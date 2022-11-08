Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Expect dramatic drop in temperature
DES MOINES, Iowa — The severe threat as it sits is fairly low for today, though the eastern half to third of the state could still see some damaging wind potential later on this afternoon. The prime time for scattered showers/storms in the metro will be from 8 am...
KCCI.com
Des Moines National Weather Service says weekend rain has little impact on drought
DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Weather Service in Des Moines says Iowa only saw about two to three inches of rain statewide on Friday and Saturday, and that isn't enough to get us out of the drought. Meteorologist Chad Hahn with the NWS says we'll need to see...
KCRG.com
More small towns are adding speed cameras and leaders say they’re working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cities like Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have had automated speed cameras for years, but many smaller towns in the state have adopted them just recently. 3,279 citations were issued in the first year a camera was installed in Fayette. It keeps watch where Highway 150...
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend
Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
KCCI.com
Fire badly damages Bondurant home
BONDURANT, Iowa — Crews were called out early Tuesday morning to a burning home in Bondurant. Bondurant fire chief Aaron Kreuger tells KCCI the call came in shortly before 5 a.m. to a home on Alpha Street. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames and activated a second...
KCCI.com
How is the city of Des Moines conquering potholes?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Have you noticed fewer potholes on Des Moines streets?. The city says new tax dollars are helping fix roads faster than ever, but it is a work in progress. KCCI watched Monday as a city road crew used asphalt patches to fix potholes. “It's very...
KCCI.com
Fake field goal powers Johnston to State
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston is headed to the Dome for the first time in school history. As KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt reports, it took every player — and every play in the book — to get it done.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Badly damaged car reminds drivers to be safe
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The driver of a car wasn't hurt when it crashed with farm machinery. The driver crashed with farming equipment on Highway 30 near Nevada on Wednesday. Story County Sheriff's Office said it's a reminder to be careful during harvest and planting seasons. Everyone involved is...
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
2 Iowa counties ordered to recount votes immediately due to 'technical problems'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties are still waiting on official election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Due to this, Pate is calling on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct...
Iowa Town Mourning The Loss of 4 Teens After Weekend Accident
A small town in Iowa is mourning the unthinkable. The loss of 4 teenagers in one accident this past weekend. The town of Marshalltown, Iowa is searching for answers after a fiery crash left four teenagers dead late Friday night. WQAD reports that at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park. When crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle on fire. WQAD reports that once the fire was put out, first responders discovered that there were four people inside the vehicle that were deceased. Marshalltown police have identified the victims as,
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
KBUR
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Des Moines, IA (AP) — The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues...
Des Moines Business Record
$35 million, 174-unit apartment project underway in Waukee
Site work is underway in Waukee on West Light, a 174-unit apartment project on a nearly 8-acre parcel located north of Hickman Road and east of Northeast Alice's Road. Caliber Iowa LLC is the project's developer. Architectural rendering by JCorp. PHOTO BELOW: The aerial photo below of the site work is looking north from Hickman Road. Photo special to the Business Record.
WQAD
KCRG alleges Iowa GOP blacklisted the station from election results party
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — ABC-affiliated Iowa news station KCRG was reportedly blacklisted from the Iowa GOP's election results party, according to a report written by station staff. According to KCRG, it was denied media credentials for the Iowa Republicans' GOP Victory Party at a downtown Des Moines Hilton hotel...
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
One Of America’s Best Thanksgiving Towns Is Right Here In Iowa
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one town in Iowa is ready for it. Thanksgiving is probably one of the most overlooked holidays but it has wonderful food and thankfully, stretchy pants. It's when we have to mentally prepare ourselves for uncomfortable conversations with the fam at dinner (often involving booze).
KCCI.com
Recount ordered in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A recount is wrapped up in Warren County Thursday morning after a voting machine error. There were 2,000 uncounted ballots in the county because poll workers took the memory drive out incorrectly. The mishap happened with five different machines at five separate polling places. WATCH:...
Comments / 0