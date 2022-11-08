Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
ABC News
Popeyes will ship a frozen, fully cooked Cajun-style turkey to your Thanksgiving table for just under $100
Whether you're planning a big holiday meal for a large family this Thanksgiving and dislike cooking, or are in charge of the main dish for your upcoming friendsgiving, fast food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a Southern-style solution for you. Some Americans have begun opting out of traditional Thanksgiving dinners...
TODAY.com
More Americans consider dining out for Thanksgiving due to rising food prices
Inflation may have some Americans gathering around the restaurant table instead of the family table on Thanksgiving this year. With the soaring cost of food at grocery stores gobbling up budgets ahead of Turkey Day, even traditionalists who love a home-cooked meal on the holiday may consider alternatives for Thanksgiving dinner.
Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables
Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
Inflation is so bad you may be better off dining at a restaurant for Thanksgiving this year
Despite rising turkey prices, most Americans still want to serve up the classic bird for Thanksgiving dinner. But some could save time, energy, and even a little money if they opt for take-out this year.
Woman Annoyed After Paying $12 for Wendy’s Lunch But the Fast Food Chain Is Not Only One To Hike Prices
Wendy's and other fast food chains have been raising their prices by around 10% due to rising food costs this year. Still, one woman is getting a lot of attention for complaining about the price of a Wendy's $12 combo meal.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Why Texas Roadhouse could soon be the country’s biggest casual-dining chain
Texas Roadhouse is charting a path to becoming the biggest casual-dining chain in the country. The 607-unit steakhouse chain on Thursday raised its expectations for how big it can be, setting its sights on 900 U.S. restaurants, up from a previous range of 700 or 800. That growth trajectory combined...
Here’s What’s Getting More Expensive at Stores in America
Americans who hoped inflation would begin to ease got bad news when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the September consumer price index. Prices nationwide of goods and services rose 0.4% from August, a four decade high. Compared to September of last year, prices rose 8.2%. The prices of a number of items in the […]
Kroger's Plans For Merge Released
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Louisiana residents
As we all know, residents of Louisiana are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation. To help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Louisiana will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
aarp.org
Costco Chicken Faces Recall
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. The recalled products were sold in 80-ounce plastic bags containing 20 patties. They...
Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is an iconic brand that’s been around since 1937 selling more than 1.3 billion donuts yearly throughout 30 countries worldwide.
You might save money by eating out on Thanksgiving
While eating out is typically more costly than dining at home, going to a restaurant could be a relative bargain this Thanksgiving compared with high grocery store prices. Restaurant prices are also elevated, but they have risen at a slower pace. The cost of food at restaurants and other vendors is up 5.8%, compared to food from grocery stores or supermarkets, which shot up nearly 10% from November 2021 to August 2022, Wells Fargo analysts noted in a report. Thanksgiving-specific food items — including eggs, flour and fruits and vegetables — purchased at stores are even more costly, having risen 14.9% over...
CNET
Veterans Day 2022: Free Food and Deals from Starbucks, Dunkin', IHOP and More
Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. Originally designated Armistice Day, it marked the end of hostilities in World War I. (The 1918 ceasefire with Germany was actually called for 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.) It was formally made a federal holiday in 1954, and renamed Veterans Day to honor the...
Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A are warning customers about a lettuce shortage that could impact their orders
Diseases in the major lettuce growing region of the US reduced this year's crop and drove up prices.
When Making Fried Chicken, Size Matters
The world sure does love its fried chicken. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans consumed an average of 65.2 pounds of chicken per capita in 2018. While you might think this is a lot, it's nothing compared to the citizens of Australia. Believe it or not, the average person in Australia consumes a whopping average of 205 pounds of chicken every year, making it the number one country in the world for fried chicken consumption (via El Pollo Norteño).
Walmart Temporarily Closes This Location in Alabama
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
All the Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022
No matter who you are, forgetting something at the grocery store while shopping for Thanksgiving is almost always expected. Even the most advanced Thanksgiving hosts — armed with shopping lists and detailed plans — have found themselves leaving the store the day before the holiday thinking they have everything only to realize they’ve forgotten a key ingredient to their meal the morning of. And as a result, they end up driving around to figure out which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving.
