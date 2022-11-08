BOE recognizes students, discuss updates and speak on successes of schools

JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in a regular session meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Annex of Ashe County Schools.

Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Wes Cornwell and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.

Comments from Superintendent

The meeting began with comments from Cox which included upcoming dates, successes in the schools and the recognition of students and teachers.

Upcoming dates for the month of November include:

Nov. 8: BRES Holiday PicturesNov. 8: BRES Veteran’s Day Program at 1:30 p.m.Nov. 9: School Visit to Westwood Elementary. Start time: 9 a.m.Nov. 9: ACMS Veteran’s Day Program at 2 p.m.Lynnette Stallings retirement High Tea at 3:15 p.m.Nov. 10: Early Release- Science of Reading PDNov.11: Veteran’s Day holidayNov. 14-17: Virtual School Bus Driver Training classNov. 14-18: National Career Development WeekNov. 14: School Nutrition AuditNov. 14: ACMS Xello Lesson No. 2 at 2 p.m.Nov. 15: Family Design Night 2 at ACMS from 6 to 7:30 p.m. “Racing Into Space-Exploring the Space Race”Nov. 15: MVES Fall Family Literacy Night 6 to 7:30 p.m.Nov.16: NC Career Development Coordinator (CDC) DayNov.16: ACES program visit to Ashe County SchoolsNov. 17: BRES Math Check-InsNov. 17: ACMS Math Check In No. 1Nov. 17: BRES Reading/ Math family night at 5:30 p.m.Nov. 18: BRES Science Check-InsNov. 18: ACMS 8th grade field trip to the zooNov. 21: ACMS Check In No. 1 ScienceWorld’s Finest Chocolate Fundraiser beginsNov. 22: School Visit to Ashe County Early College High School. Start time: 9 a.m.Nov. 23: Annual Leave DayNov. 24-25 Thanksgiving Holiday (No school)Nov. 28: Book Fair beginsNov. 29: ACMS Check in No. 1 Math 1

Cox then spoke on the recent successes of the schools.

“Our students are once again being recognized for their accolades,” said Cox.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, 36 HOSA students competed and placed in the top 10. 17 of those students placed in the top three of their respective competition and will move on to the state competition in March.

During the week of Oct. 31, eight students earned their ServSafe credential in ACHS’ Culinary 1 class.

At the Fred T Foard Army JROTC Regional Qualifier, ACHS placed second in the Litter Carry, first place in the truck pull, first place in the rope bridge, first place in the team fitness challenge and first place in the 5K run. They placed first overall in the Army JROTC Fourth Brigade NW Region Coed Division, which qualifies them for the fourth brigade “Best of the Best” Raider competition this upcoming Spring.

Cox then recognized three student athletes who recently became State Qualifiers in their respective sport. These students were golfer Chloe Neal and Cross Country athletes Noah Farmer and Sherry Billings.

Neal, a freshman at ACHS, competed in both the regional NCHSAA competition and the NCHSAA Women’s Golf State Championships.

Farmer, a senior at AECHS, placed first in a meet in September and qualified to compete in the Cross Country State Championships on Nov. 5 where he placed 53rd out of 170 runners.

Billings, a senior at ACHS, excelled in her dream to compete at the state level for Cross Country at the State Championships on Nov. 5. She placed 47th out of 153 runners.

“These students are not just best in the school or best in the region,” Cox said. “They qualified to compete for states. I just want to say how proud I am of them, on and off the field or court. These are truly student athletes who are talented in so many different ways.”

In other successes, Cox recognized the Ashe County Finance Department for receiving the Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 12 consecutive years. Only 25 of the 115 school districts in NC received the award in 2021 and only 134 of the 667 school districts, towns and municipalities received the award.

To end Cox’s comments, she recognized ACMS Science Teacher Charlene Horton for recently receiving the title of a NASA Space Education Ambassador.

New Middle School Update

Allison Kemp-Sullivan, Owner Representative, gave an update on the new middle school project.

Kemp-Sullivan stated that with the land purchase behind them, they now have an RFQ that was sent out for survey service and a letter of interest. They will soon be getting a proposal and schedule from the Thomas Herman Company.

In meeting with Blue Ridge Electric, Kemp-Sullivan said that they have reviewed the overhead and underground power on the site. She stated that they are aware that some of the utilities may need to be relocated depending on exactly where the buildings will be placed and how the grades change.

The threatened and endangered species review and habitat assessment was completed by Clearwater Environmental and stated that there were no significant findings.

Architect Clark Nexsen has presented a revised draft schedule and Kemp-Sullivan has requested required regulatory review milestones to be added. She stated that Vannoy Construction is also performing a review to address early bid packages and task durations.

The next steps in the project include meetings with the Clark Nexsen team and key staff at the middle school before the end of the year.

Public Comment

Drew Martin was first on the stand for public comment. In his three minutes, he first congratulated the student athletes for their achievements and stated that a lot of good things are happening within the school system. He also spoke to the board on his request for a town-hall like meeting where parents can have longer discussions.

“We all have a lot of concerns,” said Martin. “There’s a problem in Ashe County for parents and that is that you get three minutes a month if you’ve got concerns. People have a right to voice their concerns and to have a discussion, back-and-forth, with the people that report to represent them. I renew my request for a town-hall type meeting. There’s no reason why this board cannot get together with the public and let people voice their concerns. I think it will be better for students, teachers, administrators and I know it will be better for every citizen, now and in the future, in Ashe County.”

Dr. Dana Powell, professor at Appalachian State University and resident of Ashe County, was next for public comment. She has two children at BRES and one at ACMS. Her concern was centered around rural transportation.

“Something I’ve been hearing for years is that parents need to show up on the bus route issue,” said Powell. “My neighbor pulled her child out of ACS precisely because of the transportation problem. She stated that she did not want her student to ride the bus for 20 hours a week.”

Powell stated that she has seen the bus route time increase for her children. Her calculation per week totaled at seven hours for mornings and 10-and-a-half hours for the afternoon.

“We have an unacceptable situation in Ashe County,” said Powell. “I think there can be solutions here and I think it’s time for some hard conversations with Legislators. We need to be a model for rural transportation for our children. It is unacceptable for children to spend upwards of 20 hours a week riding on the bus.”

Action Items

First on the agenda for action items was the minutes from the Oct. 3 closed and regular session meetings. These were approved.

Dr. Cox then represented the ACHS Band for their request for an overnight field trip. From March 31 to April 1, the symphonic and jazz bands will go to Carowinds to perform at the Festival of Bands and enjoy the park. The trip was approved.

The board then approved a donation of $7,042 made by Skyline Membership Corporation to ACMS Athletics to purchase uniforms.

Early Care and Education was then presented to the board that will address the need for early care and education for children six-weeks old to pre-school. Partnership for Ashe, Appalachian State University, WCC and Ray Pickett have been meeting with Cox, Roten and Terry Richardson to design a pilot program. This program will help at least 36 families to return to work and/or have options for child care. The board approved the further development of the program.

In other action items, the board approved the letter of interest for the Thomas Herman Company, cafeteria pricing, the purchase of a new steamer for MVES, the request to apply for the NCDPI Equipment Grant for Cafeteria, the request to order materials exceeding $25,000 for the Math Enrichment grant for grades fourth through eighth, policy 6420 and personnel.