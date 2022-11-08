NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Georgia

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
dawgnation.com
How Georgia football became the toughest team in college football: ‘It’s not built for everybody’
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. How Georgia football became the toughest team in College football. ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates after Tuesday practice
With only three games left in the regular season, the Georgia Bulldogs are hoping to heal up before the postseason push truly begins. There are several Georgia players dealing with injuries at this point, though their head coach made it sound like the prognosis is looking mostly positive. Kirby Smart...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Rece Davis: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs "Put a Hobnail Boot in (Tennessee's) Face
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs may be on the way to Mississippi State this week, but ESPN’s Rece Davis said the Dawgs are in the midst of changing the guard in college football for good. Davis, who is ESPN College Gameday’s host, said Georgia’s...
dawgnation.com
Smael Mondon perfectly sums up the improvement of the Georgia football defense
ATHENS — Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon is not a man of many words. When he speaks, he’s usually direct and to the point. On the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff, Mondon didn’t mince words. “Whoever is No. 1 in November, it don’t really matter...
dawgpost.com
SEC Shorts: Alabama Crimson Tide Starts to Cry When Told to Play the Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready for a road test at Mississippi State this weekend. But eveyone at SEC shorts is trying to make Alabama feel better after the Tide was knocked out of the College Football Playoff over the weekend. SEC...
dawgnation.com
Georgia turns back Western Carolina, Mike White Era opens with gritty victory
ATHENS — The Mike White era of Georgia basketball got off to a winning start on Monday night, the Bulldogs turning back a Western Carolina rally in a 68-55 win over Western Carolina. Kario Oquendo, a second-team preseason All-SEC pick, led Georgia with 18 points and three blocked shots,...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
GBI updates “Operation Straight to the Hart”
A multi-agency investigation led to 11 arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The arrests came during the execution of six search warrants executed in Hart and Franklin counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The search warrants were related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime...
Red and Black
Maepole to open second Athens location on Oconee Connector
Maepole announced Monday it will be opening a second Athens location at the Oconee Connector shopping center next to David's Bridal, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Instagram page. This marks the third location for the healthy comfort food eatery, including its Atlanta location, since its opening on Chase...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Brian Kemp stops in Watkinsville
Gov. Brian Kemp and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke in Watkinsville, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 4. Nearly a hundred people attended the lunch at Hadden Estate at Damn Good Dawg Farms, which was one of Kemp’s five campaign stops that day.
Athens hospital completes assessment review
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center says it has finished work on its Community Health Needs Assessments. The hospital on Prince Avenue says it will begin next week the work of implementing changes that are called for in the assessments process. From Sarah Teach, PARMC…. Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Charged In Habersham Commissioner’s Wife’s Death
A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands-free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Charged In His Wife’s Death
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man now faces two counts of murder following an incident last month in White County. A news release from White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said on October 23rd White County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 52 Shadow Creek Point Cleveland, for a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, deputies found a fifty-eight-year-old female who had been run over by a truck.
fox5atlanta.com
Athens jailer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate, sheriff says
ATHENS, Ga. - An Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s detention officer has been arrested after investigators say she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Karen Amaya was charged with violation of oath of office. She surrendered herself to the Athens-Clarke County jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. "The sheriff’s...
Athens-Clarke Co Police probe latest shooting on Clayton Street
Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into the latest shooting in downtown Athens: it happened this past weekend, with a 20 year-old man suffering what police say were non life-threatening injuries in gunfire near the corner of Clayton and Jackson streets in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On November 6, 2022,...
Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga, — A breakthrough in plastic recycling could reduce the amount of it in landfills by billions of tons. Researchers have manipulated an enzyme that can break down plastic in a matter of days. Once plastic hits a landfill, it could take hundreds of years to break...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
COMMENTARY: Rivian offers historic opportunity for innovative, American manufacturing
As the four Chambers of Commerce representing Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton, we serve hundreds of businesses across the four counties. We believe the Rivian opportunity is yet another business that will benefit our community. The primary goal of economic development and support for local businesses is regional economic growth...
accesswdun.com
One person killed in Hall County shooting
A search for suspects continues after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Hall County. A caller reported a shooting on Brown Street off Old Athens Road to Hall County 911 around 10:25 a.m. The victim, Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville was found shot once in the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
