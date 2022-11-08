ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Fox17

Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m. We’re told a fisherman located the body and reached out to police...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Man accused of intentional fatal crash at Kalamazoo County Walmart headed toward jury trial

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of purposely hitting and killing a woman walking in a Walmart is headed toward a jury trial. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, is charged with one felony count of open murder. He had a preliminary examination Thursday, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Tiffany Ankley. Ankley ruled Nov. 10, there was probable cause for Vo’s case to be bound over to Circuit Court and continue toward jury trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

8 arrested after drive-by-shooting in Grand Rapids with more than 50 shots fired

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eight people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting and police chase early Thursday morning. The incident started just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about shots fired along Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street SE. Deputies located a home struck by gunfire at the scene and no injuries were reported.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Barn fire shuts East G Ave down northeast of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Fire crews from several departments on Thursday doused a barn fire across the street from the Coopers Landing apartment complex. East G Ave was shut down between Nazareth Road and N. 24th Street in Kalamazoo Township shortly after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10 while crews poured water on the fire.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Police search for trailer stolen in Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Eaton Rapids are looking for a trailer that was stolen Nov. 1. According to authorities, the trailer was stolen by either a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban. Police describe the trailer as a dual-axel gray or silver Discovery Endeavor with the Michigan license plate...
EATON RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Man Charged for Late Night Boat Crash in Emmet County

UPDATE 11/10/22 9:45 a.m. Elijah Townsend from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday for crashing his boat into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. He was charged with two counts Operating Watercraft Under the Influence Causing Injury and one count Marine Safety OUIL. 8/17/22 10 a.m. Three people were hospitalized Wednesday...
EMMET COUNTY, MI

