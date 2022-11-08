Read full article on original website
Graphic videos of Takeoff's death are popping up on social media and fans are calling on platforms to take the clips down
The Migos rapper was killed at a bowling alley on Tuesday morning. Videos and images of the aftermath surfaced on social media and "hearing Quavo" trended.
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC Subway
Disturbing footage shows two metro riders punching and kicking each other while other commuters stand back and observe the altercation. Disturbing Footage of Subway Fight.Image by NY Action From Twitter.
Lauren Boebert 'Before and After' Election Night Photos Set Internet Ablaze
Contrasting pictures from Lauren Boebert's election party have begun to circulate on Twitter as Colorado citizens' votes are counted. Republican candidate Boebert is facing the Democrats' Adam Frisch to be a Colorado representative in a race that has proven to be closer than expected. Keith Edwards, who is a Democratic...
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down
Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Oculus founder who was later fired by Facebook created a VR headset that can kill people in real life if they die in a game
The Oculus creator built a modified VR headset that kills players in real life if they die in a virtual game. "See you in the metaverse," he wrote.
AdWeek
Google Details Global Rollout of Target Frequency for YouTube
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Showing the same ads to the same people over and over benefits neither the advertisers nor the viewers, and Google’s global rollout of target...
A ‘moment of gender euphoria’: Trans creators celebrate TikTok’s new voice filter
Some transgender users on TikTok said they experienced “gender euphoria” — a phrase used to describe the elation a person feels about their body or their identity — after using a new voice filter on the app that allows them to replace their voice with a more masculine or feminine voice.
Author who inspired 'The Social Network' says Facebook may not be our friend
Ben Mezrich, author of "The Accidental Billionaires," which was made into the 2010 film "The Social Network" speaks to CNN's Brianna Keilar about Mark Zuckerberg and the current turmoil at Facebook.
Nancy From "Love Is Blind" Explained Why She Felt "Blindsided" By Bartise At The Altar
"Complete disrespect that Bartise raised his voice at my family. It had no merit for him to have done that."
Fake Eli Lilly Twitter account locked down after false claims of 'free' insulin
The real Eli Lilly Twitter account tweeted, "We apologize to those who have been served a misleading message from a fake Lilly account."
R.I.P. to Twitter’s Short-Lived Double Verification
Liza Minnelli has officially outlived Twitter’s nightmare of a double verification idea. First proposed by new overlord, excuse us, owner Elon Musk, double verification was an attempt by Musk to solve a problem he created in the first place. Early last week, Musk announced plans to charge everyone $8 a month for Twitter Blue, an arbitrary number he came up with after a public debate with author Stephen King. Among the perks of Twitter Blue, anyone who paid the $8 would be given a verified checkmark for their account — an idea that critics quickly pointed out could easily incentivize...
IGN
Twitter: Fake Nintendo and Valve Accounts Show Up on Site as New 'Official' Grey Checkmark 'Killed' Just Hours After Launch
After Twitter confirmed it will add a new “official” non-paid grey verification checkmark to verify legitimate accounts from ones subscribed to Twitter Blue, the site has now completely scrapped the idea. This has led to many getting the blue checkmarks by subscribing to Twitter Blue which costs $8...
Gizmodo
Instagram's Video Selfie Age Verification System Goes Live in the U.K.
Instagram’s video selfie age verification system for teens went live this week in the United Kingdom, around six months after the the company began testing the tool. The verification method, which uses AI identification tools from U.K. based technology firm Yoti, will apply to U.K. users who try to edit their date of birth from under 18 years of age to over 18 years of age. Users altering their date of birth can alternatively opt to submit a photo of a drivers license or other accepted ID in lieu of the selfie verification.
Gizmodo
One Year After Facebook Went Meta, It's Built a Multiverse of Problems
Well, Meta sure is in a bit of a mess. The company formerly known as Facebook rang in its one-year anniversary last week but had very little reason to celebrate. Instead, an unfortunate Q3 earnings report showed that, since its inception last October, the company has lost a gargantuan amount of money in its quest to create “the metaverse”—a hypothetical new realm where it wants all of us to live.
Indiefoxx Finally Explains Why She Was Permabanned On Twitch
Back in mid-2021, Twitch was in the middle of the hot tub meta. While the controversial streams started fading out, ASMR streams took over, and Indiefoxx rose to fame. However, she was banned multiple times from the platform, and her last ban had tremendous consequences, including losing her Twitch partnership and being banned indefinitely. While some have criticized her content for being risque, no one knew why Twitch took the actions it did until now.
KFC Germany apologizes for advertising a Kristallnacht promotion
KFC Germany apologized for an "unacceptable" message sent to customers on Wednesday, which appeared to tie a sales promotion to the annual commemoration of Kristallnacht.
People are leaving Twitter for Mastodon, but are they ready for democratic social media?
Elon Musk’s recent takeover of Twitter has thrust Mastodon into the spotlight. Some Twitter users are now trying the alternative network out, while others are struggling to understand what it is and how it works. Mastodon offers a glimpse into democratically run social media — but are we ready to take on that responsibility? Ironically, much of the talk about Mastodon is happening on Twitter. People are worried about what Musk will (or will not) do with his newly acquired “public square,” including reversing the permanent suspension of Donald Trump from Twitter following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol....
UCSD Guardian
The Scoop on YouTube’s Mukbang culture now
Mukbangs on YouTube, while not as novel as they were when they rose in popularity in 2015 in the U.S., are still very much loved by ravenous fans and contrastingly a way for more dubious audience members to gauge the morality of and who or what the mukbanger represents — rather than just a conduit to see someone consume food.
Their children went viral. Now they wish they could wipe them from the internet.
During the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Kodye Elyse started posting what she described as “normal mom quarantine content” on TikTok. Kodye Elyse, a cosmetic tattoo artist, said she "really wasn’t on social media" before then, so she barely had any followers. Because her videos weren’t getting many views, she felt it “wasn’t a big deal” to have a public account to showcase her family’s life during lockdown, with many of the videos featuring her and her daughters dancing around the house.
