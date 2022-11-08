ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

1943: 'Adolf Hitler and Senator Sherman Minton'

Adolf Hitler is depicted in this cartoon showing U.S. Senator Sherman Minton the way news should be propagated. Hitler was known for tightly controlling his state-run media.

[Pictured: Cartoon by Clifford K. Berryman for the Washington Star dated 1943.]

