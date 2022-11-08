While eating out is typically more costly than dining at home, going to a restaurant could be a relative bargain this Thanksgiving compared with high grocery store prices. Restaurant prices are also elevated, but they have risen at a slower pace. The cost of food at restaurants and other vendors is up 5.8%, compared to food from grocery stores or supermarkets, which shot up nearly 10% from November 2021 to August 2022, Wells Fargo analysts noted in a report. Thanksgiving-specific food items — including eggs, flour and fruits and vegetables — purchased at stores are even more costly, having risen 14.9% over...

1 DAY AGO