasenauer honored with New York State memorial highway designations

New York State — Two men from the Rochester area who served in the U.S. Army are being honored on this Veterans Day with highways named in their memory. Gary Beikirch earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, saving lives as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon returning home, Beikirch served as a school counselor in Greece and co-founded the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. He died of cancer last year at age 74.
ROCHESTER, NY
cityandstateny.com

Hochul won her election, but at what cost?

On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WXXI News

WXXI News

Rochester, NY
444
Followers
296
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

WXXI is a National Public Radio member station in Rochester, New York, broadcasting news, talk and informational programming on a 24-hour daily schedule. We publish stories about Rochester and the surrounding region.

 https://www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy