Defenceman Mitchell Miller faces BRUTAL rejection from Bruins after 2-days entry-level contract signing

Victim of adolescent bullying by Boston Bruins signee denies he gave player his support
A man described how he was bullied for years by NHL prospect Mitchell Miller, three days after Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said the team failed by signing Miller to an entry-level contract. The Bruins have since rescinded the offer.
Yardbarker
Bruins president Cam Neely reaches out to mother of Mitchell Miller bullying victim
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely reached out to Joni Meyer-Crothers, the mother of the teenager who was bullied by Mitchell Miller, to apologize for the team trying to sign Miller to an NHL contract last week. According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Meyer-Crothers said that Neely apologized to...
Bruins Make Roster Move Regarding Defenseman Mike Reilly
Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly finds himself on waivers once again. The Bruins announced they put the veteran on waivers Wednesday for the purpose of assignment to Providence. Boston had also put the 29-year-old through this process a month ago at the end of training camp, but he went unclaimed and headed to Providence before being recalled by the Bruins.
Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
markerzone.com
MITCHELL MILLER REMAINS UNDER CONTRACT WITH THE BRUINS PENDING FURTHER ACTION
When the Boston Bruins announced that they were parting ways with Mitchell Miller, it felt like the conclusion of a polarizing story. However, the epilogue of that story could prove spicy in its own right. In a recent thread, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reports that the defenseman is still under contract...
Rival executive comments on Bruins' Mitchell Miller fiasco
BOSTON -- As soon as the Bruins announced the signing of Mitchell Miller, the reaction from Boston fans was impossible to miss. So much so, in fact, that the team announced just two days later that it was "parting ways" with the controversial prospect.Around the league, front offices obviously took notice of the fiasco. And one fellow executive was taken aback by the way the situation played out in Boston."One of the biggest unforced errors I've seen in my two decades working in this sport," an NHL executive texted ESPN's Emily Kaplan.That perspective certainly adds to the confusion of why,...
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Alex Ovechkin makes more history, Bruins get torched for tone-deaf signing
Another weekend of NHL action is in the books. A couple of legends hit milestones on the ice, and a star put on a show in his home country. However, one team took center stage with a tone deaf personnel decision. Let's review the best highlights and the biggest storylines...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins may be making some changes to their scouting and management team after the fiasco that was all of the Mitchell Miller signing and then parting ways with the player. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are a team that might need to make a change. Are they ready to blow things up?
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Bounce-Back Win Vs. Blues
It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get back in the win column. After Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston returned to TD Garden and beat the struggling St. Louis Blues 3-1. Donning the Pooh Bear reverse retro jerseys for the first time this season, the Bruins were perfect on the penalty kill, scored two power-play goals and, once again, got outstanding goaltending from Linus Ullmark.
Yardbarker
Bruins’ 5 Forward Power Play Succeeding Following Injury Returns
Following the best start to a season in franchise history, the Bruins continue to pace the Atlantic Division with 22 points through 13 games. They’ve survived the preseason injury bug, seeing Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand already return to the lineup well ahead of schedule, with Charlie McAvoy expected any day now. The offense is leading the league in scoring, and the defense is top five in goals against per game. Every button head coach Jim Montgomery’s pushed has seemed to work.
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Prospect Duran Off to Hot Start in 2022-23
The 2020 NHL Entry Draft was one that any player drafted that year will never forget. It was a draft that was not conducted in person because of the coronavirus pandemic and was held remotely. The Boston Bruins did not have a first-round pick that season as before the COVID-19 shutdown, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney sent the pick along with John Moore and Axel Andersson to the Anaheim Ducks, and Ondrej Kase was sent to Boston.
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: McAvoy, Reilly, Bergeron & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, star defenseman Charlie McAvoy is set to make his season debut on Thursday night (Nov. 10) against the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, due to McAvoy’s availability, fellow defenseman Mike Reilly has been placed on waivers for the second time this season. In other news, Patrice Bergeron was interviewed on Elliotte Friedman’s latest 32 Thoughts podcast, and needless to say, it was full of wonderful moments.
SB Nation
The Bruins’ Mitchell Miller fiasco ending in his release, explained
The Boston Bruins are one of the best teams in hockey. But nobody is talking about their gaudy record to start the season, nor their NHL-best goal differential, right now. Instead, the point of focus is the organization’s decision to sign defenseman Mitchell Miller, and then “part ways” with him just days later after intense backlash from around the NHL.
Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla
Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
Bruins place Reilly on waivers as McAvoy nears return from injury
For the second time in a month, the rest of the NHL has an opportunity to claim Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that Reilly is on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. The move came a few hours after defenseman Charlie McAvoy skated on the first pairing next to Hampus Lindholm at practice.
What Charlie McAvoy’s Return Means For Bruins, Other D-Men
Getting Charlie McAvoy back in the Bruins lineup is a good thing, but the defenseman’s return also means Boston will have to do some work with the salary cap. The Bruins on Wednesday placed Mike Reilly on waivers for the purpose of an AHL assignment. If he gets claimed (which wouldn’t be known until 2 p.m. ET on Thursday), Boston will be cap compliant when it officially activates McAvoy. If Reilly goes unclaimed, the Bruins will just be over the cap and will need to do some configuring.
NBC Sports
Bergeron gives heartfelt explanation of 'special bond' with Marchand
You won't find a better duo on and off the ice than Boston Bruins forwards Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. These two players have been linemates for about a decade, and few tandems have been more productive. Bergeron is a five-time Selke Trophy winner and has scored 20-plus goals in nine consecutive seasons. Marchand has scored above a point-per-game rate for six seasons in a row -- 506 points in 420 games over that span.
