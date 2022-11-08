“Best striker ever been at LW” – Fans have high praise for Dustin Poirier’s boxing as he displays smooth skills on the bag

Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier shares his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time
Daniel Cormier has shared his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time. UFC 281 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, November 12th in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Daniel Cormier will be at the broadcast desk alongside Joe Rogan and play-by-play man Jon Anik. Ahead...
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
MMAmania.com
Sports world in shock as UFC’s Khabib surpasses Muhammad Ali on list of all-time greats
Khabib Nurmagomedov was greater than Muhammad Ali. That’s according to former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who either lost his mind or graduated with a degree in Rage Clicks from the Jesse Holland School of S—tposting. Either way, “DC” is taking a beating on Twitter from outraged fights fans.
Conor McGregor claims he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time: “Add that to the rest of my accolades”
Conor McGregor is claiming he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time. Yes, the Irishman is in the news again, this time minus the ape face. The 34 year old, (22-6 MMA) fighter, turned actor, is putting himself out there on social media once again. It is...
Nate Diaz pokes fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Nate Diaz poked fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 lightweight matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier and Chandler play a large part in the exceptional UFC 281 line-up at Maddison Square Garden, New York. The pairing have gone back-and-forth exchanging verbal insults for some time now, and found...
ESPN
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Bivol keeps winning and moving up; Haney earns top 10 spot
Dmitry Bivol defended his WBA light heavyweight title with an impressive unanimous-decision victory over Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez and positioned himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters currently in boxing. With the victory, Bivol moved from No. 8 to No. 7, while also creating a gap between him and fellow...
PWMania
Ric Flair Calling Some People Out “Big Time” Regarding the Plane Ride From Hell
Ric Flair did not appear in the opening intro video of Crown Jewel, but he did appear in the opening intro video of RAW. Ric was asked why he wasn’t in the opening of Crown Jewel:. “I have no idea. Here’s the deal. I don’t care what anybody says....
Chito Vera issues fiery response following latest insults from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo
Chito Vera has issued a fiery response following the latest insults from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo. Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, (20-7 MMA) most recently defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) in August of this year via knockout. The 29 year old bantamweight is currently sporting 4 wins in a row inside the Octagon.
MMAmania.com
Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili full fight preview | UFC 281
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Strawweight elites Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili will collide this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. What a wild and strange ride it’s been for “The Cookie Monster.” Joanna Jedrzejczyk stole...
UFC 282 video: Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira face off ahead of title rematch
NEW YORK – Exactly one month out from their UFC 282 main event, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira got together for a faceoff to promote their title-fight rematch. In the midst of UFC 281 fight week, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) traveled to Manhattan to attend a media day to promote their headliner, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Carla Esparza believes Zhang Weili is ‘underestimating’ her at UFC 281 (Video)
At UFC 281 media day, Carla Esparza spoke about how she feels as an underdog, her admiration for Frankie Edgar, and how she believes that Zhang Weili is underestimating her ahead of their UFC 281 championship bout. The co-main event of UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira features a...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Adesanya vs. Pereira
Having defeated virtually every contender the Middleweight division has to offer, division champion, Israel Adesanya, looks to settle a score from his kickboxing days when he faces Alex Pereira for a third time (in combat sports) atop UFC 281, which will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022). In other title action, Carla Esparza kicks off her second Strawweight reign against former champ Zhang Weili, while Dustin Poirier battles Michael Chandler in an explosive Lightweight clash in additional main card pay-per-view (PPV) action, and Frankie Edgar makes his final Octagon appearance opposite rising contender Chris Gutierrez.
CBS Sports
UFC 281 predictions, best bets: Weili Zhang vs. Carla Esparza, Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler among picks
UFC 281 goes down on Saturday from Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's another loaded card as the UFC looks to close out 2022 in a big way. In the main event, Israel Adesanya looks to continue his dominant run as middleweight champion when he faces Alex Pereira, a dangerous striker who holds two kickboxing victories over Adesanya.
MMAmania.com
Escape from New York! Israel Adesanya isn’t bringing Middleweight belt to UFC 281 title fight
Israel Adesanya’s luggage has been a little light for his last few outings. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in New York City, anticipating his big upcoming Middleweight title fight this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s main event against Alex Pereira. A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense as the champion. While Adesanya has made the long trip from New Zealand, his title belt did not ... and the strap apparently hasn’t been flying with him for quite some time.
Cain Velasquez: Former UFC champion speaks after being released from prison on bail
Cain Velasquez has said he is ‘ready to go home and be with loved ones’ after his release from prison on bail, eight months after being arrested on an attempted murder charge.On 28 February, the former UFC heavyweight champion was arrested in connection with a shooting in San Jose. Velasquez, 40, later pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted murder.Velasquez claimed that the man he had allegedly shot had molested the former mixed martial artist’s four-year-old son. Velasquez also sued the man and his family, who own a daycare centre where the alleged molestation occurred.After being denied bail...
Sean O’Malley Says A Boxing May Take A Backseat To Jiu-Jitsu When MMA Is Over
Sean O’Malley is on a roll right now in his MMA career but it might not stop him from thinking of his future. Sean O’Malley is on his way up in the bantamweight division. He might be next for the UFC title shot, but it’s not all about the title, he enjoys the training as well. O’Malley seems to be in the driver’s seat of his career and could have plenty of opportunities when all is said and done.
UFC 281 'Embedded,' No. 2: Alex Pereira's son recalls mocking Israel Adesanya after KO loss
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
Sporting News
How to bet UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira expert picks, best bets for main event and entire fight card
UFC 281 odds courtesy of Sports Interaction, Canada’s most trusted sportsbook. A rivalry that reaches beyond MMA will be reignited at UFC 281 when Israel Adesanya defends the UFC middleweight title against Alex Pereira on November 12. The co-main event will see Carla Esparza defending the UFC strawweight title...
MMA Fighting
Head coach: Dustin Poirier gunning to take out Michael Chandler, ‘every bone in his body says kill, kill, kill’
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler may not have the main event slot at UFC 281, but if this card was a race for superlatives, they would definitely be voted as the fight most likely to deliver on Saturday night. With a combined 15 post-fight bonuses and a remarkable finishing rate...
Jake Paul Spars With WBO Cruiserweight Champion Lawrence Okolie | Social Media Roundup
Following his win over MMA legend Anderson Silva two weeks ago, Jake Paul has now been pictured sparring with the current WBO Cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie — hear about this and much more on Wednesday's social media roundup. Jake Paul sparrs with WBO Cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie. Just two...
