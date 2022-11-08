ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

TODAY.com

More Americans consider dining out for Thanksgiving due to rising food prices

Inflation may have some Americans gathering around the restaurant table instead of the family table on Thanksgiving this year. With the soaring cost of food at grocery stores gobbling up budgets ahead of Turkey Day, even traditionalists who love a home-cooked meal on the holiday may consider alternatives for Thanksgiving dinner.
PennLive.com

Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables

Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s What’s Getting More Expensive at Stores in America

Americans who hoped inflation would begin to ease got bad news when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the September consumer price index. Prices nationwide of goods and services rose 0.4% from August, a four decade high. Compared to September of last year, prices rose 8.2%.  The prices of a number of items in the […]
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Kroger's Plans For Merge Released

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
aarp.org

Costco Chicken Faces Recall

AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. The recalled product﻿s were sold in 80-ounce plastic bags ﻿containing 20 patties. They...
CBS Minnesota

You might save money by eating out on Thanksgiving

While eating out is typically more costly than dining at home, going to a restaurant could be a relative bargain this Thanksgiving compared with high grocery store prices. Restaurant prices are also elevated, but they have risen at a slower pace. The cost of food at restaurants and other vendors is up 5.8%, compared to food from grocery stores or supermarkets, which shot up nearly 10% from November 2021 to August 2022, Wells Fargo analysts noted in a report. Thanksgiving-specific food items — including eggs, flour and fruits and vegetables — purchased at stores are even more costly, having risen 14.9% over...
Mashed

When Making Fried Chicken, Size Matters

The world sure does love its fried chicken. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans consumed an average of 65.2 pounds of chicken per capita in 2018. While you might think this is a lot, it's nothing compared to the citizens of Australia. Believe it or not, the average person in Australia consumes a whopping average of 205 pounds of chicken every year, making it the number one country in the world for fried chicken consumption (via El Pollo Norteño).
The Kitchn

All the Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022

No matter who you are, forgetting something at the grocery store while shopping for Thanksgiving is almost always expected. Even the most advanced Thanksgiving hosts — armed with shopping lists and detailed plans — have found themselves leaving the store the day before the holiday thinking they have everything only to realize they’ve forgotten a key ingredient to their meal the morning of. And as a result, they end up driving around to figure out which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving.
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana.

