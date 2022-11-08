Read full article on original website
Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Kalamazoo County
BRADY TWP, MI -- A collision with a tree alongside a Kalamazoo County roadway left a 61-year-old man dead Friday night, police said. At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post responded to a vehicle crash with a tree on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township near Kalamazoo.
1 killed in Kalamazoo shooting
A 21-year-old is dead following an early Friday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.
State police: Deadly head-on crash, passing semi spills 80k lbs. of corn
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating a deadly head-on crash in Kent County between a semi-truck and a car.
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
‘48 Hours’ to feature 34-year-old Southwest Michigan murder solved in 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old murder in Southwest Michigan will be featured on television’s “48 Hours.”. Roxanne Wood, 30, was found dead in her Niles home by her husband, Terry Wood, in February 1987. The case remained unsolved for decades. Then, in February, Michigan State Police...
Police release name of Kalamazoo man, 21, killed in shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of person killed in a shooting early Friday. Bryce Salter, 21, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed Friday, Nov. 11, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Salter arrived at a Kalamazoo hospital around 3 a.m., where he died from his injuries....
Plainwell man arrested for allegedly assaulting, shoving a woman to the ground
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday police were called to a home where a 31-year-old Plainwell man damaged his girlfriend's vehicle by kicking it and breaking the window, according to Plainwell Public Safety. The couple was arguing at the home near N Sherwood Avenue and Floral Avenue in...
Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m. We’re told a fisherman located the body and reached out to police...
Man injured after shooting between two cars in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting on the southwest side of Grand Rapids between two cars. The incident took place Thursday, Nov. 10 before 5:30 p.m. on Elm Street near Buchanan Avenue. 13 ON YOUR SIDE sent a crew to the scene and saw multiple police cars.
MSP: Man dead after crash near Vicksburg
Michigan State Police are investigating what led up to a crash that left a man dead near Vicksburg Friday night.
Family, friends remember mother shot and killed in Grand Rapids
Family and friends gathered in Grand Rapids Friday night to remember the life of a woman who was shot and killed last month.
Man accused of intentional fatal crash at Kalamazoo County Walmart headed toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of purposely hitting and killing a woman walking in a Walmart is headed toward a jury trial. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, is charged with one felony count of open murder. He had a preliminary examination Thursday, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Tiffany Ankley. Ankley ruled Nov. 10, there was probable cause for Vo’s case to be bound over to Circuit Court and continue toward jury trial.
8 arrested after drive-by-shooting in Grand Rapids with more than 50 shots fired
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eight people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting and police chase early Thursday morning. The incident started just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about shots fired along Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street SE. Deputies located a home struck by gunfire at the scene and no injuries were reported.
Barn fire shuts East G Ave down northeast of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Fire crews from several departments on Thursday doused a barn fire across the street from the Coopers Landing apartment complex. East G Ave was shut down between Nazareth Road and N. 24th Street in Kalamazoo Township shortly after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10 while crews poured water on the fire.
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township Aug. 9.
Owner leads police to stolen pickup truck
Police tracked down two stolen cars in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies: Man injured in rollover crash near Hartford
Authorities say a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Van Buren County Thursday.
Police search for trailer stolen in Eaton Rapids
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Eaton Rapids are looking for a trailer that was stolen Nov. 1. According to authorities, the trailer was stolen by either a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban. Police describe the trailer as a dual-axel gray or silver Discovery Endeavor with the Michigan license plate...
2 teen suspects in custody after third shot during robbery attempt
Two teens who ran away after a third was shot when they tried to rob a convenience store in Wyoming last week have been found, police say.
Man Charged for Late Night Boat Crash in Emmet County
UPDATE 11/10/22 9:45 a.m. Elijah Townsend from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday for crashing his boat into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. He was charged with two counts Operating Watercraft Under the Influence Causing Injury and one count Marine Safety OUIL. 8/17/22 10 a.m. Three people were hospitalized Wednesday...
