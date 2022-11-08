ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Josh Allen’s injury puts Bills’ Super Bowl aspirations on hold

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Concerns over the Buffalo Bills’ troubling loss to the New York Jets were quickly overshadowed by even bigger worries regarding the status of Josh Allen’s throwing elbow on Monday. Suddenly, the entirety of the organization and its fanbase is holding its collective breath while awaiting the results of medical tests […]
BUFFALO, NY
Q 105.7

Von Miller Offers Buffalo Bills His QB Skills, If Allen Is Out

Buffalo Bills edge rusher extraordinaire, Von Miller, knows a thing or two about hitting an opposing quarterback. In a way, Miller has made his living off of disrupting and tackling quarterbacks, specifically. However, as the Bills Mafia paced nervously, awaiting news on Josh Allen's injured elbow, Miller offered Buffalo his services on the other side of the football.
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen gets key injury update amid Bills’ silence

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a crucial injury update on Josh Allen. His reports comes after Buffalo Bills head coach’ Sean McDermott said he was done answering Allen injury-related questions for now. “Josh Allen not practicing today is obviously significant,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is that Josh Allen is...
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Gives Injury Update On QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are heading into a tough matchup in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. However, this matchup might have one key player missing. This player is Josh Allen, who was hurt near the end of Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. With the Bills needing a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

Josh Allen dealing with a sprained right elbow

Josh Allen is reportedly dealing with a strained right elbow. The UCL injury is expected to limit him this week and it is not a guarantee that he will play against Minnesota. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. If it is indeed just a sprained elbow that causes Allen to...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense

Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
BUFFALO, NY

