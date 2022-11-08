ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

18 News Poll: Langworthy leads Della Pia for NY-23

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34rG1w_0j3BxHah00

( WETM ) – Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, congressional districts in New York State were drastically redrawn. In the Southern Tier, NY-23 lost several counties while adding parts of Western New York.

18 News asked its viewers who they plan to vote for in the NY-23 race on Nov. 8. The poll was unscientific and determined by the number of people who participated. Republican Nicholas Langworthy and Democrat Max Della Pia are both in the race for New York’s 23rd Congressional District.

Full 2022 Election Coverage

449 people responded to the poll, which consisted of three questions:

  1. Do you plan on voting in the upcoming election?
    • Yes: 98.2%
    • No: 1.8%
  2. Do you plan to vote in the 23rd Congressional District election?
    • Yes: 97.2%
    • No: 2.8%
  3. Who do you plan to vote for?
    • Nick Langworthy: 61.0%
    • Max Della Pia: 39.0%

The new NY-23 district eliminates Tompkins, Tioga, Seneca, Yates, and Ontario Counties. The redrawn map includes Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and the majority of Erie County (surrounding the Buffalo area).

Total early voting numbers in Chemung, Steuben, & Schuyler Counties

Former NY-23 Congressman Tom Reed resigned earlier this year, prompting a special election in August. Della Pia and Republican Joe Sempolinski went head to head, with Sempolinski winning to fill the rest of Reed’s term. The special election was based off the previous map that included the Finger Lakes counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Langworthy, Tenney, Higgins win Congressional races

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York has a new batch of representatives in Congress. Nick Langworthy (R) took the win in New York’s 23rd Congressional District, Claudia Tenney (R) won a re-drawn 24th district and Brian Higgins (D) will serve a 10th term in Congress after winning re-election in the 26th district.
WASHINGTON STATE
WCAX

NY Gov. Hochul prepares state for tropical depression Nicole

Vermont’s deer rifle season kicks off Saturday, The two-week season runs from November 12th to the 27th. Today is the annual Free Fishing Day in New York. Veteran runs 100 miles to raise awareness for support resources. Updated: 6 hours ago. This morning one Marine veteran is on the...
VERMONT STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Several New York counties experienced reporting issues on election night

Three separate New York counties had issues reporting election results Tuesday night, leaving uncertainty about the outcomes of various races even Wednesday morning. However, New York State Board of Elections spokesperson John Conklin said it wasn't that unusual. "Last night was a big election. Any even numbered year is a...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York

We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
BUFFALO, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

How did Zeldin Lose When I Haven’t Seen One Hochul Lawn Sign?

Many Hudson Valley voters are scratching their heads this morning after hearing Kathy Hochul was reelected as Governor. Just how did that happen?. Social media is filled with comments from voters shocked to hear that Lee Zeldin lost his bid to become the first Republican governor since George Pataki grabbed the seat in 1994. Many point to the fact that "everyone they know" voted for Zeldin and they haven't heard or seen anyone supporting Hochul at all. They're genuinely shocked that a "pro-crime crazy person" could win the gubernatorial election.
WIBX 950

Broome Voters Take a Hard-Right, Bucking Statewide Trends

Broome County voters were apparently seeing red when they headed to the polls November 8, filling in the black circle next to the names of many Republican candidates. In the race for New York Governor, Broome County went against the average in the rest of the state backing the Republican/ Conservative challenger to sitting Governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul, who is actually the projected winner of the Governor's race.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following

U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Zeldin concedes, congratulates Hochul on NY governor win

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Wednesday afternoon congratulated Gov. Kathy Hochul on her election win, conceding defeat in the race for governor. Hochul declared victory late on Tuesday. She officially won the race early Wednesday, becoming the first woman elected as governor in New York. “Those controlling Albany should take note. […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy