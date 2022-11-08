Read full article on original website
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Milla Jovovich Called ‘The Fifth Element’ Costume ‘A Bit Embarrassing’
Here's a look at Milla Jovovich's thoughts on her Leeloo costume for 'The Fifth Element' and why the actor called it 'embarrassing'.
Jennifer Garner Showed Off Her Ageless Figure While Stepping Out In Trendy Body-Sculpting Leggings
Kendall Jenner and Olivia Culpo are fans of the less is more approach to workoutwear, but Jennifer Garner has also proven that you can still show off your incredible figure in less revealing pieces too! And the tight and super-flattering Spanx body-sculpting leggings that she wore when she was running some errands in Los Angeles last month are a great example!
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Vivienne Jolie Pitt, 14, Rocks Baggy Jeans & Converse On Grocery Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina: Photo
Angelina Jolie, 47, and her youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, had a fun shopping day over the weekend. The actress and the teen, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, got some groceries as they showed off casual yet stylish outfits. The doting mom wore a gray top and matching sweatpants under a long black coat and black platform sandals as her look-alike wore a gray sweatshirt, light jeans, and black sneakers.
Jennifer Aniston Stuns In All-Black Outfit While Jogging In New York City
Jennifer Aniston is a huge fan of all-black when it comes to the red carpet – and it looks like she is also a fan of the dark, monochrome color palette in terms of her athleisure too, as she looked incredible when she was pictured jogging in an all-black outfit in New York City.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!
Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
'Today' Fans Are Emotional As Savannah Guthrie Steps Away From The Show To Receive Special Honor
Savannah Guthrie has sparked concern from fans after she was noticeably absent from The Today Show on Thursday, October 20th, leading viewers of the top-rated morning show to speculate about her whereabouts. The absence comes after months of reports that the journalist has been feuding with her co-lead anchor Hoda Kotb. Although Guthrie recently called the rumors “silly” in an interview with ET during BravoCon last week, Today viewers are still sounding off online.
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
