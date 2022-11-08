ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

Brian Manktelow wins over Scott Comegys in race for 130th Assembly District seat

WXXI News
WXXI News
 5 days ago

Republican incumbent Brian Manktelow has defeated Democrat Scott Comegys in the contest for the 130th Assembly District seat.The district covers Webster and Wayne County. With all votes tallied, unofficial results show Manktelow held roughly 64 percent of the vote to Comegys’s 33 percent.Manktelow lives in Lyons, and he has served in the Assembly since 2019. He’s a former Lyons town supervisor, an Army veteran, and for more than 30 years, he’s owned and operated Manktelow Farms in Lyons.As he’s campaigned, he’s called for state bail reforms to be revisited, especially aspects pertaining to judicial discretion and certain requirements placed on prosecutors. Manktelow also said that in the Assembly, he has focused on policies that encourage economic growth, securing resources to address the opioid epidemic, and protecting natural resources in the district.Comegys, a former facility manager at Strong Memorial Hospital who now owns and operates a Palmyra alpaca farm, campaigned on bringing people and organizations together to partner on major issues. He’s called for the state to direct more money to education and school programs, and he favors initiatives that support alternative energy, sustainable agriculture, and ecotourism.He's also thrown his support behind legislation to create “affordable universal health care” and has called on the state to provide more funding for public health research.

