Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Kim Kardashian Makes a High-Shine Arrival in See-Through Vinyl Dress & Booties at CFDA Awards 2022
Kim Kardashian took see-through style to new heights at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York. The Skims founder, who will be honored with the Innovator Award for her successful shapewear line, arrived on the red carpet at Casa Cipriani in a see-through gown. Her ensemble featured a black corseted bodysuit base, overlaid with a see-through black column silhouette that was formed from glossy vinyl. Slicked-back hair and a glossy nude lip finished Kardashian’s attire.
Anne Hathaway Masters Statement Dressing in Sky-High Heels for ‘Vogue Hong Kong’ November Issue
Anne Hathaway took statement dressing to new heights — literally — for Vogue Hong Kong‘s November issue. The “Armageddon Time” actress posed for Dan Jackson’s lens for the issue’s cover, wearing a crystal-embroidered black Giorgio Armani dress with Wing & Weft gloves, fishnet tights and a set of Bulgari’s white gold and diamond Serpenti Viper earrings. A second Dena Giannini-styled shot finds her in a pure Barbiecore moment, posing in a sparkling hot pink Area gown with Paula Rowen gloves. Still, another features Hathaway dancing in equally disco-worthy attire: a violet Tom Ford coat, worn with a matching Gucci jacket and Gianvito Rossi platform boots. Bulgari jewelry, naturally, makes an appearance in every look — whether sparkling new High Jewelry or vintage pieces from the ’70s and ’80s.
Janet Jackson Suits Up in Alexander McQueen Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Janet Jackson had another Alexander McQueen moment during the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha, Qatar. Jackson suited up in a menswear-inspired ensemble. The “Scream” songstress, who was photographed alongside fellow singer Paula Abdul, paired her tailored look with...
Gwyneth Paltrow Commands Attention in Cutout Dress & Strappy Sandals at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Party
Gwyneth Paltrow attended Veuve Clicquot’s 250th-anniversary celebration with Solaire Exhibition in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday. The “Shakespeare in Love” actress graced the event wearing a Carolina Herrera gown and strappy sandals. Paltrow’s dress was a feat of fabric engineering with a hypnotizing black and white striped pattern....
Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Heidi Klum shined on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posed for photos in a purple sequin gown. The sparkling silhouette had a halter neck with a plunging deep V-neckline and a cinched waist. For glam, Klum went with her signature soft smokey eye, dust of blush and neutral matte pout. She styled her straight and let her bangs frame her face. Adding a pop of color to her look, the German supermodel coordinated her long red nails with her small...
Kim Kardashian Impresses in Dramatic Leather Dress & Pointed Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Kim Kardashian went dark at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala. While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for the occasion, the “Kardashians” star posed on the red carpet in a long black gown. However, her formalwear gained a futuristic edge from being crafted from smooth black leather. The dynamic choice of attire was complete with a low-curved train and built-in gloves on its long sleeves.
Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Leni Klum Transforms Into Catwoman With Latex Catsuit & Thigh-High Boots for Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party
Leni Klum, daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum, attended her mother’s 21st annual Halloween party in New York yesterday. The German-American tapped into her comic book knowledge for her Catwoman costume inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic depiction of the character in the film “Batman Returns.” Posed for some playful pictures alongside Heidi, who was dressed as a gigantic worm, the 18-year-old model made waves with her all-black outfit consisting of a fitted black latex high-neck catsuit with a pleasing shine. Klum paired the sleek style alongside the comic book antiheroine’s iconic black leather cat ear mask, complete with stark white stitching. Klum...
Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Crocodile Trench Coat with 6-Inch Stiletto Boots for Boohoo Collection Photoshoot
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kourtney Kardashian took sleek style to a new level in her latest Instagram post. The reality superstar and entrepreneur gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot for her Boohoo collection.
Kate Holmes Channels Roaring ’20s in Caged Crystal-fringed Jonathan Simkhai Gown at CFDA Awards
Katie Holmes arrived at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday in a dazzling ensemble. Holmes walked the red carpet alongside designer Jonathan Simkhai, who she looked to for her dress. She wore the Baikal crystal cage mesh midi dress from the brand’s spring 2023 collection, which incorporated a crystal-fringed hem. More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignJonathan Simkhai RTW Spring 2023Jonathan Simkhai Resort 2023 Holmes coordinated with a pair of Jimmy Choo Minny sandals and Cloud clutch, a bangle, drop earrings and a nose ring. For her makeup, the actress kept it classic with a...
Keke Palmer Blossoms in Floral Carolina Herrera Dress & Matching Knee-High Boots at CFDA Awards 2022
Keke Palmer wore florals to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The “Hustlers” actress wore a Carolina Herrera dress to the fashion event. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured bubble sleeves and a high-slit, which allowed us to take a peek at her footwear choice. The matching belt accentuated her waist while bringing more volume to the skirt. The stunning piece was picked off the runway from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Palmer accessorized with two butterfly diamond rings, a thin diamond choker, and metallic silver structured earrings. She paired the look with a blue marble clutch with gold hardware. As she...
Kendall Jenner Brings Back the ‘Dad Jacket’ Trend in Denim & Western Inspired Boots
Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles alongside her friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber on Oct. 20. Ever on the go, Jenner dressed casually in chic fall essentials and boots. On top, the Estée Lauder brand ambassador donned a light grey tank top which she wore underneath a cozy brown leather bomber jacket. Jenner is famous for wearing ‘dad jackets’ – usually an oversize leather bomber jacket with an ’80s aesthetic – during the cold weather. For fall 2022, Jenner wouldn’t do differently. For bottoms, the former Victoria’s Secret model styled another fall staple, slipping into black...
Vogue
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
Kate Moss Commands Attention in Sheer Hooded Dress & Chunky Boots at WSJ Innovator Awards 2022
The 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards, held yesterday at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, brought together the best of the best from every industry yesterday night. The awards were meant to honor people like Kate Moss for her efforts as one of the very first supermodels. A fashion icon and certainly a trailblazer in the industry, Moss did what she does best and style a bold outfit. The star modeled an olive green Saint Laurent dress with chunky platform boots. Mirroring the stylings of Grace Jones, Moss’ floor-length dress was see-through. The Cosmoss owner paired it with black undergarments. The...
Billie Eilish & Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Wrap Up in Gucci Blanket With Pajamas & Slides at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Billie Eilish took her penchant for monograms to the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala — with a pajama-worthy surprise. While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for the occasion with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed on the red carpet in a beige Gucci ensemble, wrapped in the brand’s monogrammed quilted blanket.
Vogue
That ’70s Show! Kendall Is Living Out Her Retro Style Dreams
We all know and love Kendall Jenner’s minimalist-chic wardrobe. Whether she’s dressed to the nines in a white Khaite slip dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards, or wearing The Row head-to-toe on a casual day, the model’s style tends to err on the understated side. However, KJ has recently started to favour vintage fashions, as well.
Comments / 0