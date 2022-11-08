Read full article on original website
Josh Allen’s injury puts Bills’ Super Bowl aspirations on hold
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Concerns over the Buffalo Bills’ troubling loss to the New York Jets were quickly overshadowed by even bigger worries regarding the status of Josh Allen’s throwing elbow on Monday. Suddenly, the entirety of the organization and its fanbase is holding its collective breath while awaiting the results of medical tests […]
Von Miller Offers Buffalo Bills His QB Skills, If Allen Is Out
Buffalo Bills edge rusher extraordinaire, Von Miller, knows a thing or two about hitting an opposing quarterback. In a way, Miller has made his living off of disrupting and tackling quarterbacks, specifically. However, as the Bills Mafia paced nervously, awaiting news on Josh Allen's injured elbow, Miller offered Buffalo his services on the other side of the football.
Josh Allen gets key injury update amid Bills’ silence
NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a crucial injury update on Josh Allen. His reports comes after Buffalo Bills head coach’ Sean McDermott said he was done answering Allen injury-related questions for now. “Josh Allen not practicing today is obviously significant,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is that Josh Allen is...
The Bills Are Confident — Even if Josh Allen Can’t Play
While they would assuredly miss MVP frontrunner Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills aren’t spooked by rolling with Case Keenum, if necessary. Allen injured his elbow in a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, jeopardizing his availability this weekend versus the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. And as the week...
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Gives Injury Update On QB Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills are heading into a tough matchup in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. However, this matchup might have one key player missing. This player is Josh Allen, who was hurt near the end of Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. With the Bills needing a...
fantasypros.com
Josh Allen dealing with a sprained right elbow
Josh Allen is reportedly dealing with a strained right elbow. The UCL injury is expected to limit him this week and it is not a guarantee that he will play against Minnesota. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. If it is indeed just a sprained elbow that causes Allen to...
FOX Sports
These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense
Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
Josh Allen wearing sleeve on his elbow to deal with injury
Josh Allen continues to be in recovery mode for the Buffalo Bills. Allen was not participating during the media portion of practice on Thursday. ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg said that Allen was wearing a sleeve on his right arm. Allen suffered an injury to his elbow on his throwing arm...
