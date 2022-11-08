ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Expect dramatic drop in temperature

DES MOINES, Iowa — The severe threat as it sits is fairly low for today, though the eastern half to third of the state could still see some damaging wind potential later on this afternoon. The prime time for scattered showers/storms in the metro will be from 8 am...
DES MOINES, IA
97X

Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
104.5 KDAT

A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend

Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Fire badly damages Bondurant home

BONDURANT, Iowa — Crews were called out early Tuesday morning to a burning home in Bondurant. Bondurant fire chief Aaron Kreuger tells KCCI the call came in shortly before 5 a.m. to a home on Alpha Street. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames and activated a second...
BONDURANT, IA
KCCI.com

How is the city of Des Moines conquering potholes?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Have you noticed fewer potholes on Des Moines streets?. The city says new tax dollars are helping fix roads faster than ever, but it is a work in progress. KCCI watched Monday as a city road crew used asphalt patches to fix potholes. “It's very...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fake field goal powers Johnston to State

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston is headed to the Dome for the first time in school history. As KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt reports, it took every player — and every play in the book — to get it done.
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Badly damaged car reminds drivers to be safe

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The driver of a car wasn't hurt when it crashed with farm machinery. The driver crashed with farming equipment on Highway 30 near Nevada on Wednesday. Story County Sheriff's Office said it's a reminder to be careful during harvest and planting seasons. Everyone involved is...
STORY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner

NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
NEWTON, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Town Mourning The Loss of 4 Teens After Weekend Accident

A small town in Iowa is mourning the unthinkable. The loss of 4 teenagers in one accident this past weekend. The town of Marshalltown, Iowa is searching for answers after a fiery crash left four teenagers dead late Friday night. WQAD reports that at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park. When crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle on fire. WQAD reports that once the fire was put out, first responders discovered that there were four people inside the vehicle that were deceased. Marshalltown police have identified the victims as,
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Des Moines, IA (AP) — The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

$35 million, 174-unit apartment project underway in Waukee

Site work is underway in Waukee on West Light, a 174-unit apartment project on a nearly 8-acre parcel located north of Hickman Road and east of Northeast Alice's Road. Caliber Iowa LLC is the project's developer. Architectural rendering by JCorp. PHOTO BELOW: The aerial photo below of the site work is looking north from Hickman Road. Photo special to the Business Record.
WAUKEE, IA
WQAD

KCRG alleges Iowa GOP blacklisted the station from election results party

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — ABC-affiliated Iowa news station KCRG was reportedly blacklisted from the Iowa GOP's election results party, according to a report written by station staff. According to KCRG, it was denied media credentials for the Iowa Republicans' GOP Victory Party at a downtown Des Moines Hilton hotel...
IOWA STATE
B100

One Of America’s Best Thanksgiving Towns Is Right Here In Iowa

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one town in Iowa is ready for it. Thanksgiving is probably one of the most overlooked holidays but it has wonderful food and thankfully, stretchy pants. It's when we have to mentally prepare ourselves for uncomfortable conversations with the fam at dinner (often involving booze).
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Recount ordered in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A recount is wrapped up in Warren County Thursday morning after a voting machine error. There were 2,000 uncounted ballots in the county because poll workers took the memory drive out incorrectly. The mishap happened with five different machines at five separate polling places. WATCH:...
WARREN COUNTY, IA

