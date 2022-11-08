ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Importance of Foot Care

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jim Brunquell was having severe trouble with his feet and it was slowing him down. Jim found the relief he needed at The Good Feet Store. The Good Feet Store is in a new location in Newport News in Tech Center. Call (757) 249-7700 or...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident

According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 8:09 p.m. in front of the Homewood Suites. Police did not specify whether a vehicle was involved in the accident. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/williamsburg/williamsburg-pd-investigate-pedestrian-accident/. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 8:09 p.m....
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Navy veteran spreading awareness after cancer caught during routine physical

WAVY News Photojournalist Kevin Romm reports. Navy veteran spreading awareness after cancer caught …. WAVY News Photojournalist Kevin Romm reports. Norfolk PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street

Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. Poplar Hall honors ‘a daily walker’ with...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 11-13

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads. Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Take a look here to see what ceremonies are happening across the area. We’ve also listed what services are closed due to the holiday.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy